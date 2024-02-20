The 10 Best Printed Shirts to Add Playfulness to Your Wardrobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing draws the eye or bolsters a fit quite like a printed shirt. Take a pair of straight-leg, raw-denim jeans—say, the classic 501s—and a white tee. It’s a basic pairing on its own, but add the right flourish, the right pattern for a given occasion on top, and the look becomes something else entirely.

More from Robb Report

In the world of men’s shirting, there’s an abundance of prints cast on myriad silhouettes. They range from unassuming to loud, from low-key striped Oxfords to in-your-face, graffiti-loaded camp shirts. You’re able to channel the retro sleaze of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. The sleek beachside vibes of Blue Hawaii. Or the suave ’50s flair of The Talented Mr. Ripley. Basically, a good printed shirt sets the tone. It instantly transmits the kind of man you are or want to be. It also reflects a given time and place.

Throughout the years, trends in prints and fits have come and gone. They are constantly changing from season to season. (A look at the Fall 2024 shows suggests an influx of Western references, new takes on camo, and ultra-wearable, utilitarian options with a focus on technical detailing.) But there are certain styles that remain perennial favorites, styles created by brands that bring an expertise and a devotion to creating prints that are both timely and timeless.

This is the focus of our guide, a rundown of the best printed shirts created by labels—from island stalwarts to artisanal standouts to high-fashion heavy-hitters—that specialize in the category. These are the brands that have made prints a part of their DNA.

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Printed Shirts for Men

Brand: While printed shirting is a mainstay across the fashionverse—with just about every label turning out the occasional floral button-down or screen-printed bowling shirt—it’s worth focusing on the brands that truly zero in on creating surfaces with eye-catching images and patterns. Brands that consistently offer a range of options, that understand the technical aspects, and that know that a printed shirt is an investment. After all, expertise is honed with experience. For example, Dries van Noten has really cornered the market on wild and wonderful florals; Paul Smith is celebrated for his playful stripes; and Burberry is synonymous with checks. They have made these motifs their signature. They continuously offer them, update them, and make them relevant in the zeitgeist.

Story continues

Style: As we mentioned, there are a wide array of prints available. Florals, geometric patterns, stripes, polka dots, graffiti: The range on offer is practically limitless. The key is to identify the print that fits your MO, regardless of what the trend du jour dictates. Yes, it’s always a good idea to try something new, but don’t force anything that doesn’t speak to your personality. Choose a style that makes you feel comfortable, that you take pride in showing off.

Seasonality: Material and cut will inform the functionality of your printed shirt. Oxford shirts are better suited for formal settings, whereas garments with camp collars and other exaggerated silhouettes have a more off-duty vibe. As for material, silks and cotton work best for warmer climes. This is the season when a vibrant print truly shines, when you’re able to relax, unwind, and have fun with fashion. But if you’re partial to bold patterns year-round, the brands on this list also offer pieces made of more insulting fibers, including wool and cashmere. The selection of labels we’ve curated understand that the best printed shirts surpass seasons.

The Best Printed Shirts for Men in 2024: Buying Guide

BEST HIGH-FASHION PRINTED SHIRT

Dries Van Noten Camp Collar Floral Print Georgette Shirt

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $495

Buy Now on End. Clothing: $520

Belgian designer Dries Van Noten is practically synonymous with the gorgeous botanical prints that make up his collections year after year. There’s an elegance and, at times, a fairytale-like darkness to the roses and acid-hued dahlias that come to life in Van Noten’s designs. The twisted florals and wild, overgrown plants come from the designer’s own garden outside of Antwerp, which is why his prints imbue a life-like, beautifully flawed quality. Not to be outdone is the craftsmanship. The process behind Van Noten’s shirts is one of care and precision: For his fall 2019 show, in particular, he cut the desired flowers, photographed them against a sky-blue sheet background, then digitally printed the images onto fabrics before constructing the garments. The results were timeless and hauntingly unique. Indeed, a Dries Van Noten piece is one of the best high-fashion investments you could make.



Date of Brand Origin: 1986.

Material: Viscose.

Fit: Regular.

The Best Printed Shirts for Men in 2024: Buying Guide

BEST ARTISANAL PRINTED SHIRT

Bode Guam Camp-Collar Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Shirt

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $630

Brooklyn-based designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla is known for her love of bygone American crafts. Think worn-in, patchwork jackets made from mid-19th-century quilts; delicate embroideries on tees; and turn-of-the-century French linens transformed into camp collar shirts. These handcrafted garments are worn by the likes of Tyler Mitchell, Harry Styles, and Kendrick Lamar. They’re seemingly fans of Aujla’s whimsical boxy shirting. They’re also seemingly fans of the designer’s vintage references, antique materials, and a level of intricacy and meticulousness that are unlike anything else in menswear.



Date of Origin: 2016.

Material: Silk.

Fit: Boxy.

The Best Printed Shirts for Men in 2024: Buying Guide

BEST BEACH-READY PRINTED SHIRT

Orlebar Brown Travis 007 Octopussy Capri Collar Linen Shirt

Buy Now on Orlebar Brown: $445

When Britain-based Adam Brown founded Orlebar Brown in 2007, he set out to create the perfect pair of fitted swim trunks in an array of patterns. A decade and a half later, Brown is applying the same philosophy—bridging smart aesthetics with the technical quality of high-end activewear—to a wide range of garments, including a collection of slim-cut, sharply tailored printed Capri collar shirts. The lineup takes inspiration from James Bond and other style icons. To wit: The Travis shirt features artwork that Maciek Piotrowski created for the 007 flick Octopussy.



Date of Origin: 2007

Material: Viscose and linen.

Fit: Tailored.

The Best Printed Shirts for Men in 2024: Buying Guide

BEST HAWAIIAN PRINTED SHIRT

Reyn Spooner 50th State Floral Print Short Sleeve Shirt

Buy Now on Nordstrom: $120

Growing up in Hawaii, Aloha shirts reigned supreme. Step into any local’s closet and you will see an assortment of short sleeved, floral, or tropical shirting for all occasions. And the favorite and most classic brand is Reyn Spooner. Often called the Brooks Brothers of Aloha shirts, Reyn Spooner is known for modern takes on vintage Hawaiian classics. It’s the go-to for updated interpretations of iconic archival Hawaiian prints that are cast on polished silhouettes.



Date of Origin: 1956.

Material: Cotton and polyester.

Fit: Regular.

The Best Printed Shirts for Men in 2024: Buying Guide

BEST ORNATE PRINTED SHIRT

Versace Barocco Print Silk Twill Shirt

Buy Now on Versace: $1,825

Buy Now on Luisaviaroma: $1,825

The house of Versace has never been one for quiet luxury. For those who are more than comfortable with making a strong statement, there is no better option than the styles offered by Italian mainstay. After all, brash Baroque prints—from the trademark Medusa to the iconic gold chains—have been a core element of Versace’s visual language since founder Gianni launched the line in the late ’70s. The most wearable and seductive Versace print, however, is the brand’s Barocco, a silk shirt that’s offered seasonally. It’s unapologetically bold, often worn oversized, and immediately recognizable—especially on Miami Beach.



Date of Origin: 1978.

Material: Silk.

Fit: Regular.

The Best Printed Shirts for Men in 2024: Buying Guide

BEST STRIPED PRINTED SHIRT

Paul Smith Painted Stripe Shirt

Buy Now on Paul Smith: $395

Since the designer Paul Smith founded his eponymous line in 1970, his name has come to define quintessentially British tailoring and style—but with an unmistakable twist, an unmissable whimsicality. Central to this aesthetic are bright colors, with shirting taking the lead. He regularly offers abstract prints and bold colors on both relaxed and sharp pieces, but Smith’s signature is stripes, a motif that is at the core of all his collections. Whether worn with a suit or pair of slacks, his toppers always pack a playful quality.



Date of Origin: 1970s.

Material: Cotton.

Fit: Regular.

The Best Printed Shirts for Men in 2024: Buying Guide

BEST SILK PRINTED SHIRT

Casablanca Ping Pong Printed Silk Shirt

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $940

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $1,055

Since launching his dreamy Paris-based ready-to-wear line Casablanca in 2018, French Moroccan designer Charaf Tajer has consistently delivered some of the most luxurious silk shirting around. The pieces pay homage to Tajer’s rich heritage, while simultaneously celebrating the sweet life. Think après-sport attire in the highest quality silk-twill and Neapolitan tailoring. The shirts have a magical, romantic appeal to them, making them perfect for sunnier climes. Bright colors, pastel landscapes, and details, including signature enamel rim pearl buttons, elevate his already indulgent designs.



Date of Origin: 2018.

Material: Silk.

Fit: Regular.

The Best Printed Shirts for Men in 2024: Buying Guide

BEST CHECK PRINTED SHIRT

Burberry Caxton Checked Cotton Shirt

Buy Now on Mytheresa: $690

Buy Now on Burberry: $690

Although Burberry’s classic check print first emerged on the house’s raincoats in the 1920s, it was in the 1960s when the motif took on its now legendary status. A Parisian buyer placed the pattern on several accessories for a presentation to the British ambassador and the rest, as they say, is history. Today, a Caxton Checked Burberry Oxford shirt is about as classic as it gets. It’s a highly wearable piece that has stood the test of time. It makes a statement without being flashy or trendy.



Date of Origin: 1856.

Material: Cotton.

Fit: Regular.

The Best Printed Shirts for Men in 2024: Buying Guide

BEST ROCK-INSPIRED PRINTED SHIRT

Celine Convertible-Collar Printed Voile Shirt

Buy Now ON mr Porter: $990

Ever since Hedi Slimane took the reins at Celine in 2018, the house has leaned heavily toward his signature Paris-meets-Los Angeles rock aesthetic, adopting the slim silhouettes he helped pioneer at Dior Homme, injecting a Viper Room vibe to his collections. Indeed, Slimane’s printed shirting imbues an effortless sex appeal. Take this Convertible shirt made of viscose; it’s simple but not too simple, tailored but just relaxed enough. It’s easy to imagine throwing it on with a pair of black jeans and running out the door. It’s sexy without trying too hard.



Date of Origin: 1945

Material: Viscose

Fit: Slim.

The Best Printed Shirts for Men in 2024: Buying Guide

BEST STREETWEAR PRINTED SHIRT

Needles Multicolor Cabana Shirt

Buy Now on Ssense: $210

While all streetwear brands, from Supreme to Palace and Undercover, have been known to put out the occasional subculture-laden patterns, the cult-favorite, Tokyo-based brand Needles may have the strongest and most extensive line of printed shirting around. Founded by Kenzo Shimizu in the ’90s, the brand takes American Western style and military garments and reworks them in Japanese textiles. The results are decidedly original, primed for skateparks, cocktails, the office—anywhere, really. They’re also still made in Japan, a rarity in a world of ultra-globalized production.



Date of Origin: 1990s.

Material: Polyester.

Fit: Loose.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.