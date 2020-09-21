10 of the best places to spot migratory birds in the UK

There have been signs of change in the air for a couple of weeks now. Birdsong has returned to gardens and parks after a few weeks of near silence. Starlings have been massing in my local south-east London supermarket car park – in a slightly Hitchcockian fashion – before finally mustering a respectable murmuration. I found it mesmerising, but fellow shoppers seemed not to notice.

The same week, on a warm mid-September day, a trip to Dungeness in south-east Kent, produced the wow factor of a vast flock of lapwings, climbing, turning and swooping, flashing black, white, silver and purple in the bright sunlight. Something is afoot.

The torpor of late August, when so many birds – freed from having to mark territories – seem to skulk silently in trees and thickets, has passed; now there are frenetic and bold displays and much gathering of the clans. Some, like the lapwings, are coming together for winter from their dispersed UK and continental breeding sites; others are heading off to sub-Saharan Africa on the tail of swifts who left more than a month ago, and then there are species that just want to shift a few miles, not always for reasons understood by ornithologists.

I first saw the change at the beginning of September, on the North Downs near Sevenoaks. Plaintive mews from high above alerted me to buzzards, a raptor now quite common in south-east England (having for many years been absent). I’ve only ever seen one or two at a time but staring up I could see 10 of these majestic birds of prey stacked up, soaring, occasionally play-fighting, gliding ever higher in tight circles. Later I learned from birding experts online that young buzzards often cluster along with their parents and neighbouring broods before dispersing to fresh territories that can be hundreds of miles away.

Knots, oystercatchers and pink-footed geese are among the thousands of birds arriving at Snettisham to feed on the abundance of food on the mudflats.

The experience told me it’s the time to get out on foot or bike to witness things that can only be seen at this time of year. A perusal of Chris Packham’s Self Isolating Bird Club Facebook page revealed unusual happenings: swarms of house martins in Hampshire, wheatears flitting through gardens as they summon the strength to set off to central Africa. Another site detailed one man’s joy as around 90 pink-footed geese interrupted his work while they transited from summer breeding grounds in the Arctic en route to their favoured UK autumn and winter coastal locations.

Back at Dungeness, below the lapwings, a cyclone of swallows was developing over coastal pasture. They were feasting on flying insects in preparation for their journey to South Africa. Until 108 years ago swallows’ whereabouts in autumn and winter was something of a mystery – as recently as the 18th century many observers, even great naturalists such as Gilbert White, hypothesised that they hibernated in mud by ponds. But on 27 December 1912 a letter was received by bird ring supplier Harry Witherby from a hotelier in Natal, South Africa, confirming the amazing truth. It revealed that a swallow found trapped in a nearby farmhouse had a ring on it marked Witherby, High Holborn, London. The bird had actually been ringed by John Masefield in Cheadle, Staffordshire, on 6 May 1911. Our knowledge of bird behaviour had taken a huge leap.

Even more dramatic was the later discovery that Arctic terns – one of the UK’s most elegant summer seabird visitors – dash off to the extremes of the southern hemisphere in autumn. In December 1966 a tern was found in New South Wales that had been ringed in Anglesey six months earlier. More recent studies, including one by BBC Springwatch with Newcastle university, showed that terns nesting on the Farne Islands off the coast of Northumberland were setting off each autumn on a zigzagging route of more than 59,000 miles that took in West Africa and the Indian Ocean before arriving off Antarctica.

