10 best places to see wildlife in the UK

Lisa Joyner
·2 min read
where to see wildlife in the uk
The best places to see wildlife in the UK

The breathtaking Scottish Highlands, New Forest and York are among the best places for wildlife spotting in the UK, it has been revealed.

New research by Millets analysed the number of wildlife occurrences in each local authority to decide the best locations, as well as the best months for catching glimpses of the natural world.

Scooping first place is the Scottish Highlands, thanks to its rich and diverse natural history. The largest local government area in the UK, it had the highest number of wildlife occurrences between 2018 and 2022 with a total of 18,371 per 10,000 population. Here, you'll find robins, heathers and damselflies aplenty.

York came second, with a total of 17,649 wildlife occurrences per 10,000 population. Meanwhile, the King's Lynn and West Norfolk local authority area has an estimated total of 16,823. The New Forest, famous for its dazzling display of autumn colour, also made the list.

new forest
The New Forest also made the list Photographer: Julian Elliott - Getty Images

Wondering when to head outside? According to the researchers, November is the best month to spot wildlife in the UK. "The best species to spot in November is blackbirds. They can typically be seen in the East Riding of Yorkshire area which saw approximately 10,226 blackbird occurrences between 2018 and 2022," the team say.

"Meadow brown butterflies are one of the most prevalent grassland butterflies seen in the UK. The best area in which you will most likely spot a meadow brown is in the New Forest District, particularly in July."

Take a look at the full list below...

10 best places for wildlife spotting in the UK

  1. The Scottish Highlands

  2. York

  3. King's Lynn and West Norfolk

  4. Argyll and Bute Council

  5. Breckland

  6. New Forest District

  7. East Cambridgeshire District

  8. East Riding of Yorkshire

  9. Pembrokeshire

  10. Herefordshire

