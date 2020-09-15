The 10 best places you can buy Halloween costumes online

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Halloween is going to look a little different this year. We won't—or at least shouldn't—be crowding around at costume parties or going door to door asking strangers and neighbors for candy. But it doesn't mean you can't dress up to celebrate social distance-style. No matter what your plans are this Hallow's Eve, it's absolutely worth it to invest in a festive costume that's bound to raise your (haunted) spirits. We've rounded up the best places to shop for costumes online that'll fit every budget and niche taste in historical references and pop culture.

1. Walmart

View photos Walmart Halloween Costume More

Prices: $

Sizes: S to X

Return/exchange policy: 90 days

Walmart makes it as easy to shop for your Halloween costumes as they do household items. All costume styles are broken down into 25 categories on the left-side navigation bar, like Harry Potter, zombie or pirate costumes. The top gallery features additional sections like adult, group and even dog costumes.

2. Target

View photos Target Halloween Costume More

Prices: $

Sizes: XS to 2X

Return/exchange policy: 90 days

It’s almost as if the Target website should pivot to selling strictly Halloween costumes—that’s how comprehensive their selection and navigational tools are. First select from a panel of categories like couples, men’s, or women’s costumes, and then choose from more narrower selections like scary, funny, or princess storybook costumes. Narrow down even further by choosing between, say, insect animal and team mascot in the women’s jumpsuit costume section, for example.

3. Amazon

View photos Amazon Halloween Costumes More

Prices: $$

Sizes: Varies by brand

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

Shopping for Halloween costumes on Amazon can be a little overwhelming given that there are over 100,000 search results for Halloween costumes. But not to worry! To narrow down your search, select from men’s, women’s, and kid’s costumes (and more) on the left-hand side. Then browse as you normally would on Amazon, searching by star rating, price range, brand, and popularity.

4. Etsy

View photos Etsy Halloween Costumes More

Prices: $$$

Sizes: XXS to 5X

Return/exchange policy: Varies by brand

Etsy is your destination for all things a little artsy and off-the-beaten-path. The same rings true for their Halloween costume selection, which is both accessible (if you’re looking for a traditional outfit) and niche (if you’re looking to inspire people to think about what exactly you’re dressed up as). When you search for Halloween costumes, narrow it down via women, men, baby, toddler, pet costumes, and more. Then search by price, size, color and theme.