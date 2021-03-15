10 best NBA prospects we'll see in the NCAA tournament

Krysten Peek
·9 min read

This is the time of year when casual basketball fans usually get the first glimpse of the up-and-coming NBA talent that has been dominating college basketball since November. We all were robbed of an NCAA tournament last year and missed seeing high draft picks like Patrick Williams, Obi Toppin and Isaac Okoro play in March. Luckily, this year’s NBA draft class is loaded and there’s plenty of talent playing on the big stage the next few weeks.

We broke down the 10 best NBA prospects you won't see in the tourney last week. Here’s a look at the 10 best NBA prospects we will see in the NCAA tournament.

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Freshman

Draft range: 1-3

Cunningham has been exceptional down the stretch for this young Oklahoma State team. He averaged 23.6 points, four assists and two steals and shot an impressive 44% from the field during the Big 12 tournament. The 6-foot-8 guard was the No. 1 player coming out of high school and chose the Pokes over North Carolina and Kentucky. Mike Boynton was the first coach to offer Cunningham when he was in eighth grade and later hired his older brother, Cannen, to the OSU coaching staff.

“Coach Boynton was the first coach to ever offer me and he was an assistant coach when I got that offer. He just stayed consistent throughout the whole process so we built a really great relationship,” Cunningham told Yahoo Sports.

Cunningham is drawing early NBA comparisons to Luka Doncic thanks to his high-level passing and playmaking ability in iso situations. He ranks in the 90th percentile in isolation, averaging 1.1 points per possession, according to Synergy Sports. If the last three games are any indication of what Cunningham can continue to do in March, look for him to distance himself as the consensus No. 1 pick over players like Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs.

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) during of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham during of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State on Feb. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Evan Mobley, USC

Freshman

Draft range: 1-4

Mobley is the best shot blocker in this draft class and led the Pac-12 with 87 total blocks and averaged three blocks per game. The 7-foot center boasts a 7-foot-5 wingspan and can handle the ball outside the perimeter better than last year’s No. 2 pick James Wiseman, who went to the Golden State Warriors. Mobley has improved on his shooting percentage out of the pick-and-pop and scored 26 points in back-to-back games to close out the season. He runs the floor extremely well for his size, and he has been compared to former Miami Heat center Chris Bosh.

Mobley doesn’t necessarily dominate the paint with his frame but his footwork and length give him a slight advantage on the block, and he’s proven he can step outside the 3-point line and knock down shots.

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Freshman

Draft range: 2-5

Suggs is the best recruit Mark Few has ever landed at Gonzaga and he was even a highly rated high school quarterback with multiple offers before choosing basketball. The 6-foot-4 point guard took over the last four minutes of the WCC championship game after being down 12 points to BYU at halftime. He had eight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers that put the dagger in a BYU team hoping to hand the Zags their first loss of the season.

“There's a lot of NBA players, a lot of good players that run from the ball at the end of the game and what Jalen did in the last few minutes against BYU spoke volumes about what type of player he is,” one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports. “I don't think it will shock you at all to hear he's going to be a top-five draft pick.”

Suggs is the floor general who could lead this Gonzaga team to its first NCAA championship and become the first undefeated team to do so since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers.

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary&#39;s in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary's in Spokane, Washington, on Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Freshman

Draft range: 5-10

Barnes is a 6-foot-9 point-forward who can play and defend multiple positions on an athletic Seminoles team. Ninety percent of the time, he’s the one bringing the ball up and has the ability to get to the rim whenever he wants with his size and speed. Earlier in the season, FSU was trailing Wake Forest by two points at the end of regulation with five seconds left. Barnes got the ball a quarter of the way up the floor and got to the rim in four seconds for a layup to send the game into overtime.

“Scottie is very quick and fast with the ball, he finishes with those long arms,” head coach Leonard Hamilton said after the game. “We were very fortunate to finish that play and put us into overtime.”

FSU won the game in overtime but it’s not the only time Barnes has taken over games. In a 80-75 loss to Georgia Tech in the ACC championship, Barnes had a season-high 21 points off the bench, including two 3-pointers and shooting 80% from the field.

“Scottie Barnes is going to win a lot of games for an NBA team at the next level,” an NBA executive told Yahoo Sports. “You can’t teach that and that’s why you’re seeing so many of Leonard Hamilton’s guys go so high in the draft.”

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Freshman

Draft range: 7-12

What a year for the 6-foot-6 shooting guard who scored in double-digits in all but three games this season. Moody played alongside Cunningham and Barnes at Montverde Academy on what was arguably the best high school basketball team of all time. He’s shooting 38% from 3-point range and is excellent in spot-up shooting, averaging 1.13 points per possession. Moody is also great with the ball in his hand, ranking in the 98th percentile in scoring when he’s the ball handler in a pick-and-roll situation, according to Synergy Sports. He is the leading scorer on a loaded Arkansas team, averaging 17.4 points per game.

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Freshman

Draft range: 6-10

Johnson didn’t start playing consistently until early February but once the game slowed down for him, he started showing everyone why he’s a projected top-10 pick. The 6-foot-5 guard is the most athletic guard in the draft class and had one of the best dunks this season on Georgia’s Toumani Camera.

“Coach [Rick] Barnes told us that there’s a play in the game that no one uses anymore and it’s called a give-and-go. So I saw [John] Fulkerson down there sitting so I just had to give it to him and we got the play accomplished,” Johnson said of the dunk after the game.

Johnson has tremendous pace in the open court and has a similar game to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. If Tennessee makes a big push in the tournament, Johnson’s draft stock will continue to rise.

James Bouknight, Connecticut

Sophomore

Draft range: 7-13

Bouknight missed five weeks after suffering an elbow injury in January. Prior to that, he posted 40 points in a win over a tough Creighton team, hitting five 3-pointers and shooting 54% from the field. UConn has lost only two games since Bouknight returned and his shooting could carry them far in the NCAA tournament. The Huskies haven’t made the tournament since 2016 and Bouknight could provide some Kemba Walker-like magic in the next few weeks. The 6-foot-5 guard has a high basketball IQ averaging under three turnovers per game and is also sneaky bouncy, demonstrating that with a put-back dunk in his first game back.

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Senior

Draft range: 8-15

Kispert is the best 3-point shooter on a deep Gonzaga team, hitting 72 3-pointers so far this season and averaging 45% from 3-point range. The 6-foot-7 shooting guard tested the NBA waters last year but elected to come back to play alongside Suggs in the backcourt. Kispert went from a projected second-round pick last year to a potential lottery pick this year. He is averaging 19.2 points per game and ranks in the 97th percentile in spot-up shooting.

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

Freshman

Draft range: 10-17

Like his teammate Johnson, it took a couple months for Springer to get comfortable on the court and playing in a tough SEC conference. Since Feb. 6, the 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 16.5 points per game and is shooting 45% from the field. It’s Springer’s midrange game that has been most impressive down the stretch for the Vols. His two-dribble pull-up in the lane is deadly due to his high release and the way he creates separation between himself and the defender. Springer has continued to improve as the season goes on and there’s no doubt he’ll continue to play well in the NCAA tournament, elevating his draft stock.

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Junior

Draft range: 15-25

Point guard Dosunmu could end up being a huge sleeper in this draft class. He’s averaging 21 points per game and is one of the best passing point guards in college basketball, averaging 5.4 assists per game and dishing out nine or more assists three times since early February. Dosunmu posted a triple-double twice this season with his best game coming in a win against Wisconsin where he finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. Illinois is more than capable of being in (downtown) Indianapolis in April, and the way he’s leading this team, he could shoot up draft boards.

“I thought last year we had a chance to do something special but this year we have a chance to be great,” Dosunmu told Yahoo Sports. “I knew with the coaching staff, the recruits coming and the players returning we have a chance to do something special.”

Honorable mention:

Franz Wagner, Michigan

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Greg Brown, Texas

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Drew Brees retires after 20 seasons, as the all-time leading passer in NFL history

    The Saints will forever be grateful for Drew Brees.

  • Bottcher beats Koe to win Canadian men's curling championship for first time

    Brendan Bottcher was just about perfect Sunday night to finally end a three-year silver streak at the Tim Hortons Brier.

  • Kyle Lowry on technical foul, egos on the court

    Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was ejected for ‘throwing’ a ball toward an official against the Bulls.

  • Louisville, Duke among this year's 5 biggest NCAA tournament snubs

    The list of NCAA tournament snubs includes an ACC power many expected to not just make the field of 68 but also avoid the First Four.

  • Erik Karlsson vents frustrations with Sharks: 'I did not sign here to go through a rebuild'

    Erik Karlsson signed an eight-year contract with the Sharks in June 2019, so he gets to define the next era of the franchise as much as anyone else.

  • NCAA men's tournament bracket revealed: Gonzaga earns top seed

    CBS is unveiling the bracket for March Madness 2021. The NCAA tournament begins Thursday.

  • Selection Sunday winners and losers: Contrasting fortunes for No. 1 seeds

    The 2021 men's March Madness bracket reveal was cruel to some and kind to others.

  • Hurricanes top Red Wings for 8th straight, take Central lead

    DETROIT — Dougie Hamilton and Nino Niederreiter scored, Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Sunday night for their eighth consecutive victory. Carolina moved into the Central Division lead at 20-6-1, a point ahead of idle Tampa Bay and Florida. Anthony Mantha scored his eighth goal of the season for Detroit with just 9.4 seconds left in regulation, spoiling Nedeljkovic’s bid for his second career shutout. Niederreiter gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead early in the third period, scoring off a pass from Sebastian Aho. Hamilton opened the scoring with 4:47 left in the second period. Instead of passing to Hurrucanes scoring leader Aho on a 2 on 1, Hamilton kept the puck and beat goalie Jonathan Bernier from the right circle. He has scored in consecutive games and has an eight-game points streak. These teams will meet again Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. The Hurricanes lead the season series 3-1. ON THE MOVE The Red Wings recalled forward Mathias Brome from the taxi squad. Hurricanes defenceman Jake Gardiner cleared waivers and was assigned to the taxi squad. MILESTONE Detroit forward Darren Helm played his 717th game, passing Brendan Shanahan for 18th in franchise history. POINT PRODUCER With his assist on Niederreiter’s goal, Aho took over sole possession of the team lead in points with 25 (10-15-25), moving ahead of Vincent Trocheck (13-11-24), who missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. Aho has always scored well against Detroit, with 15 points (6-9-15) in 15 career games. The Associated Press

  • Here are the signals Saints sent in their phantom $140 million extension with Taysom Hill

    Hill appears to be in the running to take over for the retired Drew Brees next season. This doesn’t mean that Jameis Winston won’t be part of a QB runoff for the Saints in 2021.

  • Islanders beat Devils in SO for 9th straight win

    NEWARK, N.J. — Anthony Beauvillier and Oliver Wahlstrom scored on New York's final two shootout attempts and the Islanders won their ninth straight game, beating the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Sunday night to take the NHL overall lead. The Devils thought they had won 27 seconds into overtime on a goal by P.K. Subban, but a lengthy review showed Jesper Bratt was offside. Beauvillier beat Scott Wedgewood on the Islanders’ third attempt to extend the shootout, and Wahlstrom extended New Jersey’s winless run at home to 0-10-1. Kieffer Bellows and Brock Nelson scored in the first period for the Islanders, who pushed their points streak to 11-0-1. Rookie Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves, allowing only Nikita Gusev to score in the shootout. Janne Kuokkanen and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey, while Wedgewood made 32 saves, including an in-close stop on Casey Cizikas in overtime. HURRICANES 2, RED WINGS 1 DETRTOIT (AP) — Dougie Hamilton and Nino Niederreiter scored, Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves and Carolina beat Detroit for its eighth consecutive victory. Carolina moved into the Central Division lead at 20-6-1, a point ahead of idle Tampa Bay and Florida. Anthony Mantha scored his eighth goal of the season for Detroit with just 9.4 seconds left in regulation, spoiling Nedeljkovic’s bid for his second career shutout. Niederreiter gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead early in the third period, scoring off a pass from Sebastian Aho. Hamilton opened the scoring with 4:47 left in the second period. Instead of passing to Hurrucanes scoring leader Aho on a 2 on 1, Hamilton kept the puck and beat goalie Jonathan Bernier from the right circle. The teams will meet again Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. WILD 4, COYOTES 1 ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nick Bonino and Kevin Fiala scored in a three-goal third period and surging Minnesota beat Arizona. Victor Rask and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored to help Minnesota move within two points of West-leading Vegas. Minnesota is 11-2-1 in its past 14 games, has won four straight overall and seven in a row at home. Cam Talbot made 21 saves after shutting out the Coyotes 4-0 on Friday night in the opener of the three-game set. Phil Kessel scored for Arizona. AVALANCHE 4, KINGS 1 DENVER (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves, Andre Burakovsky and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist and Colorado beat Los Angeles. Nathan MacKinnon and Joonas Donskoi also scored for Colorado. The Avalanche swept the two-game series with Los Angeles and allowed fewer than 30 shots on goal for the 16th straight game, extending a franchise record set Friday night. Grubauer nearly had another shutout before Kurtis MacDermid ended the bid early in the third period. STARS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1, SO COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alexander Radulov returned after missing 15 games and scored in the third round of the shootout to lift Dallas past Columbus. The victory came a day after Dallas lost to Columbus in the closing seconds of overtime. Radulov had been sidelined with a lower-body injury. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves, and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas in regulation. Zach Werenski scored for Columbus. The Associated Press

  • Report: Packers, RB Aaron Jones agree to 4-year, $48 million contract

    Aaron Jones won't be hitting free agency after all.

  • Rob Gronkowski's first NFT card collection brings in over $1.2 million

    Gronk raked in the cash with his first-ever NFT trading card collection.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah commits to US national team

    CHICAGO — Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has committed to the U.S. national team program, four months after making his American national team debut. Musah also was eligible to play for England, Italy and Ghana. “I think it makes sense to represent the country I was born in," Musah said in a statement released by the U.S. Soccer Federation Monday. “The moment I decided to play for the United States came one day when my heart told me that this was the best place for me.” The 18-year-old was born in New York City on Nov. 29, 2002, while his Ghanaian mother was visiting relatives. He moved to Italy with his family when he was months old, lived in Castelfranco Veneto and played for a camp run by the club Giorgione. Musah's family moved to London in 2012 and he joined Arsenal’s youth academy. He helped the Gunners under-18 team reach the 2018 FA Youth Cup final and the 2018-19 Youth Premier League South championship. Musah signed with Valencia in 2019 and made his first team debut on Sept. 13 against Levante. He scored his first goal against Getafe on Nov. 1 following a 60-yard run. Nico Estevez, an assistant coach with the U.S. team who also worked for head coach Gregg Berhalter with Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew, worked for Valencia’s academy for eight years and briefly was interim coach in 2013. Musah played for England youth national teams starting at the under-15 level and played against the U.S. under17 team on Nov. 29, 2017, at Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and Oct. 12, 2018, at Chester, England. He was on England's roster for the 2019 European Under-17 Championship but did not appear in a match. Musah made his U.S. senior national team debut in an exhibition at Wales on Nov. 12 and also player against Panama four days later, becoming the first player under 18 to start multiple matches for the U.S. “Yunus is very dynamic,” Berhalter said in a statement. “When he accelerates or changes direction or sprints, you see the raw athleticism. To go along with that, he’s very skilled and we see him playing in the attacking midfield type of position." Berhalter expects to select Musah for his roster for exhibitions against Jamaica on March 25 in Austria and at Northern Ireland three days later. The U.S. starts delayed World Cup qualifying on Sept. 2, most likely at Trinidad and Tobago or El Salvador. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Which first-round lines moved right away, and why?

    There's value in paying attention to which way the first-round lines move.

  • Tourney Bracket 101: Tips on how to make your March Madness picks

    The college basketball regular season is over. Selection Sunday has come and gone. The NCAA tournament – the drama, the pageantry, the elation, the heartbreak – is here. And that means somebody in your life is talking about brackets.

  • Michigan State goes Tom Brady route with video that roasts their haters and doubters

    MSU remembers everyone who doubted them during the season, and they're using that as motivation for the play-in game.

  • PSG upgrades security at players homes in wake of robberies

    French prosecutors have launched investigations into robberies linked to two Paris Saint-Germain players after thieves targeted the home of Angel Di Maria and another group broke into the house of Marquinhos’ father as the teammates were playing for the club. PSG said it has decided to temporarily reinforce security near the houses of all its players. Nanterre prosecutor’s office secretary general Marion Chalaux told The Associated Press on Monday that the investigation is being handled by a special police unit dealing with armed robberies and serious burglaries. The unit was already in charge of inquiries into similar cases linked to PSG players Mauro Icardi and Sergio Rico, whose houses were also burgled during matches this year. Chalaux said intruders managed to sneak into Di Maria’s home in the posh Parisian suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine on Sunday without being noticed. According to L’Equipe newspaper, the thieves took watches and jewelry from a safe for an estimated loss of more than 500,000 euros ($597,000). Chalaux could not confirm the value. Around the same time, another group of intruders broke into the home of PSG captain Marquinhos’ father, the Versailles prosecutor’s office told the AP, adding that investigators are assessing whether the two burglaries were linked. Le Parisen newspaper said Marquinhos’ father was briefly detained while thieves searched the house in the town of Chatou and robbed luxury bags, jewelry, various other items and 2,000 euros ($2,385) in cash. The newspaper said two teenagers were present in the house and that the three victims were locked in a room. According to L’Équipe, Marquinhos’s father was hit several times in the face and chest. The Versailles prosecutor’s office confirmed the incident. Quoting the police, Le Parisien said the thieves mistakenly targeted the home of Marquinhos' father thinking it was the player's house. They live close to each other. Di Maria was substituted during the second half of PSG’s 2-1 loss to Nantes after club officials were made aware of the incident. Around the hour mark, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino left the field for a few moments following an earlier discussion with sporting director Leonardo, who was on his cellphone. Pochettino then accompanied Di Maria back to the locker room with his arm around him. A few years ago when he was playing for Manchester United in the Premier League, Di Maria had been the victim of an attempted burglary while at his home, but the alarm sounded before visitors got inside. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

  • WNBA celebrates 25-year anniversary with creative logo as part of 'Count it' campaign

    The league released a video debuting the logo and announced plans for the Commissioner's Cup.

  • 16-year-old Moukoko included in Germany's under-21 squad

    BERLIN — Sixteen-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko was included in Germany's under-21 squad on Monday for the upcoming European Championship. Moukoko, who scored his third Bundesliga goal on Saturday in Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin, is one of four players making their debuts in the 23-player squad. “In Youssoufa we have an extraordinary talent in Germany, one that we want to bring along carefully in line with performances,” Germany under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz said in a statement. “That’s why we decided, in close contact with Borussia Dortmund, to nominate him, because we think that his participation will benefit both his and the team’s development.” Schalke defender Malick Thiaw, Stuttgart midfielder Mateo Klimowicz and Greuther Fürth midfielder Anton Stach are the other new call-ups. The tournament in Hungary and Slovenia is scheduled to begin on March 24, with three games for each team in the group stage before the quarterfinals in May. The semifinals and final are scheduled for June. “Our clear goal is to qualify for the final rounds in the summer, even if we know that that will be a big challenge,” Kuntz said. Germany in is Group A with Hungary, the Netherlands and Romania. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press