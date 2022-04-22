The 10 best Mother's Day gifts to buy from Nordstrom Rack

Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
·5 min read
Still looking for Mother&#39;s Day gift ideas? Nordstrom Rack has tons of options.
Still looking for Mother's Day gift ideas? Nordstrom Rack has tons of options.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Mother’s Day is approaching fast—it lands on Sunday, May 8—which means there's only a couple of weeks left to pick out a gift for the motherly figure in your life. If you're short on ideas, Nordstrom Rack currently has an entire online shop with all the perfect Mother's Day gifts, including top-rated picks under $25 and under $50, so you won't have to break the bank to find mom something she'll love.

To ensure delivery by mom's big day, make sure to get your order placed by 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 27 for standard shipping, by 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 4 for two-day shipping or by 9 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 5 for next-day shipping. To help you shop for mom, we went ahead and scoured the Nordstrom Rack site for the best gifts for every type of mom—shop our top ten recommendations below.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

1. For the mom who brunches: Dash breakfast gadgets

These Dash mini makers can help mom whip up quick, easy breakfasts.
These Dash mini makers can help mom whip up quick, easy breakfasts.

A homemade Mother's Day brunch is just the ticket to show mom how much you care—especially if you're doing all the prep work! To whip up a delicious breakfast all while cutting your cooking time in half, Dash's mini makers not only make a no-brainer gift, you can also use them long after mom does the unwrapping. Choose from a mini waffle maker, an egg cooker, a donut maker or an egg bite maker—or get mom all four so you she can enjoy a host of breakfast treats.

2. For the mom who loves bling: Kate Spade jewelry

These simple Kate Spade pieces are perfect for daily wear.
These simple Kate Spade pieces are perfect for daily wear.

You can count on Kate Spade to make timeless, elegant baubles that will fit right in with mom's collection. Nordstrom Rack carries an array of pieces that she'll adore, from the popular letter pendant necklace to these top-rated huggie hoop earrings that will easily elevate any outfit. If you're looking for something under $20, these gold hoops are another 5-star rated option, intricately plated with mini stones.

3. For the mom who dresses boldly: Fun footwear

These fun prints will add a pop of color to any of mom&#39;s outfits.
These fun prints will add a pop of color to any of mom's outfits.

Nordstrom Rack has a ton of springy footwear in stock right now if mom could use a new pair in her rotation. These floral printed wellies for instance, a collab between Keds and Rifle Paper, are perfect for mucking around in the garden or for rainy day walks, while these flamingo print Crocs are ideal for mom to slip on to take the trash out or run a few errands in.

4. For the mom who needs a skincare and makeup routine: Clinique sets

Add these Clinique classics to mom&#39;s makeup bag.
Add these Clinique classics to mom's makeup bag.

Clinique offers a range of products that are aimed to help nourish skin and to help diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of aging. The Take it Off and Turn in set includes a makeup remover, foam cleanser, eye cream and overnight mask—all the basics mom needs to cleanse and hydrate before bed, while the Ready In 5 makeup set will help her create a quick look in the morning before her day begins.

5. For the mom who gets blowouts: Drybar products

Bring the Drybar home to mom.
Bring the Drybar home to mom.

Give mom the gift of a quick and easy blowout with Drybar's blow dryer brush, a one-step tool that comes well-reviewed from over 300 Nordstrom Rack shoppers for reportedly drying and smoothing hair in under 30 minutes, providing a voluminous, sleek finish. If you'd like to treat her even further, throw in Drybar's Hold Me hair clips and finishing spray to help her style her 'do from start to finish. Bonus: all of Drybar's products are currently 15% off at Nordstrom Rack right now.

6. For the mom who likes to be cozy: A Barefoot Dreams throw

The perfect snuggle accessory.
The perfect snuggle accessory.

Beloved by celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, the Barefoot Dreams throw has garnered rave reviews—including Reviewed's own stamp of approval—for striking the perfect balance between being warm and cozy and soft and fluffy. More than 1,500 Nordstrom Rack shoppers seem to agree, with one buyer commenting that they're "pure luxury for a great price."

7. For the mom who lounges: Ugg slippers

Mom will love slipping her feet into these after a long day.
Mom will love slipping her feet into these after a long day.

UGG has fortified itself in the footwear world as the go-to shearling shoe for all-day comfort. Their iconic slippers have consistently been named our favorite pairs on the market (we describe them as "a giant hug for your feet"), and since they're made with quality leather and a wool blend lining, so mom can count on them to last for years to come.

8. For the mom who likes to smell good: L'Occitane soaps

L&#39;Occitane soaps are all made in France.
L'Occitane soaps are all made in France.

My mom has always loved L'Occitane for its super fragrant, high-quality skin care. Each soap is made in Provence by master soap makers, according to the brand, and is formulated with shea butter to keep skin feeling smooth and supple, and can be used as body or hand soaps. Get mom all three to place by each sink or tub in the home, and she'll have a a variety of fresh scents to greet her each time she suds up.

9. For the mom who cooks: A Staub Dutch oven

Treat mom to a world-class Dutch oven.
Treat mom to a world-class Dutch oven.

Whether mom likes to braise meats and veggies or simmer hearty soups and pastas in the kitchen, this iconic cooking accessory is a great gift to help her do it. We highly recommend Staub's Dutch ovens, even naming the 5.5-round cocotte as our top pick, so we have no doubt this cast-iron beauty would perform up to the high standards we've all come to expect from Staub, and hey, it'll look great doing it, too.

Get the Staub 4-quart Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid for $269.99

10. For the mom who loves game night: Board games

Mom is sure to appreciate an activity the whole family can enjoy.
Mom is sure to appreciate an activity the whole family can enjoy.

Sometimes the best thing you can give mom is the gift of quality time, and what better way to spend the day together than playing a few board games with the family? These social deduction games by Spin Master come highly rated from shoppers and are reportedly simple enough for kids to join in—both involve answering questions and stumping your opponents.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Mother's Day 2022: The best gifts to shop from Nordstrom Rack

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, one of hockey's all-time greats, dead at age 70

    Guy Lafleur had been passed the torch as the Montreal Canadiens' next great Quebec-born player. Maurice (Rocket) Richard was still revered in the province, while the just-retired Jean Beliveau cast a long, imposing shadow when the kid from Thurso was selected first overall at the 1971 NHL draft. A dynamic forward with blonde locks that rippled in the wind as he glided up the ice before unleashing one of his bullet shots, Lafleur was expected to fill the void and become hockey's new French Canadi

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — The Philadelphia Flyers ended a six-game losing streak Thursday with a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. James van Reimsdyk scored two goals and added an assist for the visiting Flyers while Ivan Provorov chipped in with one goal and an assist. Oskar Lindblom, Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny had the other Philadelphia goals. Bobby Brink had his first career multi-point game with two assists. Martin Jones made 30 saves for the 23-43-11 Flyers. Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole C

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.