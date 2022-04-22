The 10 best Mother's Day gifts to buy from Nordstrom Rack

Still looking for Mother's Day gift ideas? Nordstrom Rack has tons of options.

Mother’s Day is approaching fast—it lands on Sunday, May 8—which means there's only a couple of weeks left to pick out a gift for the motherly figure in your life. If you're short on ideas, Nordstrom Rack currently has an entire online shop with all the perfect Mother's Day gifts, including top-rated picks under $25 and under $50, so you won't have to break the bank to find mom something she'll love.

To ensure delivery by mom's big day, make sure to get your order placed by 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 27 for standard shipping, by 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 4 for two-day shipping or by 9 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 5 for next-day shipping. To help you shop for mom, we went ahead and scoured the Nordstrom Rack site for the best gifts for every type of mom—shop our top ten recommendations below.

1. For the mom who brunches: Dash breakfast gadgets

These Dash mini makers can help mom whip up quick, easy breakfasts.

A homemade Mother's Day brunch is just the ticket to show mom how much you care—especially if you're doing all the prep work! To whip up a delicious breakfast all while cutting your cooking time in half, Dash's mini makers not only make a no-brainer gift, you can also use them long after mom does the unwrapping. Choose from a mini waffle maker, an egg cooker, a donut maker or an egg bite maker—or get mom all four so you she can enjoy a host of breakfast treats.

2. For the mom who loves bling: Kate Spade jewelry

These simple Kate Spade pieces are perfect for daily wear.

You can count on Kate Spade to make timeless, elegant baubles that will fit right in with mom's collection. Nordstrom Rack carries an array of pieces that she'll adore, from the popular letter pendant necklace to these top-rated huggie hoop earrings that will easily elevate any outfit. If you're looking for something under $20, these gold hoops are another 5-star rated option, intricately plated with mini stones.

3. For the mom who dresses boldly: Fun footwear

These fun prints will add a pop of color to any of mom's outfits.

Nordstrom Rack has a ton of springy footwear in stock right now if mom could use a new pair in her rotation. These floral printed wellies for instance, a collab between Keds and Rifle Paper, are perfect for mucking around in the garden or for rainy day walks, while these flamingo print Crocs are ideal for mom to slip on to take the trash out or run a few errands in.

4. For the mom who needs a skincare and makeup routine: Clinique sets

Add these Clinique classics to mom's makeup bag.

Clinique offers a range of products that are aimed to help nourish skin and to help diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of aging. The Take it Off and Turn in set includes a makeup remover, foam cleanser, eye cream and overnight mask—all the basics mom needs to cleanse and hydrate before bed, while the Ready In 5 makeup set will help her create a quick look in the morning before her day begins.

5. For the mom who gets blowouts: Drybar products

Bring the Drybar home to mom.

Give mom the gift of a quick and easy blowout with Drybar's blow dryer brush, a one-step tool that comes well-reviewed from over 300 Nordstrom Rack shoppers for reportedly drying and smoothing hair in under 30 minutes, providing a voluminous, sleek finish. If you'd like to treat her even further, throw in Drybar's Hold Me hair clips and finishing spray to help her style her 'do from start to finish. Bonus: all of Drybar's products are currently 15% off at Nordstrom Rack right now.

6. For the mom who likes to be cozy: A Barefoot Dreams throw

The perfect snuggle accessory.

Beloved by celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, the Barefoot Dreams throw has garnered rave reviews—including Reviewed's own stamp of approval—for striking the perfect balance between being warm and cozy and soft and fluffy. More than 1,500 Nordstrom Rack shoppers seem to agree, with one buyer commenting that they're "pure luxury for a great price."

7. For the mom who lounges: Ugg slippers

Mom will love slipping her feet into these after a long day.

UGG has fortified itself in the footwear world as the go-to shearling shoe for all-day comfort. Their iconic slippers have consistently been named our favorite pairs on the market (we describe them as "a giant hug for your feet"), and since they're made with quality leather and a wool blend lining, so mom can count on them to last for years to come.

8. For the mom who likes to smell good: L'Occitane soaps

L'Occitane soaps are all made in France.

My mom has always loved L'Occitane for its super fragrant, high-quality skin care. Each soap is made in Provence by master soap makers, according to the brand, and is formulated with shea butter to keep skin feeling smooth and supple, and can be used as body or hand soaps. Get mom all three to place by each sink or tub in the home, and she'll have a a variety of fresh scents to greet her each time she suds up.

9. For the mom who cooks: A Staub Dutch oven

Treat mom to a world-class Dutch oven.

Whether mom likes to braise meats and veggies or simmer hearty soups and pastas in the kitchen, this iconic cooking accessory is a great gift to help her do it. We highly recommend Staub's Dutch ovens, even naming the 5.5-round cocotte as our top pick, so we have no doubt this cast-iron beauty would perform up to the high standards we've all come to expect from Staub, and hey, it'll look great doing it, too.

Get the Staub 4-quart Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid for $269.99

10. For the mom who loves game night: Board games

Mom is sure to appreciate an activity the whole family can enjoy.

Sometimes the best thing you can give mom is the gift of quality time, and what better way to spend the day together than playing a few board games with the family? These social deduction games by Spin Master come highly rated from shoppers and are reportedly simple enough for kids to join in—both involve answering questions and stumping your opponents.

