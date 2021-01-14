The 10 Best money boxes

Will Coldwell
·1 min read

1. Tom Dixon Cast Factory Money Box

£95, heals.co.uk

Modelled on a British Industrial Revolution-era factory, this is a classy place to put your pounds.

2. Paris Money Box

£10, notonthehighstreet.com

This globe-shaped money box features an illustrated map of Paris. Other world cities are also available in the series.

3. Mushroom Money Box

£12.95, notonthehighstreet.com

A funky mushroom coin bank that you could even hide among the pot plants for extra security.

4. Beer Fund

£12, thebrilliantgiftshop.com

Few things are worth saving up for more than a pint of beer. This bank, made from wood and brass, should inspire you to do just that.

5. Swear Box

£2, savingtins.com

Turn your cursing into cash with this censorship device. It can fit up to £500, so you can really reward yourself for turning the air blue.

6. Emergency Money Box

£7.50, redcandy.co.uk

An exercise in self-restraint. How much you save depends on how long you last before you smash this box's glass in.

7. Kitty Coin Bank

£14.99, firebox.com

One for cat fans, this battery-powered puss peeps out when you place a coin on the top, then snatches your cash in with its paw.

8. Capitalist Pig

£9.74, firebox.com

This is coated in a blackboard-type surface so you can scribble messages on with chalk as your financial priorities change with time.

9. Maze Safe

£14.95, red5.co.uk

This coin box has a maze on its lid, which should keep you entertained at home until you've saved enough for a day trip.

10. Counting Coin Jar

£7.95, thediscoverystore.co.uk

The lid tallies up each coin, saving you the misery of pouring them out and totting them up before you realise you only have £1.47.

