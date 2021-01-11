10 best walking boots for men: Tackle any terrain with these hiking shoes

Older style boots needed a lot of breaking in, but we tested these styles straight from the box to find the boots that really were made for walking (The Independent/iStock)

If you’re embracing the great unlock by getting adventurous and heading out on some hiking trails then you’re going to need something on your feet that’s going to stand up to the rugged terrain.

Your favourite pair of trainers won’t hack it off road, so you’ll need to up your protection with some shoes that will soak up the bumps and lumps of the gnarliest byway, while allowing your feet to breathe.

We tested on some of Dartmoor’s trickiest trails, taking in boggy moorland, boulder fields and rough stone paths to see which were the most comfortable and allowed us to eat up the miles without leaving us with aching feet at the end.

Hikers of old had to be broken in and worn for hours before their inaugural outing to make sure the materials were supple and moulded, but newer models shouldn’t need so much work. We tested straight out of the box and straight out on the trail to find the boots that were truly made for walking.

Ultimately, we were looking for a good energy return so that our walking efforts weren’t wasted and, instead, were translated into momentum over all kinds of terrain.

Adidas terrex free hiker parley

Adidas has produced a waterproof version of last year’s “free hiker” style, taking the expertise and innovation from its running lines and applying it, very successfully, to a hiker that offers a full-length “boost” midsole. And they put a real spring in our step throughout a full-on day hike that struck out into some of the most remote parts of the national park.



The upper was extraordinarily comfortable, required no breaking in and was also highly breathable thanks to the Primeknit design that provides ankle support too. The upper also proved to be water repellant so socks stayed pretty dry even after being semi-submerged in a moorland stream. A Continental rubber outsole provided fantastic grip without adding to the weight of the shoe. This has all been done while keeping one eye on sustainability, with many parts of the upper made from upcycled coastal plastic waste.

Buy now £169.95, Adidas

Inov-8 roclite G 345 GTX

If you’re trying to cover ground quickly then this innovative offering from one of the leading UK outdoors brands is a perfect combination of lightweight materials and insanely good grip on all terrains. The Gore-Tex fabric adds waterproofing and Graphene gives these hikers the edge over many other shoes, because the material is infused into the outsole so that it’s very hard wearing, while producing excellent grip without being stiff and uncomfortable underfoot.

The Graphene also adds to the durability of the shoe over time. The energy return we got from the boots was excellent and the tread (or lug pattern) really digs into muddy trails, but doesn't get clogged or bogged down so there’s security with every step you take. We found them to be a supremely comfortable fit and could go straight from box to trail without any issues with rubbing.



Buy now £155.00, Inov-8

Ariat skyline summit GTX

Heavy duty enough to take on some tough trails and boulder climbs, but also lightweight enough for easier walks – these are a superb autumn/winter walking companion because they have a full-grain leather upper and Gore-Tex deck so that your feet stay dry and warm. Good shock absorption and excellent traction from multi-directional tread on the outsole adds to the wearability of the boot and the brand has included some nylon panels at the side to increase breathability on warmer days. Overall, the boot was very comfortable to wear for an extended period with a nice wide fit.



Buy now £170.00, Ariat

Vivobarefoot tracker FG

The whole ethos of this UK brand is to produce shoes designed to be thin and flexible, which follow the shape of the foot for that “bare” feel. You might think this is the last thing you want in a hiker, but these have a really rugged outsole that soaks up the punishment while still allowing you to feel really connected with the terrain and feel the feedback, so that calf and leg muscles could respond effectively when the going gets tough. Meanwhile, the upper remains incredibly flexible and the fit is wide enough to allow your toes to move so that they remain comfortable, even after a day’s walking when the feet tend to swell. Effective waterproofing adds to the overall versatility of the shoe.

Buy now £190.00, Vivobarefoot

Salomon outline GTX

There’s a smooth underfoot feel to these shoes, with Gore-Tex waterproofing and a nicely cushioned midsole, helping the shoe to work with you on every foot strike. Salomon has included an intelligently lugged outsole that will give even the clumsiest climber bags of confidence over rock and looser surfaces. The fact that they are so light means that they will really take the resistance out of a long day’s trek.



Buy now £120.00, Salomon

Berghaus nillmaster II GTX

The newest incarnation of the ever-popular Berghaus boot is a robust upgrade on its predecessor that is very giving on tired feet, thanks to memory foam in the tongue and collar. They rode over rock-strewn paths with ease and the Vibram outsole never slipped up, even when we were hustling over some looser trails in order to get back to the car before sunset. The leather was supple and the Gore-Tex lining ensured breathability and waterproofing.



Buy now £165.00, Berghaus

Vivobarefoot magna trail

Another extremely comfortable shoe from the Vivo range with a raised ankle sock upper, which provides a comfortable snug fit and great support for a range of adventures, as well as keeping out any small unwanted rocks, sticks or grit. We really liked the flexibility that we got with these; they were almost like climbing shoes in the way they wrapped around boulders and really excelled on the easier hill climbs. The flexibility also meant that we could almost roll them up to fit in a backpack if we wanted to change into some climbing or approach shoes. They offer a sturdy tread and good waterproofing too.



Buy now £160.00, Vivobarefoot

The North Face activist futurelight

A nicely crafted shoe that is designed to keep the water out without turning the inside of the boot into a horribly humid sweatbox. It does this very effectively thanks to the brand’s “futurelight” membrane that is as breathable as it is watertight. Cushioned and supportive footbeds combine with an anti-clogging outsole to ensure sure-footedness across a range of trails and open ground.



Buy now £140.00, The North Face

AKU trekker pro GTX

These well constructed boots have been created to complement a natural walking stride from toe to heel and we really felt the effects after just a few hours with lots of comfort and no aches and pains. The outsole bit into mud, held fast on wet rock and roots and provided good stiffness, so you can stand on jagged rocks without any pressure on the foot, but you also get a nice toe flex to keep your stride action natural and fast over ground. Gore-Tex lining and a breathable suede upper round off these books, making them a must-have for a serious hiker.



Buy now £199.90, AKU

Danner trail 2650

The US manufacturer has produced an exceptionally lightweight boot with out-of-the-box comfort and some real versatility that will see you sure footed no matter where you’re headed. This is all down to a well thought out Vibram sole that gripped to rock and bit down through loose gravel paths during our test. Each foot felt well protected and the heel was held nice and tight while the rest of the upper allowed for lots of movement. These were supremely comfortable to wear, even on longer hikes, with a great mix of stability and cushioning.



Buy now £135.85, Danner

The verdict: Men's walking boots

With almost slipper-like comfort provided by the Primeknit upper and some great traction from the Continental rubber on the outsole, the Adidas terrex free hiker parley is a near perfect balance of underfoot cushioning and protection. Incredibly lightweight and with just enough protection to ensure that you can stride out with confidence, it has all the advantages of a hiker with the weight of a trail shoe.