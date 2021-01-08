10 best men’s overnight travel bags you need for work or weekend trips

We were looking for carriers that were comfy to wear and non-bulky (The Independent/iStock)

There comes a certain point when cramming our belongings into a plastic bag and scooting out the door for a weekend away gets a little too much. If that’s you, it’s time to invest in a stylish and functional bag to see you through any quick trip, whether it’s an overnight stay or a long weekend venture.

From barrel and tote bags, to rucksacks and holdalls, we set out to find the very best bags around, to make travelling from A to B that little bit easier.

We were looking for carriers that were comfy to wear and non-bulky, with clever compartments that help you pack efficiently. Our top picks are fashion-forward without losing their practicality. Here are our favourites that make quick trips a lot easier.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Read More

10 best men's walking boots: Tackle any terrain with these hikers

10 best men’s skincare products

11 best men’s winter cycling tights to help you tackle colder rides

Rains weekend bag

Danish brand Rains has done it again. This large, spacious holdall features sturdy handles and a detachable shoulder strap to carry with ease, while the adjustable lock slider on the sides ensures your belongings are safe and secure. The bag is made from Rains’ signature matte fabric and comes with a water-resistant zipper should you get caught short in the rain. Another wonderful item from one of our favourite brands with a clean, utilitarian approach.

Buy now £59.00, Rains

Fred Perry tonal barrel bag

There’s no barrel bag quite like a Fred Perry one. They’re durable, good-looking and have a surprising amount of storage. The zipped compartment at one end is perfect for your easy-to-access items, while the spacious main section offers room for tonnes of belongings. It comes with a sturdy webbed handle, but for when it’s a little heavier, the detachable strap will do the job.

Story continues

Buy now £80.00, Fred Perry

Horizn sofo weekender

Whether you’re on your daily commute or crossing continents, each Horizn product is designed to make that journey seamless. That’s what the brand itself states and its sofo weekender certainly stays true to that. Made from high-density cotton with a waterproof, waxed canvas finish, featuring an inside pocket and a detachable strap, this carrier is perfect for any short stay.



Buy now £150.00, Horizn

Gloverall canvas backpack

Ideal for a light packer or a quick overnight stay, this bag from Gloverall is as efficient as it is stylish. Made from hard-wearing waterproof canvas, this military-grade backpack is built to last. Featuring one main compartment and a secure zipped pocket at the back, this is simple, but effective travelling. This green and brown colourway is certainly our favourite.

Buy now £179.00, Gloverall

Sandqvist aglot

We’re all becoming more eco-conscious as consumers, but Swedish label Sandqvist has put sustainability at the foreground of its brand since it launched in 2004, focusing on its use of transportation, chemicals and recycled materials. This water-resistant backpack is the latest from its aerial series and is made from recycled polyester. Inside you’ll find a 15in laptop compartment, a shoe section and up to 25L of space. This is both functional and kinder to the planet: what more could you want?

Buy now £129.00, Sandqvsit

Berghaus rockstar rucksack

Berghaus is known for making durable products, built for longevity and adventure, which is why this rockstar rucksack is perfect for when you’re on the move. It’s big enough to fit your entire wardrobe into, yet designed to be transported with ease. This rucksack was originally released in 1990, so it's a testament to the brand that it’s still well thought of.

Buy now £80.00, Berghaus

Cote & Ciel orco messenger bag

One for the more high-end wearer, yet someone who’s still looking for practicality. This messenger bag from Cote & Ciel is two bags in one. A small bag with enough room for your wallet and keys is attached to the front of the main carrier, which is spacious enough for the rest of your belongings. The khaki green and high-vis orange is a colourway we’re especially fond of, too.

Buy now £259.00, End Clothing

Away the backpack

If organisation is your thing, this offering from Away is certainly worth considering. At first glance this may look like an ordinary backpack, yet when you delve inside there’s more to be seen. The back has three main compartments, each built specifically to hold and secure things like your laptop, notepad and pens. On the rear of the bag you’ll find a passport holder which is a great addition to this super practical carrier.

Buy now £195.00

Arc’Teryx arro 16 backpack

Named after its 16L capacity, Arc’Teryx’s arro 16 backpack is small enough for the commute, yet big enough for extra gear if you’re going away for a little longer. Although it appears simple in design, the black bag features a padded laptop compartment, a spacious main compartment and even a hydration tube (if you your overnight stay becomes a little dehydrated).

Buy now £149.00, End Clothing

Hype dunk camo backpack

A budget-friendly option for the lighter traveller, this backpack from Hype is ideal for a night away with a spare change of clothes and your toiletries. With adjustable straps for ultimate comfort, a grab handle and sturdy, metal zippers, this is great for a no fuss, yet outlandish look.

Buy now £24.99, Hype

The verdict: Men's overnight bags

Our best buy for both style and bang for your buck is the Rains weekend bag. It has a high-end look and feel without an excessive price tag. The Sandqvist aglot bag is a great option for the eco-conscious, it’s as efficient as it is stylish.