10 best matches in the Premier League and beyond to watch over Christmas and new year

The end of the World Cup 2022 was as thrilling as it was exhausting to follow extensively, but the football simply doesn’t stop there.

Domestic action is straight back on the agenda and England’s top clubs return to League Cup action even before Christmas arrives - while the Premier League makes its comeback to our screens on Boxing Day.

Even though one round of fixtures has been taken out of the usually hectic schedule between Christmas and the new year, there’s still plenty of action to take in across that two-week period - especially with other leagues also up and running beyond England’s top flight.

Here are ten of the finest and most interesting games to watch out for, both in the Premier League and beyond - and where to watch them.

Mon 26 December

Leicester vs Newcastle - Amazon

There are seven Premier League games on Boxing Day, but the most intriguing of them sees two of the three most in-form teams prior to the break match up. The Foxes started the campaign horribly but were much-improved before the World Cup; Newcastle could actually restart their own season by moving into second place if they take the points.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool - Amazon

Later that same day, we’ll get a first chance to see whether Liverpool’s poor first half of the campaign was a blip which is now being overcome, or whether struggles remain. They are off the pace for the top four and have ground to make up - but new Villa boss Unai Emery has just enjoyed a first sustained run with most of his first-team squad to work with. Will he have No1 and World Cup winner Emi Martinez available though, is the big question?

Weds 28 December

Leeds vs Man City - Amazon

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Watching Jesse Marsch’s side still has the capacity for carnage, simply put. There were 22 goals in their last four matches before the World Cup started and seem capable of impressing and imploding in the same game, at times. Man City, meanwhile, will be hoping for more relentlessness; will Erling Haaland be even better after a mid-season break?!

Sat 31 December

Wolves vs Man United - BT Sport

Julen Lopetegui was appointed at the start of November but this will be just his third match in charge of Wolves - and most notably, his first home league fixture. Can he solve their attacking woes? Can he make them shoot? Can he get them off the bottom of the table? Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag will be looking for less circus, more certainty around his team now Cristiano Ronaldo is gone. United’s restart is very kind: a lower league side in the cup and two of the bottom three in the league.

Sun 1 January, 2023

Tottenham vs Aston Villa - Sky Sports

Two coveted managers from the continent face off on new year’s day, though Antonio Conte has rather more domestic success to his name than Emery. Both these clubs have ambitions to punch at a higher weight than they are currently doing, but which will hit the ground running in 2023 and which need big work in the January window?

Mon 2 January

Rangers vs Celtic - Sky Sports

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Looking north of the border, nothing says happy new year like bitterness, resentment and four red cards. Rangers have a lot of work to do to halt Celtic’s march toward the Premiership title and new boss Michael Beale will get a fast first experience of the Old Firm derby. Should be a fun one for the neutrals, at least.

Norwich vs Watford - Sky Sports

Back to England but down in the second tier, two former Premier League clubs clash as they look for a quick return to the top flight. The Canaries and the Hornets are both in and around the play-off places but would unquestionably prefer an automatic berth, but need more consistency than they showed in the first half of the season to do so.

Tues 3 January

Arsenal vs Newcastle - Sky Sports

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The Premier League leaders heading into the World Cup break, Arsenal’s biggest task upon their return will be to see off Newcastle shortly into the new year. This comes just after they head to Brighton too, so the challenges come thick and fast for Mikel Arteta’s men. If they can sustain results after the restart, fans will quickly get very excited indeed.

Wed 4 January

Inter Milan vs Napoli - BT Sport

If the World Cup whet your appetite for overseas adventures, Serie A offers up a delicious-looking battle at the top of the table soon into the new year. 2021 champions Inter face Napoli, who increasingly look like taking that crown later in 2023. Two big questions: can Luciano Spalletti’s team keep up their scintillating performance levels from earlier in the season? And, can Romelu Lukaku ever finish a chance from three yards out again after his dismal showing with Belgium?

Thurs 5 January

Chelsea vs Man City - Sky Sports

Our final pick is maybe the biggest of all, certainly in terms of where the sides have been over the past few seasons. City, the champions, face Chelsea, who want to be - but Graham Potter has a lot of work to do to win supporters, let alone these big games. Into the new year, will either have added new players? Will the gap between them be bigger than the 11 points it was when the World Cup started? So many matches, so many questions to answer - get ready to do it all again.

