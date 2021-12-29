10 of the best MagSafe accessories for your new iPhone

Your Apple products won’t do you any good if they’re not charged. Instead of resorting to unreliable lightning cables, show your devices some love the wireless way. MagSafe—which Apple introduced in 2006’s MacBook Pro and released last year in all iPhone 12s—is a form of wireless charging technology that uses a ring of magnets to secure your precious device to its charging base or accessory.

If this all sounds oddly familiar, you’d be correct to compare it to Qi wireless charging introduced in the era of iPhone 8. MagSafe-compatible products are designed to properly align to the charging base so you get the most juice per charge in less time. If you’re looking to get the most out of your Apple devices, consider one of the best MagSafe accessories below, including a charger, car mount and battery pack.

1. Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger

Best MagSafe accessories: Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger.

If there’s one device to start your MagSafe collection, let it be the Apple MagSafe charger that works on its own to power up your gear, or integrates into the design of other MagSafe-compatible accessories. While its magnetic capability is only compatible with iPhone 12 or later, you can still wirelessly charge any iPhone 8 or later as well as any AirPod model’s charging case. The charger comes with a USB-C integrated cable, but keep in mind you’ll need a 20W USB-C power adapter sold separately.

It's received nearly 30,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. “It’s very convenient and stays stuck to the phone very firmly so you can use it while it’s charging," one person says. "My wife and I both got one and neither of us has had any issue with it. I totally recommend this, especially if you already have a MacBook since you probably already have the required cube for using your charger.”

Get the MagSafe Charger from Apple for $39

2. ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

Best MagSafe accessories: ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger.

A proper phone mount not only helps you navigate directions hands-free, it allows you to charge your phone during long commutes. The inner magnet embedded in this ESR car mount stays tightly secured onto the back of your phone even in the event of abrupt stops and rough terrain (it’s said to withstand six times the weight of an iPhone 13 Pro!). It’s suitable for iPhone 12 and later, or any iPhone with a MagSafe-compatible phone case. The rotating vent clip can be adjusted to sit at any angle or orientation for convenient viewing.

“This is the best MagSafe car mount and charger on the market right now,” one of its 5,000 reviewers says. “I just really love this. I hop into the car, place my phone on the mount and I’m good to go. No wires, no silly spring-loaded clamps.”

Get the ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger from Amazon for $34.99

3. OtterBox Figura Series iPhone 13 Case with MagSafe

Best MagSafe accessories: OtterBox Figura Series iPhone 13 Case with MagSafe.

An Otterbox MagSafe phone case can benefit you in numerous ways: it gives you access to MagSafe-compatible devices (like car mounts), it snaps onto any iPhone 13 with its rubbery thermoplastic polyurethane material and it gives you the unparalleled durability and protection. It features raised edges to protect your screen from shattering on contact with the ground, and boasts a fashion-forward marble design in four cool colors like coral and fuchsia.

“The case is so soft and durable,” one 5-star shopper says. “I am able to keep a grip on it, and it grips as well when I place it somewhere. I truly love it.”

Get the OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13 Pro from Apple for $49.95

4. Mophie 3-in-1 Stand for MagSafe Charger

Best MagSafe accessories: Mophie 3-in-1 Stand for MagSafe Charger.

Clutter in your room = clutter in your mind. If you’re looking to charge all your favorite devices in one spot while clearing up space, check out this 3-in-1 stand that features a dedicated slot for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. The iPhone stand also works to angle it perfectly during video calls should you constantly find yourself leaning it against random objects nearby, and the Apple Watch charging base helps you take advantage of Nightstand mode, which allows you to use it as a bedside clock.

Of its 1,500 5-star reviews, one fan says “Mophie’s always been a legit player in the accessory space and this is no exception. The microfiber pad is a nice touch, too. Zero regrets about buying this.”

Get the Mophie 3-in-1 Stand for MagSafe Charger from Apple for $89.95

5. PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe

Best MagSafe accessories: PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe.

Even the grippiest of phone cases can cause a serious case of butterfingers, but fear not: the MagSafe-compatible PopSocket is the ultimate accessory to keep your phone safe, or propped up for hands-free viewing. Its integrated magnets secure tightly to your MagSafe-compatible phone case, and it slides off easily whenever you’re ready to charge it. The magnetic phone grip includes a swappable knob so you can change up your look on a dime.

“When I saw the MagSafe PopSocket, I got really excited. The fact that I could just take it off super easily to charge my phone and put it back on whenever I’m done was exactly what I wanted," one person says. "It takes two hands to remove the MagSafe PoPocket because the magnets are strong enough to handle it. I can shake my phone up and down pretty quickly without it falling off.”

Get the PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe from Amazon for $29.99

6. Apple iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe

Best MagSafe accessories: Apple iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe.

Instead of having to search high and low for both your phone and wallet each time you leave the house, consolidate them into one pocket-sized unit. This best-selling Apple wallet made of tanned European leather snaps onto the back of your phone as a convenient way to transport your cards and ID, and is compatible with all editions of the

“This wallet is amazing, It is extremely well-made, and it looks great with the iPhone! It takes a bit of breaking in, but after about a week or two using it, I am used to sliding the cards in and out of it, and it works well! […] it really is a good product! Recommended!”

Get the Apple iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe from Best Buy for $59.99

7. Anker MagGo Portable Magnetic Battery

Best MagSafe accessories: Anker MagGo Portable Magnetic Battery.

A portable charger is a godsend if you’ll be away from a socket for extended periods of time. Invest in Anker’s popular power bank compatible with iPhones 12 and 13. It comes with a stand so you can safely prop up your device, and only takes up an extra 0.5 inches of space when folded flat against your phone. A series of LED lights indicate how much juice is left in the battery so there are no surprises, and its 5-volt power system takes just over two hours to fully charge.

One thrilled reviewer says “I’ve been using my newly acquired Anker MagGo Magnetic Portable Battery Charger for the past few days and I love how easy and simplistic yet practical it is. I am able to quickly charge my phone and earbuds with ease. The magnets make it easy to just place my phone near the front of the battery and allow the magnetic pull to snap it in place without looking. The foldable kickstand is the icing on the cake. I found myself using the stand even when I didn’t actually need to charge my phone because of the convenience it offers. I now wish all of my portable phone battery chargers were this convenient.”

Get the Anker MagGo Portable Magnetic Battery from Best Buy for $59.99

8. ESR HaloLock Universal Ring

Best MagSafe accessories: ESR HaloLock Universal Ring.

Not ready to invest in a new phone case? Use ESR’s universal ring to be able to benefit from any MagSafe-compatible accessory on either the iPhone 12 or 13, or any phone from the Samsung Galaxy S10, S20 or S21 lineup. The ring includes ferromagnetic heat management technology to prevent your device from heating up, whether you’re using wireless or standard charging. It works on any fingerprint-proof phone case made of either polycarbonate or thermoplastic polyurethane.

Thanks to this device, those with Android phones say they’re thrilled to be able to enjoy Apple products: “All the MagSafe accessories I'd purchased for my iPhone can now work on my Android phone flawlessly! It takes the best feature of iPhone 12/13 and allows me to use my MagSafe wallet, stand, battery pack, charger and car mount on my Samsung as if it had MagSafe. Amazing!”

Get the ESR HaloLock Universal Ring (2-Pack) from Amazon for $9.99

9. Belkin Fitness Mount

Best MagSafe accessories: Belkin Fitness Mount.

Many of us know the frustration of propping our phones up loosely against a fitness machine, only for it to wobble with the movement of our workout. Enter this MagSafe-compatible mount designed to keep your iPhone 12 or 13 secure on the handlebars of various fitness machines from treadmills to spin bikes and more. While it can attach securely to any magnetic surface, its included strap also wraps around non-magnetic handlebars or poles between 1 and 1.5 inches. The mount can tilt or orient in any direction so you have a full view of your workout video or workout buddy on FaceTime.

One happy shopper says “This has been a game changer for keeping my phone in view and out of my cup holder. Now I can surf the web during low-impact rides. I wasn’t sure if I’d like this purchase, and turns out I love it.”

Get the Belkin Fitness Mount from Amazon for $34.99

10. Simpolor Shockproof MagSafe iPhone 13 Case

Best MagSafe accessories: Simpolor Shockproof MagSafe iPhone 13 Case.

For a phone case that does everything besides your taxes, head right this way: the Simpolor case available in four lively stripe patterns supports the iPhone 13, Pro and Mini. Beyond its MagSafe-compatible charging capabilities, it folds open to reveal a full wallet that can fit cards in each of the four sleeves, and you can stash cash or checks in the pouch. The detachable hand strap also facilitates carrying, and can be placed at the top or bottom of the phone depending on your preference.

Get the Simpolor Shockproof Cover for iPhone 13 from Amazon for $19.99

