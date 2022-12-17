10 best last-minute Walmart gifts that will ship in 2 days or less (arrive before Christmas)

Amina Khan, Reviewed
·4 min read
The 10 best gifts to give from Walmart that will ship in two days or less.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Gift-giving season is here, and if you need last-minute gift ideas, we've got you covered. There are a variety of items that will ship in two days or less from Walmart. At Reviewed, we make it our job to find the best items that will your giftee will appreciate and never forget.

From a Keurig K-Cafe Essentials Coffee Maker for coffee lovers to these 2.44ct Emerald Cut Halo Studs for that special someone, here are the 10 best gifts to give that will ship quickly. You'll be rewarded as the best gift giver this year!

1. PS5 Console Sony Playstation 5 with PS5 Controller and 'God Of War Ragnarok' Bundle Edition

The best gifts that will ship in two days or less from Walmart: Playstation 5
The gamers in your life will be thrilled to receive a PS5 Console Sony Playstation 5 (Digital Edition) with PS5 Controller and God Of War Ragnarok Bundle Edition. They can be dazzled by the games and incredible graphics while experiencing new features. We love the Playstation 5 for its wonderful 4K gameplay.

$679 at Walmart

2. VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

The best gifts that will ship in two days or less from Walmart: VIZIO Smart TV
This VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV has epic picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, and pixel tuning that provides crystal-clear and sharp picture quality. It works with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in. Your giftee can stream, control and share their favorite movies, shows, music and photos.

$448 at Walmart

3. Nutribullet 24 oz. Cup Personal Blender

The best gifts to give from Walmart that ship in two days or less: Nutribullet
Everyone needs a Nutribullet 24 oz. Cup Personal Blender in their life. It features sharp blades and a powerful 600-Watt motor to blend fruits, vegetables, liquids and so much more into nutritious smoothies. Your giftee can enjoy almost any smoothie in under 60 seconds.

$62 at Walmart

4. 2.44ct Emerald Cut Halo Studs

The best gifts that will ship in two days or less from Walmart: Emerald Cut Studs
Your giftee will be dazzled to receive these gorgeous 2.44ct Emerald Cut Halo Studs. The yellow simulated diamonds are genuine gemstones. This Clara Pucci collection has pieces that are critically designed and carefully crafted as part of their state-of-the-art fine jewelry production.

$401 at Walmart

5. Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop

The best gifts that will ship in two days or less from Walmart: Shark Steam Mop
If you have someone in your life who is always looking for the next best cleaning supply, gift them this Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop. It has a combination of powerful steam and rotating pads that provide up to two times better stuck-on stain removal compared to traditional steam mops.

$88 at Walmart

6. LEGO Classic Creative Brick Box

The best gifts that will ship in two days or less from Walmart: Lego Brick Box
Gift your favorite child this LEGO Classic Creative Brick Box that they won't want to stop playing with. With this 1,200-piece wide selection of LEGO bricks, shapes and expressive eye elements, kids can build whatever they can imagine. They make a great gift for ages four and above.

$38 at Walmart

7. Keurig K-Cafe Essentials Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

The best gifts that will ship in two days or less from Walmart: Keurig Coffee Machine
With the Keurig K-Cafe Essentials Coffee Maker, your giftee can easily brew delicious coffee or treat themselves to coffeehouse drinks anytime, from vanilla lattes to soothing cappuccinos. We love this coffee maker for its attractive design and space-saving appeal. Your person will think of you every time they make a cup of coffee!

$79 at Walmart

8. 'The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening,' Nintendo Switch

The best gifts to give from Walmart that ship in two days or less: The Legend of Zelda game
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for the Nintendo Switch is the ideal gift for a friend or loved one who loves gaming. In the new version of this game, the classic soundtrack has been reborn with new arrangements, and now gamers can equip more items at once, review key conversations and navigate the map in new ways.

$60 at Walmart

9. Chefman Digital Air Fryer and Rotisserie

The best gifts that will ship in two days or less from Walmart: Air Fryer
This Chefman Digital Air Fryer and Rotisserie will make your giftee feel like a chef. It handles any cooking, baking or air-frying task, creating a crispy fried texture with little to no oil. That means your giftee can make crispy French fries every time, from fresh, frozen and even leftover.

$90 at Walmart

10. Lux Decor Collection Cooking Utensils Set-Kitchen Accessories

The best gifts that will ship in two days or less from Walmart: Cooking utensils
If someone you know just moved into a new space and needs cooking supplies, gift them this Lux Decor Collection Cooking Utensils Set-Kitchen Accessories Set. It comes with a ladle, peeler, grater, whisk and more. These gadgets and accessories will make them feel like a professional.

$22 at Walmart

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 best Walmart gifts that will ship in 2 days or less

