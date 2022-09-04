10 best Labor Day 2022 deals to shop this weekend—save on Apple, Solo Stove and lululemon

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·8 min read
Shop the best Labor Day Weekend sales at Amazon, Our Place, Solo Stove and lululemon.
Shop the best Labor Day Weekend sales at Amazon, Our Place, Solo Stove and lululemon.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Labor Day weekend is upon us and if you're looking to do some online shopping in between your backyard barbecues and firework festivities, you came to the right place. We've been tracking the best Labor Day 2022 deals all month long and, today, the savings are better than ever with price cuts on must-have tech, mattresses and cookware.

Now is your last chance to snag serious savings at several of our favorite retailers this summer. From markdowns on Apple AirPods Pro to discounts on Solo Stove fire pits, here's what everyone is shopping this Labor Day 2022.

Labor Day 2022: Shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon

Labor Day store hours: Walmart, Target and Home Depot are open; Costco is closed

10 best Labor Day 2022 deals to shop right now

  1. Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $179.99 (Save $69.01)

  2. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 at Solo Stove for $229.99 (Save $170)

  3. Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress at Tuft & Needle for $796 (Save $199)

  4. Costway Portable Ice Maker Machine at Walmart for $119.99 (Save $110)

  5. lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets at lululemon from $29 (Save $29 to $99)

  6. iRobot Roomba j7+ at Amazon for $599 (Save $200.99)

  7. Our Place Always Pan at Our Place for $108 (Save $37)

  8. Sony 48-Inch Class Bravia A90S Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV at Best Buy for $799.99 (Save $300)

  9. AncestryDNA Traits Testing Kit at AncestryDNA for $59 (Save $40)

  10. Philips Premium Airfryer XXL at Amazon for $249.95 (Save $100)

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

1. Apple AirPods Pro

For crystal-clear sound consider the Apple AirPods Pro, on mega sale today at Amazon.
For crystal-clear sound consider the Apple AirPods Pro, on mega sale today at Amazon.

Listen to all your favorite songs and podcasts on to go with a pair of Apple AirPods Proone of the best headphones we've ever tried. The latest model of the new AirPods with MagSafe are currently on sale for just $179.99 at Amazon—a whopping $69.01 markdown. In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless headphones for their great battery life, incredible noise cancellation and comfortable fit for most ears. The Pros connect to devices easily and the included silicone ear tips come in multiple sizes to fine-tune your preferred fit.

$179.99 at Amazon

2. Solo Stove Bonfire

We love Solo Stove fire pits and right now they're on sale for Labor Day 2022.
We love Solo Stove fire pits and right now they're on sale for Labor Day 2022.

If impromptu camping trips or beach bonfires are right up your alley, then the lightweight and portable Bonfire 2.0—down from $399.99 to just $229.99—could be an especially great Labor Day pick. Ranking as one of the best fire pits we've ever tested, this mid-size pit measures just 14 inches tall making transport a breeze. In testing, the fire pit was large enough to fit full-sized logs, was quick to start and created a virtually smoke-free fire.

$229.99 at Solo Stove

3. Tuft & Needle Original Mattress

Sleep soundly with Labor Day mattress deals at Tuft &amp; Needle.
Sleep soundly with Labor Day mattress deals at Tuft & Needle.

Here at Reviewed, we have tested a lot of mattresses, and we love Tuft & Needle's Original mattress. It's one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box, earning impressive scores both in our lab tests and at home, where our tester slept on it for 30 days. The foam mattress is firm, which makes it perfect for pressure relief. It's also great for various sleeping positions and has firmer, more supportive edges than any other foam mattress we've tested. Usually retailing for $995 for the queen size, you can take home the top-notch sleeper today for just $796—a 20% markdown—during the Tuft & Needle Labor Day sale.

$796 at Tuft & Needle

4. Costway Portable Ice Maker Machine

Whip up ice cold cocktails and homemade snow cones with the help of this Costway ice machine, on sale now at Walmart.
Whip up ice cold cocktails and homemade snow cones with the help of this Costway ice machine, on sale now at Walmart.

Hosting a Labor Day celebration? Having extra ice on hand is always useful when entertaining guests. Whether you want to enjoy a cold beverage or a homemade snow cone this LDW, the Costway portable ice maker can help. Retailing for as little as $119.99 right now at Walmart, you can pick up this self-cleaning ice maker for as much as $110 off. Available in both neutral and bright colors, the kitchen gadget is designed to make as much as 26 pounds of ice in just 24 hours, according to the brand.

From $19.99 at Walmart

5. lululemon Align High-Rise Pant

Stay stylish this Labor Day Weekend with a pair of lululemon leggings, ringing up for as little as $29 right now.
Stay stylish this Labor Day Weekend with a pair of lululemon leggings, ringing up for as little as $29 right now.

If you're in search of new gym staples, get the lululemon Align high-rise pant with pockets, a variation of one of the best workout leggings we've ever tested. Right now, these top-selling leggings are down from $138 to as little as $29 in select colors and sizes. Made of the brand's proprietary Nulu fabric, these leggings offer a nearly naked, super soft feel that won't get in the way of your practice.

From $29 at lululemon

6. iRobot Roomba j7+

Save big on our favorite iRobot vacuum at Amazon this Labor Day.
Save big on our favorite iRobot vacuum at Amazon this Labor Day.

Clean the house without lifting a finger after your Labor Day parties by picking up the iRobot Roomba j7+, the best robot vacuum we've ever tested. Typically listed for $799.99, the popular robot vacuums is now available for 25% off at Amazon, ringing up at just $599. When we tested the j7+, our testers were impressed with the 9.35 grams of debris it picked up per run, making it on par with most manual vacuums. Better still, the vacuum features fantastic smart navigation technology and its compact size makes for easy storage.

$599 at Amazon

7. Our Place Always Pan

Pick up a cult-favorite Always Pan for less than $110 during the Our Place Labor Day 2022 sale.
Pick up a cult-favorite Always Pan for less than $110 during the Our Place Labor Day 2022 sale.

For a kitchen tool that is equal parts trendy and functional, you can’t go wrong with the customer-favorite Always Pan, down from $145 to just $108 right now. The nonstick cast aluminum pan is designed to replace eight traditional cookware pieces and can be used for steaming, frying, sauteing and more. In testing, the pan conducted heat quickly and was compatible with all cooktops. We thought it was an especially good option for folks with smaller kitchens thanks to the pan’s lightweight, storage-friendly design.

$108 at Our Place

8. Sony 48-Inch Smart Android TV

Enjoy movie theater-quality visuals at home with this Sony smart TV.
Enjoy movie theater-quality visuals at home with this Sony smart TV.

For a top-notch viewing experience at home you can't go wrong with the Sony Class Bravia A9S Series OLED 4K UHD smart android TV, available for just $799.99 for the 48-inch size at Best Buy—an impressive $300 markdown. The top-rated screen features best-in-class picture quality, incredible processing power and voice control functionality—everything you need to binge your favorite shoes and movies.

$799.99 at Best Buy

9. AncestryDNA Testing Kit

Take a deeper look into your past this Labor Day 2022 with epic deals on AncestryDNA testing kits.
Take a deeper look into your past this Labor Day 2022 with epic deals on AncestryDNA testing kits.

Want to learn more about your roots? Snag the standard AncestryDNA Traits kit right now for just $59—that's $40 off the usual $99 price tag. We think the AncestryDNA testing kit is the best DNA test for revealing your roots thanks to its expansive database and in-depth results. In testing, we were impressed with all the information the kit provides, from ethnic background to potential DNA matches with other Ancestry members. It also features detailed background on the regions your ancestors may have come from and easy-to-use family tree building options.

$59 at AncestryDNA

10. Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

Pick up a new air fryer for less with this Labor Day discount.
Pick up a new air fryer for less with this Labor Day discount.

Whip up calorie-conscious fried foods with the help of the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, the best air fryer we've ever tested. Usually priced at $349.95, you can pick up the countertop appliance for just $249.95 today at Amazon—a tasty 29% markdown. In testing, we loved that the gadget required no preheat time and found foods came out perfect crispy. Best of all, the large capacity allowed us to easily make family-size portions.

$249.95 at Amazon

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday which celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially become known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best Labor Day 2022 sales?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Sony, Apple, Our Place and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances, furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics.

Wayfair Labor Day sale: Shop the 30+ best deals on Cuisinart, Nautica and All-Clad

When do Labor Day deals start?

Labor Day 2022 deals are officially here! Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August and, right now, we are seeing tons of holiday deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

Whether you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or a feature-loaded smart TV, Amazon and Walmart have all your shopping needs covered. As two of our go-to places to shop, the mega retailers offer rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands. While Amazon and Walmart offer tons of daily deals, Labor Day is a great opportunity to scoop even more savings on everyday items. Meanwhile, for smart tech and appliances, don't pass up markdowns at Best Buy and Samsung.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Labor Day 2022: The 10 best deals to shop this weekend only

