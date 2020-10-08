10 best kettles for the perfect brew

Us Brits are said to drink more than 165 million cups of tea a day; something that would not be remotely possible without a trusty kettle.

This must-have appliance is integral to the function of any household, from making hot refreshments to boiling rice and even unclogging sinks. For the purposes of this review though, we judged the kettles on their ability to make a decent cup of tea.

Primarily, we were looking for appliances which were functional and easy to use, without too many distracting mod cons. We wanted to make our builders’ brew efficiently, without any fuss, and to a high standard.

We also judged the kettles on their boiling speed, capacity, noise levels, style, size and ergonomics.

Like a best friend, a good kettle should be reliable, long-lasting and completely dependable – and that’s exactly what we were after.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Dualit classic 72820 kettle: £119, AO

View photos

This British-made kettle is a registered Quiet Mark appliance, and its “whisper boil” function certainly lives up to its name – it’s as quiet as they come. It also ticks all the boxes when it comes to design and function; the kettle sturdily fits into its base with barely a wobble, it pours smoothly, and has a comfortable, ergonomically-designed silicon grip handle. It has a window which measures capacity in litres (maximum 1.7L) and cups, so you can fill it with the exact amount of water you need, and save time, energy and wastage in the process. Its 3000W output means it’s efficient, even when boiling seven cups of tea. This kettle also looks the part; its stylish chrome and copper finish making it a stylish addition to any home.

Buy now

DeLonghi distinta flair 1.7L kettle silver KBI3001.S: £99.90, Amazon

View photos

With its matte grey and chrome colourway (it’s also available in blue), this DeLonghi kettle looks sleek on a countertop – and it’s slight, too. Despite having a 1.7L capacity, it’s actually quite small, great for those with modest-sized kitchens. Its boil is slightly on the noisy side when compared to other models on the market, but the kettle is comfortable to fill and pour – its wide, drip-free spout pours well. Handily, it has a light either side, which turns off when the water has boiled, so would suit both left and right-handed users.