10 best kettles for the perfect brew

Us Brits are said to drink more than 165 million cups of tea a day; something that would not be remotely possible without a trusty kettle.
This must-have appliance is integral to the function of any household, from making hot refreshments to boiling rice and even unclogging sinks. For the purposes of this review though, we judged the kettles on their ability to make a decent cup of tea.
Primarily, we were looking for appliances which were functional and easy to use, without too many distracting mod cons. We wanted to make our builders’ brew efficiently, without any fuss, and to a high standard.
We also judged the kettles on their boiling speed, capacity, noise levels, style, size and ergonomics.
Like a best friend, a good kettle should be reliable, long-lasting and completely dependable – and that’s exactly what we were after.
You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Dualit classic 72820 kettle: £119, AO
This British-made kettle is a registered Quiet Mark appliance, and its “whisper boil” function certainly lives up to its name – it’s as quiet as they come. It also ticks all the boxes when it comes to design and function; the kettle sturdily fits into its base with barely a wobble, it pours smoothly, and has a comfortable, ergonomically-designed silicon grip handle. It has a window which measures capacity in litres (maximum 1.7L) and cups, so you can fill it with the exact amount of water you need, and save time, energy and wastage in the process. Its 3000W output means it’s efficient, even when boiling seven cups of tea. This kettle also looks the part; its stylish chrome and copper finish making it a stylish addition to any home.
DeLonghi distinta flair 1.7L kettle silver KBI3001.S: £99.90, Amazon
With its matte grey and chrome colourway (it’s also available in blue), this DeLonghi kettle looks sleek on a countertop – and it’s slight, too. Despite having a 1.7L capacity, it’s actually quite small, great for those with modest-sized kitchens. Its boil is slightly on the noisy side when compared to other models on the market, but the kettle is comfortable to fill and pour – its wide, drip-free spout pours well. Handily, it has a light either side, which turns off when the water has boiled, so would suit both left and right-handed users.
Morphy Richards rose gold collection 102040 traditional kettle: £79.99, Currys
Available in ocean grey and midnight blue, this good-looking kettle is far more than just style over substance. Thanks to its 3000W output it boils efficiently, while also handling a capacity of 1.5L. It conveniently denotes two, four and 8 cup measurements on its display window, and with the handle situated above the spout, you have complete control when it comes to pouring. It doesn’t have the quietest boil, but it’s not the loudest either – you can still have a conversation while you’re waiting to make your brew.
Emma Bridgewater polka dot kettle: £79.99, Emma Bridgewater
While tea and biscuits may be a match made in heaven, the latest collaboration between Russell Hobbs and British pottery designer Emma Bridgewater also comes close. This eye-catching 1.7L kettle has one of the fastest – and quietest – boils we tested, and Emma Bridgewater’s polka dot design is pretty striking. The kettle is relatively light to hold, with a solid pouring spout, and its high quality cream enamel and stainless steel finish promises longevity. If you’re not dotty about spots, the range has a “toast and marmalade” kettle and toaster set featuring a script font design, which will make an equally great statement in your kitchen.
Tower Scandi T10037G cordless rapid boil kettle: £25.99, Amazon
The epitome of Scandi-chic, this grey kettle with a wooden handle is a great budget-friendly option. Its 3000W powerful fast boil can make up to seven brews at once, which makes it slightly noisier than other models we tested. It’s lightweight, easy to use, and the lid effortlessly opens with the press of a button, so you can fill the kettle one handed. If you’re a fan of matching appliances, the range includes a toaster, coffee maker, saucepans, a bread bin and a knife block, so you can update your kitchen in one fell swoop. It’s worth noting that it has quite a short cord, so you’ll want this sitting close to a plug.
Lakeland blue glow mirrored kettle 1.7L: £49.99, Lakeland
This new launch from Lakeland was one of the most high spec kettles we tested. It’s Quiet Mark registered, making it a lot quieter than other kettles we tested – and it lives up to such a name. If you’re looking for a kettle that will turn heads, this model will do the job – it’s made from mirrored glass which glows blue when boiling which is rather mesmerising to watch. The handle is quite wide, making it slightly heavier to hold than others we tested, plus you’ll need to watch the spout when pouring smaller amounts as it has quite a wide pour.
Beko cosmopolis WKM8307W dome jug kettle: £69.99, Currys
This retro-inspired kettle is most definitely one for the style conscious; with its elegant white and rose gold chrome finish, it’s destined to sparkle on any countertop. The kettle is neat and tidy, and its cord handily wraps around the bottom of the stand’s base. It has a 1.7L capacity, pours well and boils efficiently. This kettle is slightly larger and rounder than some of the appliances we tried, but suits its design. As well as rose gold and white, it’s also available in duck egg and chrome and black and chrome.
Bosch styline TWK8633GB kettle: £79.99, Argos
One of the standout functions of this tech-savvy kettle from Bosch is its handy temperature control, which can boil water to a choice of 70C, 80C, 90C and 100C. There’s also a nifty keep warm button, which will keep your water to the desired temperature for thirty minutes – great for multitasking, or if you have a busy household and never quite get to enjoy a hot cup of tea. It’s certainly advanced for its price, but is equally straightforward to use; the lid springs up easily thanks to a simple push-down button, the kettle beeps when ready, and it’s easy to hold. The stand is slightly larger than others we tested, so you’ll need to allow a little more space on your countertop, but the kettle locks nicely into it nonetheless.
Smeg 50s retro KLF03BLUK kettle: £114, AO
Like the rest of the brand’s kitchenware range, this kettle is chic, sturdy, and offers a touch of retro-inspired fun. As you’d expect, it’s available in a range of colours, from classic to bright, all of which carry the brand’s trademark sheen. Functionally, it met all of our criteria, with a fast boil powered by 3000W, a simple press-button lid and a smooth pour. Smeg lovers will certainly not be disappointed.
Swan Nordic SK14610GRYN kettle: £49, AO
This kettle’s attractive grey and wood design is enough to make anyone want to get their kitchen revamped to match it, and there’s a toaster and microwave in the range should you be so inclined. This kettle is robust, as well as stylish, and can take on up to seven cups of water in one go. It’s also conveniently designed for left or right handed use, with the kettle slotting nicely into its base hower you affix it.
The verdict: Kettles
With its all-round class, functionality and reliability, the Dualit classic comes out top, while special mention goes to the Russell Hobbs/Emma Bridgewater collaboration for its modern, eye-catching design. The DeLonghi distinta flair is ideal if you need something that suits small spaces, while the Bosch styline is one for the tea aficionados.
Read more
10 best kitchen knife sets for every budget
10 best kitchen scales that will help you cook with precision
10 best hand blenders to make life easier in the kitchen
10 best non-stick frying pans that cook everything to perfection