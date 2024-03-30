The 10 best 'Jolene' covers from Beyoncé's new song to the White Stripes and Miley Cyrus

Beyoncé at the Dolby theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, and Dolly Parton on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

It's been more than 50 years since Dolly Parton released her biggest hit in 1973, and Jolene hasn't known peace since.

The country music star's song where she pleads for someone named Jolene to not to steal her man has served as a trailblazer prompting countless covers. In Beyoncé's latest album "Cowboy Carter," one legend passes the torch to another to tackle the track. Parton even introduces the track in "Dolly P."

"You know that hussy with the good hair you sang about reminded me of someone I knew back when except she has flamin' locks of auburn hair," Parton says in the interlude.

In true Queen Bey fashion, the Grammy-winning singer reinvents the song, adding both production and lyrical twists, including a warning for the adversary to think twice. But Bey is by far the first musical act to try their hand at the epic hit.

With Ms. Carter breathing yet more new life into "Jolene," here are the best renditions of the Parton classic.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson performs during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 7, 2022.

Kelly Clarkson, otherwise known as the queen of covers, could not resist going at "Jolene" herself.

The original "American Idol" took on the song with ease on her talk show in 2022. While staying true to the original, with the exception of her higher notes at the end, Clarkson does not disappoint.

Chiquis and Becky G

Becky G attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California / Chiquis Rivera arrives for the Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida, on October 5, 2023.

Opening this cover with cumbia instrumentals and the Spanish lyrics that translate to, "There are so many men in the world, why do you want mine," earned its spot on this list.

Chiquis and Becky G's ambitious version of this song brilliantly reinvents the track in a new genre, language and a refreshing energy that listeners must hear to comprehend.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X visits the SiriusXM Studios on September 14, 2021 in New York City.

Known for his audacious performances, Lil Nas X delivered a laid-back version during his 2021 BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge performance. While going for a western blues tone, his somber voice tell a story of a lover who has already accepted defeat to Jolene in a simple yet compelling twist.

Grace Potter & The Nocturnals

Grace Potter and The Nocturnals performs live for fans at the 2014 Byron Bay Bluesfest on April 17, 2014 in Byron Bay, Australia.

Rock band Grace Potter and the Nocturnals' live version at a 2012 Nashville concert is slowed down without losing its vigor. Potter's haunting vocals and the bands chilling instrumental is as authentic as a performance can be.

Story continues

Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John performs at the 58th Vina del Mar International Song Festival on Feb. 23, 2017 in Vina del Mar, Chile.

Before her death in 2022, Olivia Newton-John's version of "Jolene" commandeered audiences with her honeyed voice.

Her 1978 "Jolene" cover proved to be a perfect final single from her "Come on Over" album. This groovy rendition accompanied by ethereal vocals earned its spot on her "Greatest Hits" record and in-studio duet with Parton.

Alison Krauss

Alison Krauss performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 44th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at the New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2013 in New York City.

During the 2006 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss eloquently followed the style of the original song. Using her angelic voice and signature fiddle, Krauss impresses the entire crowd including Parton, who was an award recipient that year.

Mindy Smith

Singer Mindy Smith photographed on Jan. 4, 2004.

Mindy Smith landed her first record deal with her version of the track. The singer held her own with this adaptation, which featured Parton as a composer lyricist, underscored what it means for a song to be timeless.

The cover was featured on tribute album "Just Because I’m a Woman: Songs of Dolly Parton" and Smith's 2003 debut album "One Moment More."

The White Stripes

The White Stripes members Jack White and Meg White photographed on June 5, 2005.

In this 2000 rock rendition, The White Stripes offer a heavy beat and add an intense layer to the song's theme. The moved showed just how much Parton's tune can cross genres and gender.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus performs on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2024.

In 2012, Grammy-winner Miley Cyrus took on her godmother Parton's track as part of a "Backyard Sessions" series on YouTube. Her version, available for streaming on her live "ATTENTION" album, is accompanied by her vibrant vocals that make for a powerhouse performance.

Cyrus' ability to electrify listeners in this cover demonstrates why her Beyoncé collaboration "II MOST WANTED" is a standout on "COWBOY CARTER."

Beyoncé

Beyoncé at the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2024 in New York City.

Less than 24 hours after its release, Beyoncé has cemented her rendition as an all-time great. She is not afraid of making a cover her own or throwing hands with Jolene herself, as shown with the lyric change "I'm warnin’ you, don't come for my man."

"Wow, I just heard Jolene," Parton wrote on X. "Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The 10 best covers of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene,' including new Beyoncé