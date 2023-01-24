10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023

Nicole Spector
·4 min read
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

With inflation still hammering bank accounts, Americans are heading to Dollar Tree in droves.

The famed discount store has been raking in massive revenue, seeing an increase in net sales of 8.1% to $6.94 billion in Q3 2022.

See: GOBankingRates' Best Checking Accounts 2023
Read: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes
Related: 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Will the upward trend continue in 2023? That may partly depend on what new inventory hits Dollar Tree shelves and how much shoppers want or need it.

Here's a look at 10 new items coming to Dollar Tree in 2023 that are worth consumers' time and money, according to retail experts.

Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Valentine's-Themed Heart-Printed Ribbon

"These are $1.25 each for a 9-foot roll and are perfect for a number of crafts, whether you want to use them to tie up goody bags or decorate homemade Valentines," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. "They come in a few different designs, but it's nice to be able to pick up something festive without having to buy a ton of it and wonder what you'll do with the leftovers between now and next Valentine's Day."

Take Our Poll: What Are Your Financial Priorities in 2023?

Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Fuzzy Friends Valentine's Day Animal Plush

"These cuties are $1.25 each and make an excellent Valentine's gift for kids," Ramhold said, "especially if you're trying to avoid adding to the sugar pile since the holiday is known for candy and other sweet treats."

Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

St. Patrick's Day Black Plastic Cauldrons

"A pack of these actually has five cauldrons for just $1.25 and they're kind of plain, which means you can use them for St. Patrick's Day -- fill them with candy or decorations for the holiday -- and then reuse them when Halloween rolls around," Ramhold said. "They're already a good value, but the reusability makes them even better."

Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Plastic St. Patrick Shamrock Coins

"A bag of these coins is $1.25 and comes with 30 plastic pieces that you can use for whatever," Ramhold said. "They're great for decorations and crafts, but they're also good for teachers and parents who may use a store rewards model for their kids' behavior or completing chores -- kids use the coins they earn to "purchase" items from a "store" set up by their teacher or parent. Hand these out instead of real cash and, when one inadvertently disappears, you won't have to worry about it."

Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Solid Color Plastic Ramekins

"Get a 3-pack of these for just $1.25 in either red or white," Ramhold said. "The colors are great for Valentine's Day activities, but honestly these ramekins are handy for everything from setting up measured amounts of things like spices when cooking to using them as tiny paint pots for art projects to keep the mess mostly contained.

"You can also turn these into tiny gift sets for kids -- fill them with something small and fun like erasers with a couple of pieces of candy, wrap in cellophane, and then tie up with the ribbon mentioned above."

Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Rubbing Alcohol

"As a staple in first-aid care, rubbing alcohol is making its way to Dollar Tree's shelves in the new year," said Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com. "You can score a 16-ounce container of Swan 70% Isopropyl Alcohol for $1.25 at Dollar Tree, as opposed to spending $2.08 on Walmart's generic brand of the same product. By choosing the dollar store's option, you're saving 83 cents."

Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

2023 Calendars

"If you're looking for a new wall calendar for 2023, Dollar Tree is offering a variety of nature-themed 12x12-inch calendars for $1.25 each," Gramuglia said. "On the other hand, Amazon is offering a similar calendar option for a sale price of $5.99. Opt to shop at Dollar Tree to save a minimum of $4.74 on your new calendar."

Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Floating Corner Shelves

"An easy way to spruce up your living space is by adding decorative shelving. Dollar Tree is offering 15x7x2-inch corner wall shelves for $5 each, while Five Below offers a comparable product for $5.55 each," Gramuglia said. "Shopping at Dollar Tree, in this case, will help you save 55 cents -- and those savings add up if you're planning to buy multiple units."

Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Collectible Plushies

"For any Marvel Avengers fans out there, Dollar Tree now sells Tsum Tsum stackable mini plushies featuring the franchise's characters for $1.25 each," Gramuglia said. "Walmart charges $5.99 for the same item on their website, making the Dollar Tree option a bargain buy for collectors and fans alike."

Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Crayola Silly Scents Dough

"If you're in need of a small, kid-friendly product for a special occasion -- or just because -- Dollar Tree has a 2-pack, 4 ounces each, of Crayola's Silly Scents Dough for $1.25," Gramuglia said. "Alternatively, Walmart sells a 4-pack (1 ounce each) of Scentos Scented Dough for $2. By shopping at Dollar Tree, you're saving 75 cents and getting double the amount of total product."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023

Latest Stories

  • Gallo Center ‘thrilled’ to add music legend to current season. Other new shows also set

    Expect more added performances to come in 2023.

  • California prison inmate dies, triggering homicide probe. What’s known about suspect?

    The 42-year-old inmate was pronounced dead Saturday morning at California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom.

  • Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) investors are sitting on a loss of 83% if they invested five years ago

    Glatfelter Corporation ( NYSE:GLT ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 32% in the...

  • Learn More About Your Partner With This Popular Valentine's Day Game From Uncommon Goods

    Host an intimate affair or enjoy quality time with your partner with the best Valentine's Day games for couples and adults. Long-distance couples can strengthen their bond with the Sex Talk Conversation Deck, an intimate way to learn more about one another's fantasies and desires, even over the phone. Or try a game with more meaningful conversation starters, such as the featured Intimacy Deck and Love Lingual: Card Game.

  • 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

    Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. See:...

  • Latest news bulletin | January 22nd – Evening

    Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.View on euronews

  • Biden makes surprise video appearance on SNL

    Joe Biden made a surprise video appearance on “Saturday Night Live” during host Aubrey Plaza’s monologue. Source: Saturday Night Live - SNL, NBC

  • PHOTOS: St. John's, other N.L. communities buried after winter wallop

    It is safe to say that Newfoundland has seen Canada's biggest snowfall event of the winter so far, with some areas reportedly receiving 40-50+ cm as of Sunday morning

  • When Is Holi in 2023? What to Know About the Colorful Holiday

    Here's everything you need to celebrate Holi, including when it occurs in 2023. You'll also find out a little about the history and significance.

  • Winston-Salem police investigating after a woman found dead on the side of the street

    Winston-Salem police investigating after a woman found dead on the side of the street

  • 13 Best Costco Foods To Keep Stocked at All Times

    There are many types of consumers shopping at Costco. Among them: Parents with large families, bulk deal seekers, doomsday stock shoppers and people who just want a $1.50 hot dog combo. See: Costco...

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and

  • Gu golden again in World Cup halfpipe, Canada's Karker, Bowman finish on podium

    CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i

  • Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers 5-3

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Nashville. Kevin Hayes scored twice while playing in his 600th career game, and Ivan Provorov added a goal for Philadelphia. Kuhlma

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his