The 10 Best Insulated Jackets That Pack the Heat in More Ways Than One

I can scarcely remember what I ate for lunch yesterday, but there are certain life lessons from my parents that I’ll never forget. And each year, when the summer turns to fall and the colder months inevitably change how I get dressed day-to-day, I can hear my father saying: “It’s easier to stay warm than it is to get warm.”

That’s why an insulated jacket is so important. If you’re stepping outside into cold weather, the best way you can stay warm and comfortable is to add some, well, insulation to retain your body heat. Something practical, lightweight, and close enough to your personal style that it works in your everyday wardrobe is invaluable when temperatures start to drop.

Personally, I have multiple in my closet: insulated jackets for commuting, insulated jackets for outdoor running, insulated jackets for plane travel, and so on. There’s no shortage of them in the market—which can make finding the best insulated jackets a challenge. Many you’ll find are filled with natural down—the best insulation on the planet. The only issue is that when down gets wet, it loses its heat-retaining qualities. That’s why it’s also good to include a few synthetic-filled options in your arsenal, for actual rainy days.

Need some tips? We’ve rounded up the best insulated jackets for whatever weather is coming your way. Because, remember: It’s easier to stay warm than it is to get warm.

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Insulated Jackets:

Never judge a book by its cover—or a jacket by only what you can see with the naked eye. Here’s what to keep in mind if you’re investing in a new insulated jacket.

Outer Material: No matter how cozy your insulation is, a jacket’s outer material is going to have a significant impact on its overall performance. Example: If you’re going to be wearing the jacket in wetter climates, you should consider water-resistant materials. And if you’re a frequent traveler, look for something packable that will easily fit inside your luggage.

Fill: Proper down feathers are some of the best insulation that exists on the planet—nothing is more lightweight or heat-retentive. That being said, the major drawback of natural down is that moisture causes it to lose its warmth. If you plan on wearing your insulated jacket in wet environments, or doing high-impact exercises—such as running or mountaineering that may result in lots of perspiration—you may want to consider synthetic insulation.

Best Overall Insulated Jacket

Few brands understand the careful engineering that goes into jacket insulation like Canada Goose. While known for their heaviest-weight, expedition-grade parkas, the brand also offers excellent transitional pieces, such as this sleek jacket that’s perfect for when you need a lightweight layer of insulation. Plus, it’s a great choice for those who prioritize their environmental impact: It’s made from featherweight recycled ripstop nylon, and filled with responsibly sourced duck down.

Outer Material: Recycled nylon.

Insulation: Duck down.

Fit: Slim.

Buy Now on Canada Goose:

Price: $895

Buy Now

Best Quilted Insulated Jacket

For our heritage menswear lovers, consider the Ashby Jacket from Barbour. It features the brand’s signature quilted style and corduroy collar, but gets an added dose of warmth from a layer of Polarquilt insulation, ideal for those extra blustery mornings chasing grouse on the moors.

Outer Material: Polyester.

Insulation: Polarquilt.

Fit: Regular.

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue:

Price: $365

Buy Now

Best Packable Insulated Jacket

A packable insulated jacket is a smart investment. This Patagonia option neatly folds into itself, and unfurls within seconds, giving you a smart, timeless look. What’s more, it’s made from recycled fishing nets in a Fair Trade Certified factory.

Outer Material: Recycled nylon.

Insulation: PlumaFill synthetic.

Fit: Regular.

Buy Now on Patagonia:

Price: $329

Buy Now

Most Versatile Insulated Jacket

This classic Arc’teryx best-seller scores added points for its sleek lines and modern style. It’s a high-performing piece that will keep you toasty under a shell jacket on the most remote ski slopes. It can also be worn on its own, supplying you with breathable warmth during your everyday commute.

Outer Material: Nylon.

Insulation: Coreloft Compact synthetic.

Fit: Slim.

Buy Now on Arc’teryx:

Price: $300

Buy Now

Best Insulated Wool Jacket

Insulated jackets aren’t necessarily all from the world of outdoor performance brand. This smart Thom Browne style has an air of classic menswear about it, thanks to its Donegal wool face. For days with some precipitation, this reversible jacket flips inside out to reveal a technical shell face, making it a smart investment piece.

Outer Material: Donegal wool tweed.

Insulation: Goose down.

Fit: Regular.

Buy Now on Mr Porter:

Price: $2,950

Buy Now

Best Insulated Cardigan

If you live in a cooler climate, you understand the value of something that’s breathable and functional, something that easily transitions from warmer indoor environments to blustery outdoor environments. Yes, this Moncler zip-up is labeled as a cardigan, complete with comfortable sleeves and back panel of a knit, but it features a quilted shell torso that functions like an insulated jacket.

Outer Material: Virgin wool, acrylic, and polyester.

Insulation: Goose down.

Fit: Slim.

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue:

Price: $975

Buy Now

Best Colorful Insulated Jacket

There’s so much functionality to love about this Cotopaxi jacket, including the responsibly sourced down, the recycled nylon shell, and the lightweight build. But sometimes, decisions about outerwear are purely about the aesthetic. Indeed, there’s something undeniably cheerful and immediately recognizable about this jacket’s multicolor stripes, which come in a variety of colorways.

Outer Material: Recycled nylon.

Insulation: Responsible Down Standard (RDS) certified down.

Fit: Slim.

Buy Now on Rei:

Price: $295

Buy Now

Best Synthetic-Fill Insulated Jacket

New for fall 2023, this lightweight style from Mountain Hardware offers a synthetic alternative for those who prefer to stay away from down feathers. It’s filled with innovative recycled polyester tufts that mimic the natural heat retentiveness of down, and is highly packable for all your upcoming adventures.

Outer Material: Nylon ripstop.

Insulation: ThermaCLOud AF polyester.

Fit: Regular.

Buy Now on Mountain Hardware:

Price: $895

Buy Now

Best Water-Resistant Insulated Jacket

As we’ve said, the overarching issue with natural feathers is that it doesn’t handle moisture well. This jacket’s innovative DownTek insulation solves that problem. It features special water-resistant treatment down, allowing you to stay warm in even the wettest environments.

Outer Material: Water-resistant ripstop nylon.

Insulation: DownTek water-resistant down.

Fit: Regular.

Buy Now on Rei:

Price: $300

Buy Now

Best Luxury Insulated Jacket

For all the right Succession vibes—consider this exquisite insulated jacket from Brunello Cucinelli. It’s reversible, with both navy and burgundy sides, so it’s basically two insulated jackets for the price of one. Right? Right!

Outer Material: Polyamide and elastane.

Insulation: Goose down.

Fit: Regular.

Buy Now on Mr Porter:

Price: $5,295

Buy Now

