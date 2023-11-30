The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From November 2023
For November, the HuffPost Taste Instagram was full of cozy autumnal dishes and twists on Thanksgiving classics. The top posts of the month included French onion mac and cheese, dumpling soup and a lemony chicken and orzo recipe.
Other featured recipes included brown butter mashed potatoes, nutty and cheesy crostini, and baked brie with fig jam. Try the recipes below and let us know which ones you like best!
Joyful Healthy Eats
Baked Brie with Fig Jam
This appetizer is sure to be a crowd favorite on any table and for any event!
Get the recipe from Joyful Healthy Eats
How Sweet Eats
Brown Butter and Herb Mash Potato Bake
Take your mashed potatoes to the next level.
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats
Half Baked Harvest
Fireside Cranberry Cider Margarita
This warm and spicy drink is going to be your new go-to holiday cocktail.
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
How Sweet Eats
French Onion Mac and Cheese
If you've ever wondered how to make mac and cheese even more decadent, then look no further.
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats
I Heart Umami
Bang Bang Salmon Bites
A fun protein option for salads, bowls or just to eat on their own.
Get the recipe from I Heart Umami
Damn Delicious
One-Pot Lemon Chicken and Orzo
An easy, delicious dinner with minimal dishes involved – best case scenario, in our opinion.
Get the recipe from Damn Delicious
Jessica in the Kitchen
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
The Sunday brunch recipe of our dreams.
Get the recipe from Jessica in the Kitchen
Foodie Crush
Pasta with Tomato Pesto and Garlicky Breadcrumbs
Change it up and skip the basil pesto in favor of a tomato pesto tonight.
Get the recipe from Foodie Crush
Ambitious Kitchen
White Cheddar Brussels Sprouts and Pistachio Crostini with Hot Honey
A delectable new appetizer to make for the holidays!
Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen
Gimme Some Oven
Potsticker Soup
Use your favorite dumplings and veggies to make your new favorite comfort meal – no wonder it's the top recipe of the month!
Get the recipe from Gimme Some Oven