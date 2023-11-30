The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From November 2023

For November, the HuffPost Taste Instagram was full of cozy autumnal dishes and twists on Thanksgiving classics. The top posts of the month included French onion mac and cheese, dumpling soup and a lemony chicken and orzo recipe.

Other featured recipes included brown butter mashed potatoes, nutty and cheesy crostini, and baked brie with fig jam. Try the recipes below and let us know which ones you like best!

Baked Brie with Fig Jam

Joyful Healthy Eats

Baked Brie with Fig Jam

This appetizer is sure to be a crowd favorite on any table and for any event!

Get the recipe from Joyful Healthy Eats

Brown Butter and Herb Mash Potato Bake

How Sweet Eats

Brown Butter and Herb Mash Potato Bake

Take your mashed potatoes to the next level.

Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats

Fireside Cranberry Cider Margarita

Half Baked Harvest

Fireside Cranberry Cider Margarita

This warm and spicy drink is going to be your new go-to holiday cocktail.

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest

French Onion Mac and Cheese

How Sweet Eats

French Onion Mac and Cheese

If you've ever wondered how to make mac and cheese even more decadent, then look no further.

Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats

Bang Bang Salmon Bites

I Heart Umami

Bang Bang Salmon Bites

A fun protein option for salads, bowls or just to eat on their own.

Get the recipe from I Heart Umami

One-Pot Lemon Chicken and Orzo

Damn Delicious

One-Pot Lemon Chicken and Orzo

An easy, delicious dinner with minimal dishes involved – best case scenario, in our opinion.

Get the recipe from Damn Delicious

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

Jessica in the Kitchen

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

The Sunday brunch recipe of our dreams.

Get the recipe from Jessica in the Kitchen

Pasta with Tomato Pesto and Garlicky Breadcrumbs

Foodie Crush

Pasta with Tomato Pesto and Garlicky Breadcrumbs

Change it up and skip the basil pesto in favor of a tomato pesto tonight.

Get the recipe from Foodie Crush

White Cheddar Brussels Sprouts and Pistachio Crostini with Hot Honey

Ambitious Kitchen

White Cheddar Brussels Sprouts and Pistachio Crostini with Hot Honey

A delectable new appetizer to make for the holidays!

Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen

Potsticker Soup

Gimme Some Oven

Potsticker Soup

Use your favorite dumplings and veggies to make your new favorite comfort meal – no wonder it's the top recipe of the month!

Get the recipe from Gimme Some Oven

