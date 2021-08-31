The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From August 2021

Kristen Aiken
·1 min read
If you look at HuffPost Taste’s Instagram account, you’ll usually see that our followers are loving recipes for creamy pastas, gooey grilled cheeses and rich chocolate cakes. But this August, it’s clear that everyone’s been on the search for the perfect peach ... recipe.

Sure, the list below features a killer chocolate zucchini cake and a jalapeno-stuffed chicken recipe that’ll brighten up your weeknights, but it’s hard not to notice the three gloriously peachy recipes that make the most of the summer season. Take a look at our most-liked recipes below, and let us know your favorites.

10. Grilled Blackened Halibut Tacos

(Photo: Supper With Michelle)
(Photo: Supper With Michelle)

Get the recipe from Supper With Michelle

9. Homemade Chocolate Frosty

(Photo: Half Baked Harvest)
(Photo: Half Baked Harvest)

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest

8. Burrata Basil and Peach Panzanella

(Photo: How Sweet Eats)
(Photo: How Sweet Eats)

Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats

7. Rotisserie Chicken Salad

(Photo: How Sweet Eats)
(Photo: How Sweet Eats)

Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats

6. Honey Vanilla Pots de Crème

(Photo: Love &amp; Olive Oil)
(Photo: Love & Olive Oil)

Get the recipe from Love & Olive Oil

5. Peach Burrata Crostini With Burst Cherry Tomato Vinaigrette

(Photo: Half Baked Harvest)
(Photo: Half Baked Harvest)

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest

4. One Pot Lemon Butter Ricotta and Zucchini Pasta

(Photo: Half Baked Harvest)
(Photo: Half Baked Harvest)

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest

3. Jalapeño Cheddar Stuffed Chicken With Creamed Corn

(Photo: Half Baked Harvest)
(Photo: Half Baked Harvest)

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest

2. Chocolate Zucchini Cake

(Photo: Oh Sweet Basil)
(Photo: Oh Sweet Basil)

Get the recipe from Oh Sweet Basil

1. Tomato, Peach and Burrata Salad

(Photo: Half Baked Harvest)
(Photo: Half Baked Harvest)

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest

