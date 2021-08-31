The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From August 2021
HuffPost Taste's Instagram. (Photo: Getty/HuffPost)" data-caption="Three peach recipes made August's top 10 most popular recipes on HuffPost Taste's Instagram. (Photo: Getty/HuffPost)" data-rich-caption="Three peach recipes made August's top 10 most popular recipes on HuffPost Taste's Instagram. (Photo: Getty/HuffPost)" data-credit="Getty/HuffPost" data-credit-link-back="" />
If you look at HuffPost Taste’s Instagram account, you’ll usually see that our followers are loving recipes for creamy pastas, gooey grilled cheeses and rich chocolate cakes. But this August, it’s clear that everyone’s been on the search for the perfect peach ... recipe.
Sure, the list below features a killer chocolate zucchini cake and a jalapeno-stuffed chicken recipe that’ll brighten up your weeknights, but it’s hard not to notice the three gloriously peachy recipes that make the most of the summer season. Take a look at our most-liked recipes below, and let us know your favorites.
10. Grilled Blackened Halibut Tacos
Get the recipe from Supper With Michelle
9. Homemade Chocolate Frosty
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
8. Burrata Basil and Peach Panzanella
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats
7. Rotisserie Chicken Salad
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats
6. Honey Vanilla Pots de Crème
Get the recipe from Love & Olive Oil
5. Peach Burrata Crostini With Burst Cherry Tomato Vinaigrette
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
4. One Pot Lemon Butter Ricotta and Zucchini Pasta
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
3. Jalapeño Cheddar Stuffed Chicken With Creamed Corn
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
2. Chocolate Zucchini Cake
Get the recipe from Oh Sweet Basil
1. Tomato, Peach and Burrata Salad
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.