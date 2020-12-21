10 best honeys

Honey can help fight colds and soothe sore throats (Getty Images)

Honey has long been praised for its health properties and is often touted as the healthy alternative to sugar. But does it deserve such a profile? And which products taste best?

“It’s important to remember that honey still counts as a ‘free’ or added sugar,” warns Helen Bond of the British Dietetic Association. “We shouldn’t consume more than 30g of it a day.” And yet it does have some health benefits – it can act as an anti-inflammatory and has antibacterial properties, which can help heal wounds (by applying it on the wound, rather than eating it).

In August, Public Health England (PHE) and the National Institute for Health & Care Excellence (NICE) published guidelines stating that people with colds should take honey first rather go straight onto antibiotics.

Manuka honey is often championed for being particularly good for fighting off colds and sore throats. Made from the nectar of the manuka tree in New Zealand, it is believed to have more and higher concentrations of components that our good for our health.

Honey producers have even developed a scale called UMF (unique Manuka factor) for rating its potency.

Labels on jars, however, can be confusing. As well as the UMF rating, some jars display the amount of MGO (methylglyoxal) in the honey – the key antibacterial content.

“To be considered potent enough to be therapeutic, manuka honey needs a minimum rating of 10 UMF,” says Bond. “Honey at or above that level is marketed as ‘UMF Manuka Honey’ or ‘Active Manuka Honey’.“

It is also important to check the credentials of the manuka honey you buy – only products from New Zealand will contain the genuine article.

Here, we’ve tasted a range of honeys from 100 per cent raw honey from the British countryside to the strongest Manuka honey we could find.

The Greek Kitchen Wild Thyme & Multifloral Greek Raw Honey (250g): £4.99, Ocado

This raw honey is created by a family of beekeepers on the Lasithi planes of Crete.

Each season, the bees are taken to different parts of the island to forage on the wild flora and fauna, producing different flavours of honey.

We loved the flavour. The thyme gives a subtle, herby zing to the sweetness.

Cartwright & Butler Acacia Honey With Comb (300g): £9.49, Cartwright & Butler

This honey from Yorkshire brand Cartwright & Butler has a mild floral taste. We loved the piece of honeycomb suspended in the jar – as well as the jar itself, which had a lovely ceramic lid.

Manuka Doctor Manuka Honey MGO 70 (250g): £16.99, Holland & Barrett

Not all manuka honey is authentic, but Holland & Barrett tests samples of all its batches in a laboratory.

The honey in this jar is multifloral, meaning that although most of it comes from bees foraging on manuka bushes, the bees have travelled a bit further, so it contains nectar from other plants, too.

The strength of Manuka Doctor honey ranges from 55 MGO to 70 MGO. We went for the highest in the range in the hope that it would be better for us.

We found this honey to be thicker and stickier than many of the others on this list, but if it’s good for us, we’ll take it.

Pure Gold Premium Select Manuka Honey MGO 525 (250mg): £29.99, Holland & Barrett

If you want to go all out on manuka, however, then stop right here.

This is far from standard honey that you might dollop into your porridge. The label recommends one tablespoon of this a day, one hour before meals.

The MGO mark defines its strength; the higher the number, the higher the potency. With 525mg of the health-boosting, antibacterial compound methylglyoxal (MGO), this is strong stuff.

We found this honey strong on taste and firm in consistency – much more so on both counts than regular honey. But if you’re looking for a honey with health-boosting honey, this is the one for you.

Sarah’s Fruity Acacia Honey with Mixed Berries (220g): £3, Sainsbury’s

This is particularly eco-friendly honey – Sarah’s Wonderful Honey makes a point of sourcing its wares from ethical beekeepers.

The addition of cherries, blueberries and blackcurrants makes this honey quite jam-like is taste and consistency. We loved its originality.

Comvita Clover Honey (500g): £9.99, Bodykind

This cream-coloured honey comes from the South Island in New Zealand. We found it deliciously sweet – a classic honey.

Black Bee Honey British Heather Honey (230g): £11.25, Black Bee Honey

This is 100 per cent raw honey collected by beekeepers in Exmoor National Park. It is unpasteurised and unblended.

The honey in our jar had set when we opened it – this can happen with raw honey – but it soon became runny when we warmed it up. It tasted slightly smoky.

Hilltop Organic Honeydew Honey (370g): £4.69, Vitamin Planet

This honey is officially organic, as approved by the Soil Association. The bees have been foraging on organic land in Europe. This is great tasting honey – especially if you have children who love a squeezy bottle.

Fairtrade Guatemalan Honey (250g): £2.90, Traidcraft

This silky, runny honey has been made by the bees (and beekeepers) who live in the mountains of Guatemala. It has a hint of vanilla, is fairtrade – and is surprisingly cheap.

Odysea Pine & Fir Tree Honey (250g): £4, Sainsbury`s

The honey in the Odysea range is harvested by hand in Ilias in Greece. The makers use traditional cold extraction techniques used to draw the honey from the honeycomb.

The subtle pine taste gives the honey a slight woody flavour. We loved it, although it might not be to everyone’s taste.

The Verdict: Best honeys

If you want a honey to ward off a cold, then we'd go for the highest grade manuka honey you can find. We've chosen the Pure Gold Premium Select Manuka Honey MGO 525. But do note that it might taste stronger and be tougher in texture than your regular jar.

If you're just after honey purely for the taste, then we'd recommend The Greek Kitchen Wild Thyme & Multifloral Greek Raw Honey.

