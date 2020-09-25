The 10 Best Gifts for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Fans

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Though “Schitt’s Creek” officially ended its sixth and final season in April, the show will live on forever in our hearts — and Netflix. After sweeping the Emmys, it’s even more timely to celebrate your fandom with all of the fantastic “Schitt’s Creek” merchandise out there. While we won’t be able to spend a night every week watching the Rose family, we can take a walk down memory lane with a coloring book or sport David’s signature shades. And though we can only wish Rose Apothecary existed in real life, the next best thing is a collaboration with Beekman 1802. Keep the Roses alive with the best “Schitt’s Creek” merch.

1. Chronically Funny ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Birthday Card

There’s no one better to wish a happy birthday to a “Schitt’s Creek” fan than the Rose family. Made in the U.S., this 5-inch-by-7-inch card is blank inside so you can write your own birthday message. Best of all, sales support a good cause, providing funding for chemotherapy and lupus medical expenses. $6.99, amazon.com

2. Custom Mini Moira Rose Cutting Board

Whether you want to use this to make enchiladas like David and Moira or you’re just in it for the décor, this mini cutting board will be a standout in any kitchen — and make you laugh every time you look at it. The 6-inch-by-9-inch cutting board has only one side engraved, but both sides are made for slicing and dicing. $13.90, amazon.com

3. Modern Vector Vinyl Decals Ew David Quotes and Designs Stickers

You’ll want to slap these “Schitt’s Creek” stickers anywhere and everywhere, and luckily they’re designed to do just that. They’ll adhere to everything from laptops to tumblers, cellphones, journals, notebooks, planners and much more. The hard part will be deciding which to use first: David’s sweater? Or maybe “Ew, David” or “A little bit Alexis”? $5.95, amazon.com

4. Cyclone Store ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Mug

There are too many zingers from “Schitt’s Creek” for one to be a favorite, but “I’m trying very hard not to connect with people right now” is definitely up there. Channel David Rose and show off the quote on your coffee mug. Until you have your morning fix, the phrase is very fair game. $16.95, amazon.com

5. SunglassUP Original Classic Dark Oval Sunglasses

Among many other gifts, the Rose family has fantastic fashion sense. If you want to emulate David’s style — and who doesn’t? — then these sunglasses are a great place to start. They’re just like the white pair he sports on the show, which were inspired by Kurt Cobain’s iconic white sunnies that first took over in the ’90s. And if you want even more Rose-friendly fashion, there are plenty of other ways to dress like your favorite TV family. $9.99, amazon.com

6. ITV Ventures ‘Schitt’s Creek’ 2021 Wall Calendar

There are probably plenty of reasons you can’t wait for 2020 to be over, but this 2021 wall calendar just gave you another one. Each month reveals another beloved scene from “Schitt’s Creek,” such as David and Moira drinking wine, David and Patrick’s wedding and one of Moira’s best ensembles. We promise you’ll be excited to turn the page every month. $14.99, amazon.com