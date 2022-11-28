17 best gifts for her under $50 at Nordstrom

Nusrat Sultana, Reviewed
·7 min read
Whether she's a connoisseur of the kitchen, a beauty and skincare enthusiast or a home décor&nbsp;aficionado, there's something for her at Nordstrom.
Whether she's a connoisseur of the kitchen, a beauty and skincare enthusiast or a home décor aficionado, there's something for her at Nordstrom.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. 

When you're shopping Christmas gifts for women, birthday gifts or any other special occasion, searching for the perfect gift can be tough when you're on a budget. If that's the case, Nordstrom should be your destination: the retailer has an amazing selection of gifts under $50 for the women in your life. With plenty of popular products on sale for the holidays to beloved brands reviewers love, we've got you covered with the best gifts from Nordstrom's selection.

Whether she's a connoisseur of the kitchen, a beauty and skincare enthusiast or a home décor aficionado, there's something for her at Nordstrom. Keep scrolling for our top gifts under $50 for all the different, unique women in your life.

1. For the candle lover: Diptyque baies/berries candle

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle

Gift the feeling of luxury with this luxurious Diptyque candle. A candle with a fresh and fruity scent, it features notes of roses and blackcurrant leaves. Reviewers say the soft scent fills up the entire room. The 2.4 ounce size comes in under $50.

$40 at Nordstrom 

2. For the skincare enthusiast: Kiehl's Since 1851 avocado nourishing eye cream

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Kiehl's Since 1851&nbsp;Avocado Nourishing Eye Cream
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Kiehl's Since 1851 Avocado Nourishing Eye Cream

If she meticulously takes care of her skin, the dermatologist-tested Kiehl's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment is perfect for her. Made with avocado oil, the cream is rich and nourishing, providing heavy hydration for dry under-eyes. It also primes and blurs eye texture, making it makeup-friendly. With over 3,000 reviews, it's safe to say this eye cream does its job.

From $28 at Nordstrom 

3. For the one who appreciates a good scent: Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Yves Saint Laurent&nbsp;Libre Eau de Parfum
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum

Perfume makes anyone feel fancy, particularly when it's a brand like Yves Saint Laurent. Let her try this warm, floral Eau de Parfum: it carries notes of lavender essence, Moroccan orange blossom and woody musk accord. It's also made and packaged responsibly, using materials that have low environmental impact. Reviewers mention how much they get complimented when they wear this scent. The 0.33 ounce size comes in at $30.

$30 at Nordstrom

4. For the one who likes to cook: Le Creuset mini round cocotte

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Le Creuset Mini Round Cocette
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Le Creuset Mini Round Cocette

If she's usually whipping something up in the kitchen, she'll appreciate the Le Creuset Mini Round Cocette. This adorable little stoneware French Dutch oven is sized for a single serving, has even temperature distribution and can go from the freezer and microwave to the oven and dishwasher. The stoneware helps block moisture absorption, protecting both the pot and the food. It comes in eight pretty colors.

$22 at Nordstrom 

5. For the one who wants to take care of her hair: Moroccanoil hydrating set

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Moroccanoil Hydrating Set
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Moroccanoil Hydrating Set

Moroccanoil is a beloved brand known for its hydration products. If she's never tried the brand, gift her this travel-size Moroccanoil Hydrating Set, which comes with a travel-size set of the brand's most popular products: the award-winning Moroccanoil Treatment, which detangles and prevents frizz, and the Intense Hydrating Mask, a rich conditioner that hydrates and improves hair texture.

$24 at Nordstrom 

6. For the one with cold feet: Ugg Leda cozy socks

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Ugg Leda Cozy Socks
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Ugg Leda Cozy Socks

It's much better to pad around in cozy socks than cold, bare feet: That's why these Ugg Leda Cozy Socks are perfect for the winter. Available in four colors, the socks are super fuzzy and stretchy—everything your dream socks are made of.

$18 at Nordstrom 

7. For the one who likes to play: The Hygge Game

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: The Hygge Game
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: The Hygge Game

Need to add a new game to her game night rotation? Try The Hygge Game. "Hygge"—(which, in Danish, means togetherness, coziness and enjoying the good things in life)—is a fun party game with more than 300 thought-provoking questions like, "What makes you blush?" and "What is the strangest thing you've ever eaten?" With this gift, she'll enjoy a fun night filled with interesting conversation.

$20 at Nordstrom 

8. For the puzzle lover: Santa's Village 1000-piece puzzle

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: puzzle
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: puzzle

Get her in the mood for the holidays with this cute whimsical puzzle of a bustling Christmas village. Illustrated by Michael Storrings, the picture it paints is utterly cozy and merry.

$17 at Nordstrom

9. For the one who travels a lot: She's Birdie personal safety alarm

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: She's Birdie Personal Safety Alarm
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: She's Birdie Personal Safety Alarm

Her safety is priceless, but you can gift her peace of mind with this colorful and loud alarm. The She's Birdie Personal Safety Alarm is designed to ward off potential attackers by sounding off a loud, 130db siren and flashing a bright strobe light. When feeling unsafe, simply pull off the top to activate it. This smart and useful gift could literally be a life saver.

$30 at Nordstrom 

10. For the one who likes to keep hydrated: 32-Ounce Hydro Flask water bottle

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Hydro Flask
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Hydro Flask

This sleek modern Hydro Flask water bottle will be the perfect companion on her hikes, trips and just sitting on her desk while she works. The wide mouth ensures a no-spill drinking experience and the bottle's shielding tech keeps her drinks hot or cold for a long time. The top handle makes it easy to carry around as well.

$34 at Nordstrom 

11. For the one who needs warmth:  Ugg Fluff Yeah slides

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Ugg Slides
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Ugg Slides

Her feet will feel like they're swathed in fluffy clouds in these Ugg Fluff Yeah slides. Fluffy and soft, the slides are made with shearling and look ultra adorable so she can pad around her home in comfort and style. The slides come in six colors.

From $33 at Nordstrom 

12. For the one who rocks a great lip: MAC Retro Matte Ruby Woo lipstick

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: MAC Ruby Woo
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: MAC Ruby Woo

The MAC Ruby Woo shade is one of the most popular shades in MAC's collection, revered for being a perfect red that complements all skin tones, from dark to fair. Plus, red is perfect for the holidays. She'll no doubt appreciate adding this vibrant shade to her lipstick collection.

$15 at Nordstrom 

13. For the one with dry hands: L'Occitane hand cream set

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: L'Occitane&nbsp;hand cream set
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: L'Occitane hand cream set

She'll love this limited edition three-piece set of L'Occitane's cult-fave hand creams, especially this winter, where hands and elbows tend to dry out faster. The set includes the classic shea hand cream along with shea chestnut and shea golden latte. All of them nourish and soften the skin and can be taken on the go.

$29 at Nordstrom 

14. For the one who needs a place for her jewelry: Square zip jewelry box

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: jewelry box
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: jewelry box

The holidays mean ample opportunities to dress up, which means she'll be using jewelry and will need a secure place to store them. This secure jewelry box zips up, is small enough to throw into her purse and has organizational areas to help keep her jewelry in place. Plus, it comes in four holiday-appropriate designs.

$20 at Nordstrom

15. For the fashionista: Cozy fleece shirt jacket

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: fleece shirt jacket
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: fleece shirt jacket

This super plush and soft fleece shirt-jacket (shacket) comes in a pretty fall-winter color and provides a fun, retro layer to her look. Size up for an oversized fit.

$39 at Nordstrom

16. For the one who likes to pamper herself: Fresh Sugar lip balm and scrub set

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Fresh lip treatment set
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Fresh lip treatment set

This set includes a Fresh travel-size Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Mask and a full-size Sugar Rose Tinted lip balm. She can use the leave-on lip mask to prepare her lips for the holidays or repair them after, then follow up with the tinted balm for hydration.

$24 at Nordstrom 

17. For the host: Our Place side plate set

best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Our Place side plates
best gifts under $50 at Nordstrom: Our Place side plates

Get her a set of handmade side plates from the Instagram-famous brand Our Place. Made with recycled porcelain and ringed in a festive color of your choice (blue or mauve), the set comes with four plates, perfect for a small family or cozy group of friends. They're freezer, dishwasher and oven–friendly and are perfect for desserts, salads and smaller meals. Add the four-piece dinner plate set along with this if you'd like. This set was made in collaboration with Selena Gomez and are selling fast so be quick!

$30 at Nordstrom 

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop gifts for women under $50 at Nordstrom

