10 best four-poster beds to give any bedroom a royal touch

There’s no denying the OTT, slightly whimsical appeal of a four-poster bed. A sleeping space flanked by swirly posts and privacy drapes screams heritage, class and a “my bedroom is bigger than yours” mentality.

But it’s no longer the bed of choice solely for swanky hotels and country piles. Moving away from the traditional style, there’s a good pick of four-poster beds with simple frames and contemporary detailing that are designed to blend into an average-sized bedroom.

So, after bed-hopping our way through a range of four-posters, we’ve rated these top choices for their aesthetic appeal and capacity for a blissful night’s kip.

We also looked at whether they’re made to last and how hassle free they are to erect – the need-to-knows of an investment spend.

And while you may love the idea of these epic beds, it’s often the ceiling height that will decide if one can live in your home.

Room dimensions should be properly checked against the measurements of the bed. The position of windows and light fittings should also be considered.

But ultimately, whichever four-poster you choose, there’s no denying they are the stuff of dreams; a statement piece of furniture that will fast become the focal point of your bedroom.

The White Company Beaumont four-poster bed: £795

There’s good reason why this bed is a firm favourite among interiors bloggers. The Beaumont boasts a pretty shape with a unique overhead centrepiece. Its sleek lines give it an understated look that wouldn’t be out of place in most bedrooms.

The coated, metal-finish frame feels sturdy and well made, without being bulky. The advantage of the gently curved posts overhead is that this bed doesn’t dominate a room, unlike other four-posters with heavy, squared-off frames.

You can choose the bed in either black or white, and size-wise you can opt for a double or king. Both are a tall 227cm, so check your ceiling height. With the easy-to-follow instructions, putting it together is straightforward – as far as flatpack furniture goes – although it certainly isn’t a one-person job.

Maisons Du Monde Coconut four-poster bed: £648.50

