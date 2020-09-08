10 best four-poster beds to give any bedroom a royal touch

There’s no denying the OTT, slightly whimsical appeal of a four-poster bed. A sleeping space flanked by swirly posts and privacy drapes screams heritage, class and a “my bedroom is bigger than yours” mentality.
But it’s no longer the bed of choice solely for swanky hotels and country piles. Moving away from the traditional style, there’s a good pick of four-poster beds with simple frames and contemporary detailing that are designed to blend into an average-sized bedroom.
So, after bed-hopping our way through a range of four-posters, we’ve rated these top choices for their aesthetic appeal and capacity for a blissful night’s kip.
We also looked at whether they’re made to last and how hassle free they are to erect – the need-to-knows of an investment spend.
And while you may love the idea of these epic beds, it’s often the ceiling height that will decide if one can live in your home.
Room dimensions should be properly checked against the measurements of the bed. The position of windows and light fittings should also be considered.
But ultimately, whichever four-poster you choose, there’s no denying they are the stuff of dreams; a statement piece of furniture that will fast become the focal point of your bedroom.
The White Company Beaumont four-poster bed: £795
There’s good reason why this bed is a firm favourite among interiors bloggers. The Beaumont boasts a pretty shape with a unique overhead centrepiece. Its sleek lines give it an understated look that wouldn’t be out of place in most bedrooms.
The coated, metal-finish frame feels sturdy and well made, without being bulky. The advantage of the gently curved posts overhead is that this bed doesn’t dominate a room, unlike other four-posters with heavy, squared-off frames.
You can choose the bed in either black or white, and size-wise you can opt for a double or king. Both are a tall 227cm, so check your ceiling height. With the easy-to-follow instructions, putting it together is straightforward – as far as flatpack furniture goes – although it certainly isn’t a one-person job.
Maisons Du Monde Coconut four-poster bed: £648.50
Want to create dreamy beach hut vibes in the bedroom? The Coconut four-poster gets you halfway there. This tropical-looking bed is made from bamboo and has a floaty, fabric canopy that softens the overall look of the frame.
Self assembly is required and the many separate bits do need mulling over, so note that the process takes longer than the 40 minutes stated in the instructions. Our tip? Buy or borrow an electric screwdriver (with Allen key capability). With over 80 screws to turn, your palms and wrists will thank you.
Once erected, the bed stands at 210cm. It’s king sized so there’s plenty of space to spread out, and it’s a good-priced pick for a bohemian, rather than traditional, style of bed.
Tikamoon Rafael Mango double bed: £1,215
Making the most of the interiors trend for all things rattan, the Rafael Mango is a beautiful, contemporary four-poster bed – with a range of furniture pieces to match. The light, painted frame looks clean and contemporary with any bedroom’s colour scheme, and there’s just enough space underneath to slide some storage.
At 195cm high, we found it slightly shorter than other four-posters, so this bed could work well if you have lower ceilings. It’s self-assembly so expect to flex your screwdriver, although we found the bed’s simple design and straightforward instructions easy to follow.
Cuckooland Vox 4 You 4 poster king bed: £945
If clever storage solutions get you excited, the Vox 4 You 4 bed will surely delight. It has a huge, dominating frame – standing proud at 238cm in height, and a king-sized space to sleep. With the cubby shelves above the secret-cupboard headboard, plus alcoves all around the base, it’s a space-saving sleeping pod – despite its big footprint.
We loved the cool customisable options that add to this bed’s appeal. Go for the ottoman style and you get more space under the mattress. Use the add-on ladders for hanging and draping stuff, or slot storage boxes into the shelves. There’s even a projector screen to create a bedtime cinema.
If you can’t face the task of assembling this big bed, there’s the option to have it installed on delivery for an additional cost.
Lombok Seba four-poster bed: £1,646
The grand seba is a top-end four-poster, made from solid teak and handcrafted in Indonesia. It’s a handsome offering with strong, solid posts – we loved how the frame doesn’t wobble or creak.
A visible wood grain adds to the authentic east-meets-west feel and you can go for the super-king size if you have the space. If you’re not a fan of DIY, you’ll be grateful for Lombok’s installation service – always appreciated with a hefty piece of furniture such as this. To keep the bed in tip-top shape you’ll need to apply beeswax to the frame roughly every three to six months. Look after the teak and this investment buy will last you forever.
Perch and Parrow Botticelli: £1,400
If you’d love a four-poster bed but lack the ceiling height, consider Perch and Parrow’s Botticelli bed the perfect compromise. Mid-sized posts offer the four-poster feel and its air of opulence, plus a shiny ash and walnut finish makes for a sophisticated piece of furniture.
When it comes to delivery, it’s a similarly classy affair. We were won over by the company’s white glove delivery service that leaves your bed all ready to sink into.
Nights In Iron Charlotte four-poster bed: £1,721
If traditional iron is your thing, this family-run company is a go-to for a good range of four-posters – from simple rectangular shapes to Bedknobs and Broomsticks-style frames. The Charlotte is a classic, hand-forged bed that is engineered to last. There are four colour finishes – including options for the balls on the posts, and you can choose a high or low footend. For a little extra outlay, go for the solid base, rather than the slated, as it gives more comfort.
We tested the double, but the Charlotte can be bought in sizes from single to super king, with bigger/smaller price-tags accordingly. You do have to assemble it yourself at home, but there’s a handy video on the website that walks you through it.
Revival Beds Orleans four-poster bed: £1,488
Perhaps this is the kind of bed Kate and Wills wake up in every morning? Who knows? What we do know is that this slightly regal, but oh-so romantic bed would suit anyone wanting an heirloom piece. The Orleans is a sturdy four-poster that will last for decades.
Carved from Quebec yellow and Scandinavian redwood, it has traditional turned posts and an open canopy that lets in the light. Optional floaty drapes can complete the princessy feel and it’s available in different muted-paint finishes. When it comes to sizes, you can choose from a single, right up to the majestic emperor that has a width of 227cm. And the bonus? There’s no assembly bother as Revival’s fit-for-royalty service includes a two-man installation.
The verdict: four-poster beds
As a stylishly simple crowd-pleaser, the beaumont from The White Company gets our vote. It’s a four-poster bed that will suit most bedroom decors and won’t overpower smaller spaces. As well as being elegant and easy to make, we approve of the under-£1k price tag, too.
