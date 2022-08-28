10 Best Florida Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

Jami Farkas
·5 min read
Edie Ann / Shutterstock.com
Edie Ann / Shutterstock.com

If you envision a retirement filled with warm days and breezy nights watching the sun set along the shore, Florida has plenty of appealing destinations -- even if you're on a budget.

Find Out: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Learn: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

In fact, a GOBankingRates study identified 10 Florida locations where you can live on less than $2,500 a month, including the cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment, groceries, utilities and healthcare in areas popular with retirees. With the cost of living averaging $2,626 a month nationally, Florida offers some bargain locations that are beautiful to boot.

So, if you're close to retirement age, which cities in the Sunshine State should land on your list to consider? Start with these 10 spots.

Italo Paulino / Shutterstock.com
Italo Paulino / Shutterstock.com

10. Kissimmee

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,469

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 12.4%

  • Livability: 70

The city that is less than 15 miles from Walt Disney World has an average one-bedroom apartment cost of $1,255, which is $150 lower than the national average. Even though the percentage of people 65 and older is second-lowest on the list, many in that age group can be found at Disney, whether they're reliving their youth or spending time with their grandchildren.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

Holly Caputo / Getty Images
Holly Caputo / Getty Images

9. Sanford

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,489

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 12.8%

  • Livability: 75

Located halfway between tourist destinations Orlando and Daytona Beach, Sanford is the home of the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens. It has an annual grocery cost that matches the national average of $4,204, but residents of the city still pay less than the national average in monthly expenditures -- $2,489 compared with $2,626.

Excel23 / Wikimedia Commons
Excel23 / Wikimedia Commons

8. Jacksonville

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,393

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 13.8%

  • Livability: 69

The only Florida city on the list with an NFL franchise, Jacksonville is tied with Gainesville for the second-lowest monthly grocery cost -- $348. As the state's largest city (about 955,000 residents), Jacksonville has a livability rating of 69, the second-lowest such number on the list. However, the attractions there -- including the NFL's Jaguars and St. Johns Town Center -- help in its desirability factor. Jacksonville also has the most shoreline of any Florida city.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

7. Gainesville

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,262

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 11.3%

  • Livability: 65

The home of the University of Florida boasts the lowest average cost for a one-bedroom apartment on the list -- $1,015, which is nearly $400 under the national average. The percentage of 65-and-older residents is the lowest on the list at 11.3, but you'll spend an average of only $2,262 per month to live in Gainesville, the lowest figure on the Florida list and nearly $400 below the national average.

Rob Hainer / Shutterstock.com
Rob Hainer / Shutterstock.com

6. Panama City Beach

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,330

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 16.7%

  • Livability: 76

The mesmerizing sugar-white sand beaches draw plenty of vacationers to Panama City Beach, but it has just 12,000 full-time residents. The monthly cost of $334 for utilities tops that category, but the low rent ($1,099) for a one-bedroom apartment makes up for it.

Stephen Wood / Shutterstock.com
Stephen Wood / Shutterstock.com

5. Melbourne

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,383

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 20.9%

  • Livability: 75

The cost to live in Melbourne is higher when it comes to renting an apartment; it's one of four cities on the list with an average monthly rent of $1,201 for a one-bedroom unit. But Melbourne makes up for it when it comes to healthcare -- the city is tied for lowest cost on the list -- and it also has among the lowest utility costs. With 20.9% of the population 65 or older, you should meet plenty of other retirees to spend time with along Florida's Space Coast.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

4. Palm Bay

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,369

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 18.8%

  • Livability: 80

Just south of Melbourne along the Atlantic Ocean is Palm Bay, an affordable option for Florida retirees. The costs of rent ($1,189 monthly average), groceries, healthcare and utilities all are lower than the national average. If you're a retiree who loves the outdoors, Palm Bay has the beaches and golf, of course, plus plenty of places to run and ride a bike.

CrackerClips Stock Media / Shutterstock.com
CrackerClips Stock Media / Shutterstock.com

3. Winter Garden

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,339

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 14.1%

  • Livability: 85

If you retire to Winter Garden, plan on having plenty of visitors. It's just 14 miles from downtown Orlando, where the kids and grandkids can enjoy all of the theme parks on their trip to Florida. The livability score of 85 is second-highest on the list and reflects just how much there is to do in Winter Garden, known for its acclaimed weekly farmers market and cultural attractions.

Susilyn / Shutterstock.com
Susilyn / Shutterstock.com

2. Lakeland

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,401

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 22.2%

  • Livability: 82

If you're a baseball fan, you'll appreciate the sporting history of Lakeland, which has been the spring training home of the Detroit Tigers since 1934 -- the longest relationship between a team and a spring host city in baseball. At an average cost of $360 per month, groceries in Lakeland cost more than all but one city on the list, but it still costs less to eat at home than to splurge on ballpark food.

Edie Ann / Shutterstock.com
Edie Ann / Shutterstock.com

1. Port Orange

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,497

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 24.6%

  • Livability: 87

Located south of Daytona Beach on the Atlantic coast of Florida, Port Orange seems like a retiree's dream, with an 87% livability score and plenty of activities for people 65 and older. To get outdoors, you can choose from plenty of parks to walk, sit by the shore or tour historic sites, including the Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens. Port Orange has the highest average monthly apartment cost of the cities on the list at nearly $1,300, and it also has the highest number of residents 65 and older, at nearly 25%. At that rate, there will be plenty of organized activities for retirees and the chance to meet some new friends.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the best cities in Florida to retire on $2,500 a month or less. GOBankingRates used ApartmentList's June 2022 data to find the 30 cheapest cities in Florida in terms of (1) average 2022 monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best Places to find the cost-of-living index for every city on the list, looking at (2) grocery, (3) utilities and (4) healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older, in order to find how much a person in that age group would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery and healthcare costs together to find where a person 65 and older could survive on $2,500 or less. In order for a city to be qualified for the study, it had to have a livability score of 65 or higher as sourced from AreaVibes and its population had to be 10% or more over the age of 65, according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey. For final rankings, all qualified cities were ranked by (5) total monthly expenditures, (6) percentage of population over 65 and (7) livability, with the lowest score being best. Factor (7) was weighted 1.5x. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 25, 2022.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Florida Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • With her sister by her side, Brooke Henderson sets sights on victory near home

    It might not have been the return home that Brooke Henderson envisioned. But during a first round at the CP Women's Open in Ottawa where the winningest Canadian golfer ever couldn't seem to buy a putt after a hot start, the crowd's support never wavered. "It's OK, Brooke," shouted one fan after Henderson three-putted for bogey on her fifth hole. "You're the best Canada's got," shouted another as Henderson stopped and signed autographs following her round. Henderson finished with a 2-under 69 at

  • Scheffler starts with Tour Championship lead and expands it

    ATLANTA (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler might have had a roller coaster of an opening round Thursday at the Tour Championship if only he had been paying attention to the scoreboards. Scheffler started with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. He led by as many as six shots on the front nine. Then his lead was down to two. And when he finished with three straight birdies for a 5-under 65, he was five strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele. “I didn't know any of that," he said

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • 2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she's pregnant

    NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle. The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018. She hasn’t competed

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla