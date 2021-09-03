The 10 Best Firm Mattresses That Are Actually Worth the Hype — and the Money

mattresses

Tired of waking up with an achy back? Some experts say you should sleep on a firm mattress for more supportive sleep, but not all of the firm beds on the market right now are worth the hype (or the money). The best firm mattresses use sturdier materials, like steel coils and high-density foams, to keep your hips raised and spine in line, helping to keep pressure off of your back. And thanks to the emergence of bed-in-a-box mattresses you can buy online, you can shop high-quality, firm mattress designs at affordable prices from the comfort of home.

But in order to find the best firm mattress at the best price, you'll need a little help from the expert review team at Mattress Advisor. They put hundreds of beds to the test to find the top 10 firm beds for PEOPLE readers based on a 14-point testing methodology. These beds not only fall in a reasonable price range, but they also excel in key areas like spine alignment, durability, and edge support.

These are the best firm mattresses you can buy online in 2021:

The 10 Best Firm Mattresses

Best Overall: Saatva Classic

Between now and Labor Day, PEOPLE readers get an extra $270 off the Saatva Classic by clicking on this link.

Mattress Type: Hybrid (coils and foam)

Mattress Advisor Score: (9.3/10)

Firmness: Plush (3/10), luxury-firm (6/10), or firm (8/10)

Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights

Looking for ultimate comfort combined with firm support? Chances are you'll find it in the Saatva Classic mattress. It's offered in three firmness levels — plush, luxury-firm, and firm — and the luxury-firm and firm models both fall on the upper end of the firmness scale. The luxury-firm option feels more like a true medium-firm, suiting back and side sleepers, while the firm setting is better for stomach sleepers. Whichever direction you choose, you can sink into the Saatva's quilted Euro-style pillow top for luxurious comfort.

As for how it performed in the lab, Mattress Advisor testers were blown away by this bed's steel coil base: It earned perfect 10 out of 10 scores in spine alignment, edge support, and durability. Complimentary white glove delivery tops this deal off (it's only $1,574 for a queen size), so you don't have to worry about hoisting this firm bed up the stairs.

Buy It! Saatva Classic Mattress, $1,574 for a queen; saatva.com

Best Luxury: Helix Dawn Luxe

Mattress Type: Hybrid (coils and foam)

Mattress Advisor Score: Score coming soon

Firmness: Firm (8.5/10)

Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights

The Helix Dawn Luxe mattress is the perfect bed if you want to feel like you're sleeping at your favorite five-star hotel. Constructed from a base of over 1,000 individually wrapped coils, the Helix Luxe offers more than enough pushback to keep your spine aligned: It uses a unique system that provides more give under your shoulders and firm support by your hips. Three layers of contouring memory foam lay above the coils, helping to cushion your body as you press into the mattress.

As a bonus for both luxury lovers and hot sleepers, a breathable pillow top (literally) tops off the mattress, cradling your body in cool comfort.

Buy It! Helix Dawn Luxe Mattress, $1,949 for a queen; helixsleep.com

Best Hybrid: WinkBed

Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)

Mattress Advisor Score: 8.6/10

Firmness: Softer (4.5/10), luxury-firm (6.5/10), firmer (7.5/10), or plus (8/10)

Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights

A hybrid mattress is ideal if you want a firmer feel and the benefits of multiple mattress materials. The WinkBed combines multiple support zones of coils with gel-infused memory foam and a eucalyptus-based cover for a firm mattress lover's dream. The coils provide excellent spine alignment and responsiveness (it earned a 9 out of 10 in both categories from Mattress Advisor), while the foam and cooling cover keep you cushioned and sweat-free.

Plus, you have your pick of four firmness levels: Softer, luxury firm, firmer, and plus. Anything luxury firm or above classifies as a firm bed, so it really comes down to personal preference. Most back and stomach sleepers, or those looking to relieve back pain, will find comfort in the luxury firm and firmer models.

Buy It! WinkBed Mattress, $1,799 for a queen; winkbeds.com

Best Extra-Firm: Brooklyn Bedding Plank

Mattress Type: Memory foam

Mattress Advisor Score: 9.1/10

Firmness: Firm (7/10) and ultra-firm (9/10)

Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights

There are those who like it firm, and there are those who like it really firm. For the latter, the Brooklyn Bedding Plank is the top pick. Made entirely from memory foam, this bed uses a dual-sided design to offer you two firmness levels in a single mattress. So if you get ambitious in thinking you want an ultra-firm mattress, which falls at a 9 out of 10 on the firmness scale, you can always flip to the other side for a slightly softer feel (a 7 out of 10).

Mattress Advisor recommends this mattress mainly for stomach sleepers and those with back pain looking for a super supportive mattress. In the testing lab, the Plank earned high marks in key areas like spine alignment (8.75 out of 10), pressure relief (9 out of 10), and responsiveness (8.75 out of 10). As a bonus, this extra-firm mattress is just $1,274 for a queen size.

Buy It! Brooklyn Bedding Plank Mattress, $1,274 for a queen; plankmattress.com

Best for Side Sleepers: Layla Hybrid

Mattress Type: Hybrid (coils and foam)

Mattress Advisor Score: 9.1/10

Firmness: Medium-soft (4/10) and firm (7/10)

Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights

While a firm mattress isn't the go-to for most side sleepers, the Layla Hybrid may change your mind. Made from a hybrid combination of coils and memory foam, this flippable mattress doesn't skimp on pressure relief. In fact, it earned an 8 out of 10 in pressure relief and a 9 out of 10 in spine alignment for its ability to cushion pressure points and evenly distribute weight in the testing lab. Plus, it offers two firmness levels in one: One side is medium-soft, while the other is more of a true firm feel. So for side sleepers who want to experiment with a firmer mattress but aren't quite sure how they'll fare, the Layla's design is ideal.

This also makes this bed appealing to couples. When two bodies press into the mattress, it tends to wear the bed down more easily, so co-sleepers generally need more support. The firmer side works well in this aspect, and it also performed well in the motion isolation test, earning an 8 out of 10.

Buy It! Layla Hybrid Mattress, $1,699 for a queen; laylasleep.com

Best for Back Pain: Casper Wave Hybrid

Mattress Type: Hybrid (coils and foam)

Mattress Advisor Score: 9.3/10

Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)

Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights

It's no secret that a firm mattress can help ward off back pain. And what better pick than the Casper Wave Hybrid, a medium-firm mattress that utilizes a continuous support system made up of 86 gel pods and 3D foam that molds to your body? The gel pods flex under your frame, while a base layer of coils underneath provide even more pushback for spine alignment. This creates full-body support and a floating sensation that leaves little to no pressure on your back.

Mattress Advisor testers gave it an impressive 9 out of 10 for spine alignment and equally high scores in cooling (9 out of 10) and responsiveness (9.25 out of 10), so whether or not you sleep hot or toss and turn, the Wave Hybrid has you covered.

Buy It! Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress, $2,695 for a queen; casper.com

Best Memory Foam: Cocoon Chill

Mattress Type: Memory foam

Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10

Firmness: Medium-firm (6.5/10)

Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights

If you love the feeling of being hugged by your mattress as you drift off to dream land each night, the Cocoon Chill offers that classic memory foam feel with enough firm support to ensure healthy rest. Made from three simple layers of memory foam covered in a stretchy, soft cover, the Cocoon falls right in between that medium-firm to firm sweet spot. Plus, the Cocoon scored high in spine alignment, pressure relief, and responsiveness, earning scores of 8.5 out of 10 or higher in each category.

Buy It! Cocoon Chill Mattress, $1,239 for a queen; cocoonbysealy.com

Best Value: GhostBed Classic

Mattress Type: Latex with memory foam

Mattress Advisor Score: 8.6/10

Firmness: Firm (7.5/10)

Trial Period for Returns: 101 nights

Latex beds aren't known for being affordable, but the GhostBed Classic combines synthetic latex with memory foam at a price point that won't induce sticker shock. Classified as a medium-firm to firm mattress, the GhostBed layers gel memory foam and latex foam over a 7.5-inch high-density foam core. The result? Incredible support. Latex is known for being a super durable, long-lasting material, after all, and judging by this bed's 9 out of 10 durability score, it's safe to say these materials held up in the lab. With a 20-year warranty and an under-$1,300 price tag for a queen size, the GhostBed will last you many nights of comfortable, firm rest.

Buy It! GhostBed Classic Mattress, $1,295 for a queen; ghostbed.com

Best Medium-Firm: Nectar

Mattress Type: Memory foam

Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10

Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)

Trial Period for Returns: 365 nights

Medium-firm is known as the universally appealing firmness level that suits most preferences and sleep positions. And the Nectar mattress's medium-firm memory foam design doesn't disappoint. Two responsive layers of memory foam sit atop a durable base, which anchors the bed and provides an impressive level of edge for an all-foam mattress. The Nectar earned a 9 out of 10 in edge support from the review team, so if you sleep with a bed hog or like to hang near the side, you don't have to worry about sliding off (another benefit to resting on a firmer bed). And thanks to its balanced feel, the Nectar works for both back and side sleepers; it earned an 8.5 out of 10 in pressure relief and a 7.5 out of 10 in spine alignment.

At $1,298 for a standard queen, the Nectar is just as budget-friendly as it is comfortable.

Buy It! Nectar Mattress, $1,298 for a queen; nectarsleep.com

Best for Couples: Puffy

Mattress Type: Memory foam

Mattress Advisor Score: 9/10

Firmness: Firm (7/10)

Trial Period for Returns: 101 nights

A firm mattress is a good choice for co-sleepers or couples who snooze together. Since two bodies are pressing into the bed instead of just one, a firm mattress will provide plenty of pushback to keep both parties supported. The Puffy uses three layers of high-density memory foam to keep you squarely supported while also relieving tension along the hips and shoulders. Mattress Advisor experts gave it an 8.75 out of 10 for spine alignment and an 8 out of 10 for pressure relief, but motion transfer is the area where it really shines: The Puffy isolated motion so well, it earned a near-perfect 9.25 out of 10 score. This means no more middle-of-the-night interruptions if your partner enjoys late-night snacking or bathroom breaks.

Buy It! Puffy Mattress, $1,249 for a queen; puffy.com

How to Measure Mattress Firmness

Because mattress firmness really comes down to individual preference — what feels super soft to you may feel firmer to someone else — mattress companies have created firmness scales as a way to compare how firm one bed feels versus another. The scale follows a 10-point scoring system, with 1 as the softest and 10 as the firmest.

The best firm mattresses typically lie on the upper end of the scale, right around a 7 or an 8. The experts at Mattress Advisor don't recommend choosing anything above an 8 — higher than that, and you'll probably feel like you're sleeping on a plank of wood (unless the mattress surface is cushioned by a plush pillow top). In the middle lies what's known as "medium-firm," or the firmness sweet spot, which is perfect for the Goldilocks sleepers of the world searching for that "just right" balanced feel.

While softer beds aim to cushion and cup your curves, a firm bed's goal is to keep you raised and lifted for proper support and spine alignment.

Whom Is a Firm Mattress Best For?

Best for:

Stomach sleepers: While some experts say stomach sleeping is a major no-no, if you find the face-down position just too comfy to stray away from, a firm mattress provides a solution. Firm beds prevent your hips from dipping into the mattress, which keeps the spine and neck in line and wards off back pain.

People with back pain: Because of the sturdier support firm mattresses give, they can provide ample relief for those suffering from back pain. Medium-firm to firm beds provide enough pushback to maintain healthy spine alignment, which keeps pressure off of the low back.

Hot sleepers: While this rule may not apply to all firm mattresses, most are made from a mix of breathable materials, like steel coils or latex. These materials happen to sleep cooler, since they naturally promote more airflow.

Not best for:

Side sleepers: Since side sleepers need a bed with more give to cushion pressure points (like the hips and shoulders), a firm mattress may not feel comfortable enough. Some side sleepers may wake with hip or shoulder pain if the surface is too hard.

Those who like to sink into their mattress: If you know you love nothing more than to come home after a long day and sink blissfully into your mattress, a firm mattress probably isn't right for you. A firm mattress keeps you propped up, much like a hotel-style bed.

How to Shop for the Best Firm Mattress

Shop Online

Rule number one to finding the best firm mattress? Shop online. Not only are the prices better (it's way easier to find a high-quality king-size bed in your price range), but you're able to take your time doing research by comparing different brands and reading various mattress reviews. Plus, you can conveniently do this entire process from the couch.

Take Advantage of Sleep Trials

If you're feeling uneasy about taking the plunge on a new firm bed, have no fear: Online mattress brands offer lengthy sleep trial periods that give you ample time to break in your new mattress. If you find it's too firm or uncomfortable for your taste, simply return it during the trial period to receive a full refund.

Pay Attention to Materials

Materials ultimately decide the feel of a mattress and just how firm it will be. For example, innerspring mattresses are made from strong steel coils and tend to be some of the firmest; they have a firm to extra-firm feel. Memory foam and latex mattresses can fall anywhere on the firmness scale, but both types are pressure-relieving. Memory foam is more of a sinking material, though, while latex is inherently bouncy and responsive.

Hybrid mattresses use a mix of any of the materials mentioned above and typically fall at a happy medium on the firmness scale (though some hybrids can be found on the upper end of the scale). They offer a nice balance of comfort and support, but because they feature multiple comfort layers, even firmer hybrids generally feel more comfortable than a firm innerspring bed.

Mattress Advisor's Review Process

Each mattress on this list was put to the test (literally) in Mattress Advisor's lab, which is located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Bedding experts spent over 1,200 hours evaluating and comparing mattresses using a 14-point testing methodology to find the best firm mattresses.

While some of the factors tested are tied directly to performance — like responsiveness, edge support, and pressure relief — others are based around brand operations, such as customer service, shipping policies, and trial period. The Mattress Advisor team combines this proprietary methodology with in-depth interviews and customer experience to arrive at a weighted score out of 10.

Katie Simpson is a writer and editor at Mattress Advisor.

