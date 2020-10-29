10 Of The Best Faux Fur Clogs For Your Consideration

Avery Felman

There has never been a better time to embrace the clog trend than this very moment. Often boxed in by the label of a (f)ugly shoe, the underestimated style made its comeback by weaponizing that same unsavory categorization. It is now being said that we are living in the golden age of clogs and we couldn't agree more.

Far be it from us to argue with an internet-imposed must-have item. Notable members of the 2020 shopping frenzy club include tie-dye, matching sweatsuits, and perhaps most memorably, toilet paper.

Getting your first pair of clogs is a time-honored tradition. Maybe it was a gifted set of crocs from your parents for your first day of school. Maybe it was a reluctant purchase for slipping out to run some errands (and hoping you don't run into anybody). Or maybe it was your own choice to indulge in what is likely one of the most comfortable and versatile shoes in existence.

Whatever the case, clogs and here to stay and we hope your conviction for them is too.

Aerosoles Olivia Sandal, $, available at Aerosoles
Birkenstock Arizona Wool Felt, $, available at Birkenstock
Steve Madden Vesa, $, available at Steve Madden
Zara FAUX FUR LINED BUCKLE CLOGS TRF, $, available at Zara
Hunter Hunter Original Sherpa Shoe, $, available at Zappos
Crocs Classic Lined Clog, $, available at DSW
Sacai Black Faux-Fur Sandals, $, available at SSENSE
Sanita Whitney Clog, $, available at Amazon
Universal Thread Women's Bibiana Faux Fur Lined Mules - Universal Thread™ White, $, available at Target
ChayChax Fur Lined Clogs, $, available at Amazon

