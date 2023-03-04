10 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, Including the Now-$68 Sneakers Reese Witherspoon Wears

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Another weekend is here, which means we have another excuse to sit on the couch and shop online. And if you live somewhere that’s still gray and cold, you definitely deserve a little pick-me-up. As usual, Amazon’s fashion section is stocked with epic discounts, and we found the 10 best deals worth checking out.

The list includes on-sale clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Gap, Tretorn, and Guess, all for less than $75. Translation: You can treat yourself to something new without going over budget. Keep scrolling through to check out all 10 Amazon Fashion sale picks we’re obsessing over this weekend.

Best Amazon Fashion Deals:

Starting off simple, this Amazon Aware T-shirt is on sale for just $13. It’s made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, and it comes in 13 colors. Plus, it has drop shoulders, exposed seams, and ribbing around the crew neckline, making it stand out from the other tees in your wardrobe. As we head into spring, this T-shirt is a great layering piece to have in your wardrobe. Choose from sizes XXS through 7X.

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $23); amazon.com



Another everyday shirt, this Gap ribbed long-sleeve is on sale for 30 percent off its original price, coming in at $35. It’s made from a “soft and cozy” material, according to a shopper, and it comes in three neutral shades. Wear the top with sweats and slippers to lounge around the house, and keep it on with jeans and sneakers to run errands.

Amazon

Shop now: $35 (Originally $50); amazon.com



Speaking of cozy tops, it doesn’t get much better than this Core 10 full-zip fleece, which is marked down to $34. It’s made to fit oversized with drop shoulders, two side pockets, a scalloped hemline, and a hood. One shopper, who wants the fleece in “every color” and wears it “multiple times a week,” said it’s “not too heavy” and “not too light.” That’s exactly what we need for transitional weather.

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $69); amazon.com



A slightly “fancier” sweatshirt, this Lucky Brand long-sleeve top has floral embroidery across the chest, along with stitching around the arms and under the bust, creating a babydoll effect. It’s made from 100 percent cotton, and it comes in two colors — washed black and distressed purple. Throw this top on with straight-leg jeans and white sneakers for a stylish and comfortable spring look.

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $80); amazon.com



To wear with your new shirts, these high-rise Gap jeans are on sale for $49. Available in four washes — including both ripped and non-ripped options — the jeans have a straight-leg fit and functional pockets on the front and back. According to a reviewer, the denim pants have a “tiny bit of stretch,” but still “hold [their] shape well,” and that’s all you can ask for in a great pair of jeans.

Amazon

Shop now: $49 (Originally $70); amazon.com



Moving on to shoes, the Tretorn green and white sneakers that Reese Witherspoon wears on repeat are on sale for 20 percent off. The retro-inspired shoes have cushioned and moisture-wicking insoles, along with stable rubber outsoles and a lace-up closure, making them comfortable enough to wear for hours. One shopper wears the sneakers “with leggings for a super sporty look,” or pairs them with “jeans and a blazer for traveling.”

Amazon

Shop now: $69 (Originally $85); amazon.com



For a more elevated look, check out these Naturalizer heeled mules that are going for half-off their original price. The slip-on shoes come in four colors, each made from faux leather or suede with an almond-shaped toe, cushioned insoles that are designed to mold to the shape of your feet, and a 3.5-inch block heel. Plus, a shopper confirmed the mules are so “amazingly comfortable” that they “felt like they had been walking in them forever” on the first wear.

Amazon

Shop now: $72 (Originally $145); amazon.com



True statement heels, these Circus NY pumps not only come in bright colors, but they have an unexpected shape that’ll instantly make them the star of your outfit. The faux leather heels have an asymmetrical, squared-off toe, uneven sides, and an hourglass-style heel. Despite how the shoes look, one shopper said they’re “comfortable,” adding that they “looked so good” and “got so many compliments.”

Amazon

Shop now: $53 (Originally $90); amazon.com



Finish off your Amazon haul with a purse or two, like this mini shoulder bag from The Drop that’s on sale for $21. It comes in 12 colors, including faux croc-embossed and sequin-embellished options. Plus, the bag has both a zippered top closure and an interior zippered pocket, so you can keep your belongings secure for a night out. And with that $21 price tag, you might as well grab a few different colors to match all your looks this spring.

Amazon

Shop now: $21 (Originally $40); amazon.com



Another mini bag option, this top-handle purse from Guess looks way more expensive than it is. The bag has a foldover top with a magnetic snap closure, along with convenient card slots inside. It also comes with a removable crossbody chain strap, so you can wear the bag in different styles to best fit your look.

Amazon

Shop now: $56 (Originally $78); amazon.com



It wouldn’t be the weekend without a little Amazon shopping, so be sure to check out these fashion deals before the prices go back up.



