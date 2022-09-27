10 best electric cars to buy in 2022 — plus their benefits

Alex Robbins
·8 min read
best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits - JENS SCHLUETER/AFP
best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits - JENS SCHLUETER/AFP

Thinking about buying an electric car? You’re not the only one. Plenty of British buyers are wondering about when to switch from petrol or diesel to an electric model.

There’s good news if you’ve decided to make the leap: the market is brimming with brilliant options. Indeed, it feels like each week a new electric car (EV) comes out that brings with it more range, more equipment, a lower price or even a combination of all three.

To keep up, we’ve revised our list of the 10 best electric cars to buy for 2022. This list, of course, is not exhaustive; there are plenty more excellent EVs on sale, and indeed, it’s taken us no small amount of teeth-gnashing, hair-pulling and some heated discussion to come up with this ranking.

With that in mind, it’s important to remember that these cars are very closely matched; there are no bad cars in this list, and what’s more, several very good EVs missed out by mere fractions of a hair’s breadth; honourable mentions must therefore go to the incomparably affordable MG ZS EV, the brilliantly practical Vauxhall Combo-E Life, a glut of much-vaunted Teslas, the quietly competent Skoda Enyaq and the surprisingly sporty Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Those are our runners-up. So which cars made it into our Top 10? Without further ado, and in reverse order, here are our picks of the EV market today.

NB: All prices quoted are ‘On The Road’ and do not take into account any Government incentives. Where quoted, range and energy consumption figures were obtained using the official WLTP Combined test cycle.

Top 10 electric cars to buy in 2022

10. Skoda Enyaq

best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits
best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits

Price: from £38,480

Range: Up to 339 miles

Energy consumption: Up to 4.0 mpkWh

A recent round of updates nudges the Enyaq in at the bottom of our top 10 list. But this is still a brilliant electric car, made even better by the recent addition of the quick 80x model at the top of the range and by the introduction of over-the-air updates. Add to that the Enyaq’s established plus points of space, comfort, high quality and reasonable value, and it’s easy to see why this is still one of our favourite electric cars.

9. Cupra Born

Cupra Born best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits
Cupra Born best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits

Price: from £34,715

Range: Up to 335 miles

Energy consumption: Up to 4.5mpkWh

The Cupra Born is another of those electric cars that’s quite sensitive to specification. In this case, we reckon the top model really sets it apart – it’s one of the most exciting electric cars to drive, and for the price, no other EV feels quite this lively to drive. The trouble is, lesser versions of the Born feel a little more humdrum – and while the smart copper accents lift the interior to make it feel more special than that of the VW ID.3, on which it’s heavily based, the touchscreen is just as painful to use.

8. Renault Megane E-Tech

best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits
best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits

Price: from £35,995

Range: Up to 280 miles

Energy consumption: Up to 4.8mpkWh

We expected big things from the new Megane when we first drove it last year, given Renault gave us the Zoe – now one of Britain’s most popular and enduring electric cars. And we got them. The new Megane is smooth and smart to look at, sweet to drive, and sleek to sit in. Its big boot and high-quality interior knock spots off the Volkswagen ID.3, its biggest rival, and let’s not forget the new Megane will come with Renault’s five-year warranty, too. It’s also very efficient – despite only coming with a 40kWh battery, its range is very respectable, and that smaller battery means it consumes fewer natural resources during manufacturing.

7. Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits
Porsche Taycan best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits

Price: from £75,500

Range: Up to 318 miles

Energy consumption: Up to 2.9mpkWh

It’s arguably the best-driving electric car on sale today, but until recently, the Taycan’s high price made it hard to justify. Now, though, with the addition of the entry-level version, it suddenly seems a bit more reasonable, while the Cross Turismo estate brings added comfort and versatility. Yes, it’s costly to buy and reasonably pricey to run, too, but if you can stretch to it, the Taycan is a pretty special bit of kit.

6. Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits
Mercedes-Benz EQS best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits

Price: from £102,160

Range: Up to 453 miles

Energy consumption: Up to 3.7mpkWh

Put simply, this is the longest-range electric car money can buy at the moment – a statistic which should be enough to earn it a place in this list in its own right. Mind you, you have to pay for it; the EQS certainly doesn’t come cheap. But when you factor in the fact that it offers levels of luxury akin to its internal combustion-engined stablemate, the S-Class, that price starts to make a little more sense. It’s also remarkably efficient for an EV with such a big battery This, then, is a luxury limo with electric power – and it fills that role like no other.

5. Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits
Tesla Model 3 best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits

Price: from £48,490

Range: Up to 374 miles

Energy consumption: Up to 4.2mpkWh

It should come as no surprise that the Model 3 has won over thousands of buyers across the world. With a better level of finish than its Model S stablemate, it’s even banishing some of the reasons not to buy a Tesla. Throw in the smart, minimalist interior, access to Tesla’s Supercharger network, and a price that actually seems rather reasonable, given the whopping range and super-saloon performance, and the Model 3 is very tempting.

4. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5 best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits
Hyundai Ioniq 5 best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits

Price: from £41,650

Range: Up to 315 miles

Energy consumption: Up to 3.7mpkWh

Not since the Audi TT went on sale has a car looked more as though it’s just driven straight off a concept car pedestal on a motor show stand. And inside, the Ioniq 5 is even more of a revelation, with a bright, airy interior replete with high-tech touches, like the screens that appear to loom out of a translucent sheet of frosted glass. It’s practical, too, with sliding, reclining and folding rear seats and a good-sized boot. Top-spec Ultimate versions are too firm, but the mid-range Premium, with its smaller wheels, is much better.

3. BMW i4

BMW i4 best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits
BMW i4 best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits

Price: from £53,480

Range: Up to 365 miles

Energy consumption: Up to 3.8mpkWh

See past the i4’s love-it-or-loathe-it face, and you’ll find a four-door coupe of prodigious talent. It’s a joy to drive, with fluent chassis feedback and brilliant steering, and it rides with the sort of quality we’ve come to expect from BMW – and that many electric cars struggle to match. The long, low coupé-style form factor means it’s efficient, too, and the big battery means there’s a long and very usable range.

2. Polestar 2

Polestar 2 best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits
Polestar 2 best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits

Price: from £43,150

Range: Up to 341 miles

Energy consumption: Up to 3.5mpkWh

You might not yet have heard of Volvo’s premium EV offshoot, Polestar, but if you haven’t, you surely will soon. With its maiden entry into the market, a mid-range, mid-size crossover SUV with chunky styling and a taut but fluid ride, it’s hit the bullseye, especially now that the more affordable (and better to drive) single-motor models have just become available. Offering decent value, a long range and one of the finest interiors on sale today, the Polestar 2 makes several other premium EVs look overblown and overpriced.

1. Kia EV6

Kia EV6 best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits
Kia EV6 best electric cars vehicles evs on sale buy now 2022 uk top 10 benefits

Price: from £44,195

Range: Up to 328 miles

Energy consumption: Up to 3.8mpkWh

We weren’t too sure about the EV6 on first acquaintance with the four-wheel-drive version. But the rear-drive model is miles better – lighter, more wieldy, and smoother-riding. That makes the EV6 a seriously capable bit of kit; available exclusively with just one chunky battery pack that gives it a brilliant range, beautifully finished inside, and surprisingly spacious given its eye-catching coupé-esque styling. Throw in Kia’s excellent seven-year warranty, and you have a cracking electric car. Indeed, right now, we reckon it’s the best.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

For new and used buying guides, tips and expert advice, visit our Advice section, or sign up to our newsletter here

To talk all things motoring with the Telegraph Cars team join the Telegraph Motoring Club Facebook group here

A-Z Car Finder

Which electric car would you hand the number one spot to? Let us know in the comments section below

Latest Stories

  • Raiders, coach Josh McDaniels frustrated after 0-3 start: ‘We all feel sh***y’

    Josh McDaniels reportedly had a lengthy closed-door meeting with owner Mark Davis after their loss to the Titans on Sunday.

  • Annual Great Pumpkin Tour ready to go in Powassan

    Powassan is hosting its annual The Great Pumpkin Tour this Saturday. The weather is looking much better than last year's pumpkin tour when it rained all day. Despite last year's weather, Municipality of Powassan events coordinator Kathie Hogan says the event still saw solid numbers from the public who wanted to get an idea of what farming is like and buy homemade goods from area vendors. This Saturday’s event is the third annual tour and Hogan says it’s grown since she first created the event in

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Top-ranked Gushue earns first-round victory at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Top-seeded Brad Gushue earned an 8-4 win over Nicholas Deagle in first-round action Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational. The two-time Olympic curling medallist opened the game with a three-point first end before eventually taking a 6-1 lead after the fourth. After Deagle scored two in the fifth end, followed by two scoreless ends for both sides, Gushue's side put together a two-point eighth end to go up 8-3. Deagle scored one more before the game came to a close. In other men's

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Ovechkin, banged-up Capitals return to ice for start of camp

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals opened training camp Thursday without two of the team's top players. Longtime Alex Ovechkin running mate Nicklas Backstrom and big winger Tom Wilson are expected to miss at least the first portion of the season recovering from injuries. Wilson could be back as soon as December after rehabbing a torn ACL in his left knee while Backstrom is hoping to play sometime before the end of the season following hip resurfacing surgery. The Capitals have no othe

  • NHLers have mixed feelings on jersey ads: 'You knew something like that was coming'

    Max Domi is poised to begin his first season with the Chicago Blackhawks after previously playing for the Montreal Canadiens. His dad, longtime enforcer Tie Domi, suited up for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers. The family will have donned jerseys for four of the NHL's Original Six teams once the 2022-23 schedule gets underway. The younger Domi understands the league's move to include corporate sponsor patches on its sweaters beginning this season — especially as the game continu

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso