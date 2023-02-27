The 10 best dressed stars on the SAG Awards red carpet: Zendaya, Jenna Ortega, more stars

The SAG Awards are known for honoring the best of the best in film and television, but the titan of red carpet fashion can't be forgotten.

Films such as "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "The Fabelmans" may have had top billing going into Sunday’s ceremony with their nominations, but a slew of celebrity ensembles brought their own star power to the party.

Several A-list stars, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Zendaya and Quinta Brunson, delivered elegant looks that are deserving of their own marquee.

From gorgeous gowns to stylish suits, check out all the best looks from the awards show.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

"Abbott Elementary" star and Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph sparkled on the red carpet in a sophisticated nude dress and matching cape.

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson served up old Hollywood glamour at the SAGs, stunning in a strapless, pearl-encrusted dress.

Jenna Ortega

"Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega channeled the gothic flair of her "Addams Family" character on the red carpet and gave it a high-fashion edge, donning a sleek, asymmetrical black dress with a chic slit.

Zendaya

"Euphoria" star and Emmy-winning actress Zendaya was a floral princess on the red carpet, wearing an ethereal pink dress that featured a to-die-for rose-covered dress with a train.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson donned a black-and-white dress that paired a playful white seashell bodice with a shimmery black train.

Jessica Chastain

"George and Tammy" star Jessica Chastain gave Barbie a run for her money in the pink-wearing department, electrifying the SAGs red carpet in a vibrant, fuchsia gown.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

"The English" star Emily Blunt shone on the red carpet in a form-fitting scarlet dress with a delicate floral graphic.

Kathryn Newton

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star Kathryn Newton was larger-than-life with vintage glamour, gracing the red carpet with a 1950s-esque, lavender dress.

Cara Delevigne

Model-turned-actress Cara Delevigne was a sartorial force at the SAGs, striking a powerful pose on the red carpet in a crisp, suit-dress ensemble.

Ariana DeBose

"West Side Story" star and BAFTAs breakout Ariana DeBose "did the thing" in a playful, hot pink suit on the SAGs red carpet.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SAG Awards 2023 best dressed: Jenna Ortega, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Zendaya