10 of the best digital detox retreats from around the world

(ES Composite)

“I feel like I need a holiday from my holiday!” It’s a phrase which has become much-maligned due to its overuse, but one we’ve all been guilty of uttering on the first day back to the office after a week away.

But when does a holiday become… not a holiday? Well, it might have something to do with our phones. Think about it: is it really possible to completely switch off when we’re being bombarded by a barrage of pings and rings from the moment we wake up? Or when every picturesque view or aesthetic meal comes with the ever-present pressure to post on the ‘gram? And, while you’re at it, would it really hurt to reply to just that one email…

We all spend far more time staring at our screens than we’d like to admit, but completely detoxing from tech is easier said than done. In fact, 50 per cent of the adult UK population spend 11 hours a day behind a screen, according to data from Unplugged, the UK’s first digital detox escape.

“In the last three years, especially since the pandemic, people are using their phones more than ever,” says Hector Hughes, co-founder of Unplugged. “High screen time paired with increased work pressures and burnout means people are more stressed than ever.

“What happens when you remove all distractions from the equation and truly switch off and relax? The result: a recharged mind, a clearer perspective, and a sense of calm that has been missing.”

Luckily, a host of retreats have cropped up over the last few years dedicated to helping us kick our tech addiction. We’ve picked out the very best from across the globe below.

Unplugged, locations across the UK

Unplugged (Supplied)

On arrival at one of Unplugged’s remote log cabins, you’ll be asked to put all your devices, including mobile phones, in a lockbox for 72 hours – the optimum time proven to improve wellbeing, sleep and other problems associated with high screentime, such as brain fog, anxiety and a lack of productivity. But don’t worry, you’ll then receive an old school Nokia for emergencies, a camera, a map and other traditional activities to keep you busy during your stay. All the eco-friendly cabins come with a fully equipped kitchen, hot shower and toiletries, log burner and fire pit – by the time your three days are up, you won’t want to leave.

Story continues

Three-night Unplugged digital detox packages from £390, unplugged.rest

Loire Valley Lodges, France

Loire Valley Lodges (Supplied)

Located within 300 hectares of private woodland, the Loire Valley Lodges comprise 18 boutique treehouses perched four metres high within a canopy of trees, each equipped with hot tub and terrace. All lodges in this adults-only sanctuary are WiFi and TV-free, instead are equipped with radios to make contact with staff and an iPad preloaded with a tailored playlist. There are plenty of wellness activities on tap too: when you’re not relaxing by the 65-foot pool, treat yourself to any variety of the massages and sound baths from the spa’s extensive menu, delivered straight to your room.

From £343 per night, loirevalleylodges.com

Eremito Hotelito Del Alma, Parrano, Italy

Eremito Hotelito Del Alma (Supplied)

Want to take disconnecting to another level? This Umbrian monastery-turned-wellness sanctuary couldn’t be further from the fast-paced hustle and bustle of city life. An hour’s walk from the nearest village and with no WiFi, the aim of the game is just to be. That said, guests – most of whom are solo travellers – can enjoy an atmospheric thermal plunge pool and a stone steam room, as well as daily yoga classes and morning readings in the chapel. The full board offer also includes a four-course lunch and dinner of monastic-inspired vegetarian dishes, eaten in silence in a candlelit dining room. Get ready to leave with a deep appreciation for the bare necessities.

From £334 per night, eremito.com

The Glass House Retreat, Essex

The Glass House Retreat (Supplied)

Less than an hour from central London, in seven acres of lush Essex countryside, the Glass House Retreat is your one-stop-shop for a long weekend of all things wellness. With floor to ceiling sheets of crystal-clear glass letting in a flood of natural light, the space radiates serenity: the perfect place to relax and re-centre. Among the retreat offerings is their Wellness Break, a minimum two-night stay where you’ll have the option to put your phone in a safe before taking a dip in the natural swimming pond, pool or heading to the state-of-the art spa. You’ll also be treated to three healthy and delicious plant-based meals a day.

From £259 per night, glasshouseretreat.co.uk

Pine Cliffs Resort, Portugal

Pine Cliffs Resort (Supplied)

For most of us, going cold turkey from our phones is perhaps easier said than done. Combining a digital detox with three days in the glorious sunshine on one of the Algarve’s white sand beaches, though, is perhaps a more appealing prospect. Pine Cliffs Resort, a luxury, beachfront hotel offers a series of year-round wellness, fitness and yoga retreats, including a three-day screen-free offering. Upon arrival, your phone will be put in a “sleeping bag” in the care of the resort’s staff. The retreat also offers an ayurvedic massage, crystal healing face therapy, and a detoxifying body scrub. In addition, enjoy time in the jacuzzi, sauna, and steam room – you’ll forget your phone even existed.

Two nights from £642, pinecliffs.com

Swinton Bivouac, Yorkshire

Swinton Bivouac (Supplied)

Set in the edge of the moorland in the heart of the stunning Yorkshire Dales, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better location for a wellness retreat than the secluded tree lodges of at Swinton Bivouac. Part of the sweeping Swinton Estate, the off-the-grid lodges host two-night digital detox retreats where guests can recuperate and recharge with a series of wellness-focused activities. Sound and forest baths, reiki drumming in the Tipi, a private wood-fired hot tub and sauna are all on offer, as well as the option to take a short shuttle drive to the Swinton Country Club where you enjoy complimentary access to a variety of pools and wellness areas.

From £362.50 per person, based on two people sharing a lodge, swintonestate.com

Chiva Som, Thailand

Chiva Som (Supplied)

Looking for somewhere a little further-flung to get your tech-free fix? Thailand’s Chiva Som has been a pioneer in wellness for more than 28 years, rejuvenating the minds and bodies of its guests on Hua Hin’s lush coast. One of the pillars of its approach to maintaining a peaceful ambience is that all of the common areas are screen-free – mobile phones, cameras and laptops are only permitted inside guests’ rooms. But worry not: there is still plenty to do – the resort offers more than 200 expert-led treatments and programs, from detox regimens and crystal massages to physiotherapy sessions and aqua aerobics. There’s also a limit on alcoholic drinks – champagne and wine in the evenings only – so you’ll also be detoxed from the inside out.

From £1,689 for the minimum three-night stay, chivasom.com

Villa Stéphanie, Germany

Villa Stéphanie (Villa Stephanie Brenners Park)

Set in the foothills of Baden-Baden, everything about the historic Villa Stéphanie is geared towards powering-off. An all-encompassing wellness facility, the palatial grounds of the 19th century Brenners Park-Hotel and Spa provide an oasis of calm from which to enjoy the myriad spa and in-house medical treatments on offer. But the best part for phone addicts? Each of the impeccably designed rooms comes with a bedside switch that shuts off all Wi-Fi and electronics, for a truly rejuvenating stay.

From £520 per night, oetkercollection.com

The Detox Barn, Suffolk

The Detox Barn (Supplied)

Run by sisters Sharon and Lauretta, this elegant, converted barn in the heart of the Suffolk countryside is the perfect way to ease into a more tech-free life. The Gentle Detox retreat runs for two nights throughout the year, and is a phone-free space (don’t worry, there’s a movie night so you’re not totally screen-free). Guests can expect nutritional, plant-based meals, cooking classes, guided nature walks, yoga and meditation sessions, as well as facial and massage treatments. With open fires, original barn beams and a two-acre garden, where better to disconnect from tech and reconnect with nature.

From £495 per person, gavinsisters.co.uk

Rancho La Puerta, Mexico

Rancho La Puerta (Rancho La Puerta)

With the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Kate Winslet and Jane Fonda as part of its A-list clientele, it’s no wonder Rancho La Puerta has become so popular among the wealthy California wellness set. The multi-award-winning spot, known simply as The Ranch amongst regulars, is secluded retreat at the northernmost tip of Mexico’s Baja California. A “digital noise-free environment” policy is in operation throughout - guests are given a little sleeping bag for their phones on arrival, and there are only a select few WiFi areas. And with 325 fitness classes to choose from over the course of a week, a jam-packed wellness programme and glorious hikes to boot, it’s no wonder the celebs can’t get enough.

From £3,200 per week, rancholapuerta.com