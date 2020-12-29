The 10 best and coolest products our editors tested in 2020

We're obsessed with these products we tested.

Here at Reviewed, it's our literal jobs to test and review products, so you, dear reader, know exactly what's worth your money. That means we get to test some pretty exciting products from at-home fitness gear to the newest gaming consoles—even during a pandemic when we're all working from home (yes, we lugged exercise bikes up the stairs and into our tiny apartments).

To celebrate the end of 2020, we decided to reminisce on our favorite (and objectively coolest) products we've tested this year. Most of our testers liked these things so much that they had to buy them for themselves. Below, are the 10 best products our editors tested in 2020 from the new Xbox to the cult-favorite Revlon One Step.

1. Echelon EX-5

Our tester loved trying this Peloton knock off.

"Thanks to quarantine, at-home exercise became more popular than ever, particularly exercise bikes. I had the opportunity to test the Echelon EX-5, which is basically a Peloton knock off. While the quality wasn't as good as a Peloton, after testing it for more than a month, I found that it's still worth it. I genuinely enjoyed all the Echelon themed classes (particularly the pop punk ones) and think it's a great option for those who want a Peloton experience but don't want to pay the Peloton price." — Courtney Campbell, Shopping Editor

Get the Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 with a yearly subscription for $1,599.98 or $52 per month for 36 months

2. Xbox Series X

Yes, this gaming console really is worth it.

"Microsoft's Xbox Series X was the first game console I've ever reviewed, and trying to do so ahead of its official launch was equal parts exhilarating and challenging—I only had about 48 hours from unboxing to publication. Exploring the pros and cons of such a powerful device and playing games in 4K/HDR was totally rad, and attempting to sensibly critique it without leaning heavily on hyperbole and jargon was one of my favorite editorial efforts this year." — Lee Neirkirk, Home Theater Editor

Editor's note: The Xbox Series X is currently hard to find, but comes in and out of stock at select retailers and may not be available now.

Get the Xbox Series X at Amazon for $499.99

3. Little Global Citizens Box

One of the most engaging subscription boxes out there.

"For me, it was definitely the Little Global Citizens box. Far too often I feel like subscription kits for kids tend to end up being just more stuff that eventually gets thrown away, but Little Global Citizens is both fun and really educational. I've learned so much about other countries and cultures from doing the boxes with my kids. For instance, did you know that in Spain at Christmas time there is a "Poop Log" to whom kids feed candy and then it poops out presents while they are sleeping? Me neither... until this month's LGC that was all about Christmas traditions around the world!

Little Global Citizens gets bonus points for including a high-quality book in each box that kids can add to their library. Mama Panya's Pancakes has become one of our favorite bedtime reads." — Anna Lane, Parenting Editor

Get a Little Global Citizens for $39.95/month

4. Material Soft-Edge Turner

This spatula is completely worth it.

"My favorite thing I tested this year was the Material Soft-Edge Turner! I love this product because it looks gorgeous on display in my kitchen, and it makes light work of all flipping, mixing, and other cooking needs. It’s also super easy to clean, plus it hasn’t stained (yet!) and I’ve been using it for about a month. I made my husband buy me one of my own for the holidays so I can cook with it forever!" — Madison Trapkin, Kitchen & Cooking Editor

Get the Soft-Edge Turner from Material for $15

5. Be Free Shampoo

Our tester still uses this shampoo.

"I tested Be Free shampoo by Danielle Fishel at the beginning of the year, thinking it'd be a generic color-safe shampoo that would leave my hair greasy. But it was so, so much more. It smells like magic, washes my hair beautifully, and actually leaves me feeling like Topanga every day. Plus, they released scrunchies this year, which are just as wonderful as the hair products themselves." — Kate Ellsworth, Managing Editor, Partner Content

Get the Be Free Shampoo at Be Free for $34

6. Osprey Ozone Duplex Travel Packs

For whenever you do travel again.

"It’s likely not going to matter to most folks, for the foreseeable future, but just before lockdown, my wife and I lived out of Osprey's Ozone Duplex 65 and 60 Travel Packs for me and she, respectively. They made trekking across Morocco an absolute pleasure. They were comfortable to wear, even when loaded heavy.

We loved the fact that the packs are made of two pieces that snap together: a garment bag and a small backpack. Once you arrive at your accommodations, detach the garment bag and take the backpack with you as you head out to explore the region for the day." — Séamus Bellamy, Updates Editor

7. Airome Serenity Medium Diffuser

Sweet scents.

"My favorite product that I tested this year was the Airome Serenity Medium Diffuser. (I'm into burning sage, candles, and incense to keep my home smelling nice, so I was excited to try out essential oil diffusers for this guide.)

I loved the Airome because it adds simple elegance to any room with its polished porcelain design and evenly diffused scents. My personal favorite was Lavender for relaxation!" — Cailey Lindberg, Updates Writer

Get the Airome Serenity Medium Diffuser at Amazon for $29.74

8. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Everyone (including our tester) is obsessed with this hair dryer brush.

"Unsurprisingly, my favorite was the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. The Revlon One-Step changed my hairstyling routine. It brings my hair from towel-dried wet to completely dry and blown out in less than a half-hour. With this tool, I can skip using a straightener and achieve bouncy, sleek locks. I can't recommend it enough!" — Jessica Kasparian, Lifestyle Writer

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer at Amazon for $39.99

9. Cariuma IBI Sneaker

Sustainable and fashionable.

"I bought (and tested) a ton of sneakers this year. But of all the ones I’ve ever owned, the Cariuma IBI Sneaker is hands down the most comfortable pair of shoes I’ve ever put on my feet. I wear them every single day, for everything from going to the gym to running errands and they still look brand new. It’s the only sneaker I will ever buy again, to be honest! Well worth the money." — Amanda Tarlton, Features & Trending Editor

Get the Cariuma Ibi Sneaker at Cariuma for $98

10. Peloton Bike+

We hated how much we love the Peloton.

"I never WANTED to be a Peloton person but the second I got on the bike everything changed for me. (Only a slight exaggeration.) I'm obsessed with its automatic electromagnetic resistance, its seemingly limitless classes, and easy-to-use touchscreen tablet. It made exercising, whether I was taking a Beyonce cycling class or hip-hop off-bike strength building class simple, fun, and, most importantly, something I wanted to return to several times a week." — Sara Hendricks, Emerging Categories Writer

Get the Peloton Bike+ at Peloton for $2,963 for the first year total cost

