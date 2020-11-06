11 best concealers for Asian skin: Tackle dark circles and brighten under eyes

Asians tend to suffer from hyperpigmentation and dark circles under the eyes due to genetics (The Independent/iStock)

Arguably the most versatile product in your make-up bag, a good concealer can hide blemishes, disguise dark circles and brighten the complexion, all while blending seamlessly into your natural skin.

Asians tend to suffer from hyperpigmentation and dark circles under the eyes due to genetics, which can make finding a concealer in the right shade and undertone an extremely difficult task.

Your skin’s shade is the colour you would describe your skin as, for example light, medium, tan or dark. Whereas your undertone, is the subtle hue underneath the skin’s surface. There are three main undertones: warm (yellow or olive), cool (red or pink) and neutral (no obvious colouring other than your base tone).

While most Asian skins tend to have an undertone which leans more peachy or golden, it’s important to determine which category you fall under when choosing a concealer. You can do this by looking at the veins on the underside of your wrist – on those with warm undertones veins appear more greenish, while on cool toned skin they appear blue or purple.

For increased pigmentation under the eyes, we recommend formulas with peachy or yellow undertones to counteract darkness. But, if spot concealing on the face is your main concern, look for a concealer which not only suits your skin shade, but also blends seamlessly with your skin’s undertone.

In recent years, the beauty industry has seen a promising rise in the number of brands catering to a variety of different skin colours and undertones. We scoured the market to find the concealers (both cream and liquid) which have inclusive shade ranges, stayed put throughout the day and felt comfortable on the skin.

