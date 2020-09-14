10 best computer keyboards

Computers can cause enough frustration on their own without a poor quality keyboard making everything worse.

Whether you're an accomplished touch typer, an avid gamer or you hardly know a Caps Lock from a Ctrl, having a keyboard with a comfortable layout, keys that respond precisely and the odd whizzy feature can make all the difference.

Below, we’ve picked out 10 of the best examples on the market, but before we dive in, here are a few things to look out for.

Mechanical key-switches are in vogue and for good reason. Keyboards with mechanical switches provide that old-school big keyboard feel with a precise, predictable key action for each key, making them particularly good for experienced typers. The switches also last much longer than cheaper keyboards without mechanical switches.

If you're hoping to take your keyboard around, even from room to room, a low-profile model is key, and you’ll probably want it to be Bluetooth, too. These tend not to offer as good a pure typing experience as larger keyboards but are considerably easier to transport.

Meanwhile, for gamers, a keyboard with extra gaming keys allows you to set off game macros without complicated key combinations.

CoolerMaster MasterKeys Pro L: £89.99, Overclockers.co.uk

The MasterKeys Pro L packs in everything we love about high-end keyboards – mechanical switches, RGB backlighting, gaming shortcuts and multimedia controls – but does away with all the pointless extras and garish styling.

The addition of a white base under the keys and a black surround really makes the backlighting pop while also providing protection to the edges of the keys.

The typing experience is excellent too. It's great value for such a well-made keyboard.

Logitech K120: £9, Ebuyer.com

To an extent, when spending so little on a keyboard you can pretty much just grab any old model and it’ll do the job. However, go for the Logitech K120 and at least you’ll have a known brand and a guarantee that it’ll do the basics.

This is a full-size keyboard including a number pad, so you don’t miss out on anything in that regard.

It’s just that its plastic build makes it a little flimsy and it uses cheap rubber membrane key switches which aren’t as responsive or hard-wearing as mechanical ones. For £9, though, you can’t go wrong.

