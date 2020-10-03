We tested cloth face masks—these are the 10 best you can buy online

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Due to coronavirus (COVID-19), face masks and coverings have become a new normal for society. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people wear cloth face masks to help slow the spread of the virus, and in many places, doing so is either advised or required.

A number of retailers now sell masks (we compiled a list of 100-plus here), and it seems as though more stores and designers are announcing new cloth face mask offerings each week. It’s easy to default and pick a mask based on a fun pattern or color, but you may end up with a mask that offers minimal protection or does not fit your face comfortably.

After spending hours testing 18 of the most popular face masks currently available, we found our favorite ones. Wearing each for a minimum of two hours, we scored them on quality, comfort, and breathability. The best ones we tested are the Athleta Masks. With summer heat and humidity on the rise, they strike a nice balance between providing protection and breathability. The 5-pack of masks usually cost $30, but you can get them for 20% off right now with the code AP192CA4T2.

You can read more about all of our favorite face masks below. And remember: whatever you decide to go with, wearing something is always better than wearing nothing.

1. Athleta Non Medical Face Masks

Adjustable nose wire: Yes

Ear loops or ties: Ear loops

Filter: No

Different sizes: One size

How to wash: Machine wash, lay flat to dry

The Athleta mask was the best cloth face mask we tested. With summer heat and humidity on the rise, it strikes a nice balance between providing protection and breathability. Not to mention, the masks are quite comfortable to wear for long periods at a time and the adjustable ear loops and nose wire provide a quality fit. Right now, you can get 20% off these masks by using the code AP192CA4T2.

Get the Athleta Non Medical Face Masks (5-pack) from Athleta for $24 (Save $6)

2. Old Navy Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks

Adjustable nose wire: No

Ear loops or ties: Ear loops

Filter: No

Different sizes: One size

How to wash: Machine wash and dry

The mask from Old Navy is one of the most budget-friendly options that we tested. The face covering is relatively simple and does not have an adjustable nose wire or a pocket for a filter. The soft cotton material made it comfortable to wear while out walking and it was easy to breathe in. The only drawback is that due to the lack of an adjustable nose wire, there was a small gap around my nose, which had a tendency to fog up my glasses.

Get the Triple-Layer Cloth Face Mask (5-Pack) at Old Navy for $12.50

3. Tom Bihn Reusable Cloth Face Mask

