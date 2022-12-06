10 best Christmas gift ideas for teachers 2022: glasses, mugs, learning tools and more

Lily Hartman, Leila Howland, Amina Khan, Jennifer Ernst Beaudry
·6 min read
Here are our top 10 Christmas gift picks for teachers 2022.
Here are our top 10 Christmas gift picks for teachers 2022.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Being a teacher is one of the most important jobs in the world. If you're looking to give something nice to someone in your life who is a teacher, then you've come to the right place to find the best gifts for teachers.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice. 

Since students are likely already covering the classic gift of giving their teacher an apple, we gathered this list of some other amazing gift ideas for the hardworking teacher in your life who deserves something nice. From coffee mugs to thoughtful self-care box subscriptions, here are our favorite gift ideas for educators.

Holiday gift guides 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate gift guide

Need more gifts for her? Here are 50 best gift ideas for women 2022

1. For the teacher who's always on the go: An insulated mug from Yeti

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Yeti tumbler
10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Yeti tumbler

The Yeti Rambler Tumbler with Magslider Lid is the perfect gift for productive teachers who love their tea hot. Oftentimes, teachers get sidetracked with class duties while trying to enjoy their aromatic beverage. Luckily, having an insulated, no-spill tumbler will leave each sip feeling hot and tasting delicious for hours.

$35 at Yeti

2. For the teacher who loves coffee: This temperature control mug

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Temperature Smart Mug
10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Temperature Smart Mug

Does the teacher in your life take too long to finish their coffee and end up drinking it at room temperature—or worse—consume a cold last few sips? This Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug will keep your teacher's cup of joe hot throughout class time. One of our editors tried this mug out for herself and says it kept her coffee piping hot for hours. More than 6,000 reviewers rate it a full 4.5 stars, saying they can "actually finish their cup of coffee now."

$129.95 at Amazon

3. For the teacher who needs to decompress: A self-care gift box subscription

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Therabox Self Care Box
10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Therabox Self Care Box

Being responsible for several students can become stressful. This Therabox Self Care Box may just be what the teacher needs. The box delivers right to their door and incudes wellness products, happy activities, skincare products and more that benefit the body and mind.

$38 at Crate Joy

4. For the teacher who likes to have snacks handy: This mini fridge

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Vintage Style Pink Mini Fridge
10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Vintage Style Pink Mini Fridge

This convenient and compact Vintage Style Pink Mini Fridge is ideal for the teacher who likes to have snacks, lunch and easy-to-grab drinks handy while teaching. It has over 3,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating, and it's referred to as “cute and small” and able to “fit exactly what you need.” It can hold six drinks or small snacks, such as a few yogurts, hardboiled eggs and cheese sticks.

$44.88 at Amazon

5. For the teacher who loves to read in their downtime: An Amazon Kindle

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Kindle Paperwhite
10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Kindle Paperwhite

Whether this teacher you’re buying a gift for loves to delve into true crime e-books or is seeking to further educate themselves for teaching purposes, you really can’t go wrong with the Kindle Paperwhite. Our testers were big fans of the Kindle’s E Ink display and the front-lighting with 24 different levels of illumination that made for a relaxed reading experience. This kindle is even waterproof, so the teacher can take it poolside over summer vacation.

$139.99 at Amazon

6. For the teacher who loves sentimental gifts: A framed cover of their favorite book

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Book Cover Art Print
10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Book Cover Art Print

You can never go wrong with a thoughtful gift. If your favorite teacher has a favorite book, then why not frame the cover for them to hang it on their wall or next to the whiteboard? The First Edition Book Cover Art Print is a unique gift that this teacher will cherish forever.

$65 at Uncommon Goods

7. For the teacher who is always grading papers: These handy pens

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Amazon Basics Felt Tip Marker Pens
10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Amazon Basics Felt Tip Marker Pens

Teacher responsibilities don't end when the bell rings—they still need to plan class lessons and grade students papers. That is why you can't go wrong with these handy Amazon Basics Felt Tip Marker Pens. Plus, they're listed at an ideal, wallet-friendly price.

$8.23 at Amazon

8. For the teacher who needs help reading small letters: A pair of reading glasses

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Gaoye 5-Pack Reading Glasses
10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Gaoye 5-Pack Reading Glasses

If you've noticed the teacher in your life squinting while looking at papers, then they may need a pair of reading glasses. The Gaoye 5-Pack Reading Glasses have over 70,000 Amazon reviews and 4.5 stars, described by reviewers as feeling "lightweight" and being "crystal clear."

$14.99 at Amazon

9. For the teacher who's always expanding their knowledge: A MasterClass subscription

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: A MasterClass Subscription
10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: A MasterClass Subscription

In life, we never stop learning—not even those who teach us. It's common for teachers to want to expand their knowledge continuously. Sometimes, that means attending in-person seminars, but A MasterClass subscription makes it easy to learn from the comfort of home. We loved MasterClass, and the celebrity expert-taught lessons are sure to inspire.

$180 at MasterClass

10. For the teacher who loves to drink wine in their free time: A wine gift basket 

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: 92 Point Perfect Pair Wine Gift Set
10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: 92 Point Perfect Pair Wine Gift Set

If the teacher in your life loves wine, then getting them the 92 Point Perfect Pair Wine Gift Set that comes straight from wine country may just be the best gift for them. This highly rated gift box comes with several treats, such as pinot noir and chardonnay, cheese and crackers and some desserts to satisfy that sweet tooth.

$89.99 at Wine.com

Holiday Gift Guides 2022

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 best Christmas gift ideas for teachers 2022

Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine had an inkling he might have a good game in his return from an ankle injury. He was right. Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. "I can kind of feel it during the morning skate if I'm feeling good or not and I felt like I was going pretty good this morning," Laine said. "So I had good thought(s) for tonight and I feel like right off the start our line was playing good hockey

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Impressions of Qatar: A World Cup like no other, just like the country itself

    DOHA — Qatar has been no ordinary FIFA World Cup. More like a one-of-a-kind tournament in a one-of-a-kind country. With eight stadiums within one hour of each, either in or around Doha, the men's soccer showcase is a far cry from previous editions spread across one country or more. The commute for fans and those covering the event is short and sweet. With oil-rich Qatar funding a reported US$200-billion bill, it's literally the best tournament money could buy. The main media centre in the Qatar

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • DeGrom's deal with Rangers could be worth $222M for 6 years

    Jacob deGrom's $185 million, five-year contract with Texas includes a pair of conditional options, one that protects the Rangers against an arm injury and another that would make the deal worth $222 million over six seasons if he is remains a top pitcher at the end of 2027. The deal agreed to Friday with the two-time Cy Young Award winner includes salaries of $30 million next year, $40 million each in 2024 and '25, $38 million in 2026 and $37 million in 2027. DeGrom's $37 million average annual

  • Caufield's third-period goal helps Canadiens to 2-1 victory over Flames

    CALGARY — Cole Caufield broke a third-period tie and Sean Monahan had a pair of assists against his old team as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Thursday. Rookie Juraj Slafkovsky, with his fourth goal of the season, also scored for Montreal (12-10-1), which has won seven of its last 11 games. Elias Lindholm had the lone goal for Calgary (10-10-3). The Flames are 1-3-1 in their last five. Jake Allen made 45 stops to improve to 7-8-0. Jacob Markstrom, who was only tested 19 ti

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o