10 best Christmas gift ideas for teachers 2022: glasses, mugs, learning tools and more

Here are our top 10 Christmas gift picks for teachers 2022.

Being a teacher is one of the most important jobs in the world. If you're looking to give something nice to someone in your life who is a teacher, then you've come to the right place to find the best gifts for teachers.

Since students are likely already covering the classic gift of giving their teacher an apple, we gathered this list of some other amazing gift ideas for the hardworking teacher in your life who deserves something nice. From coffee mugs to thoughtful self-care box subscriptions, here are our favorite gift ideas for educators.

1. For the teacher who's always on the go: An insulated mug from Yeti

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Yeti tumbler

The Yeti Rambler Tumbler with Magslider Lid is the perfect gift for productive teachers who love their tea hot. Oftentimes, teachers get sidetracked with class duties while trying to enjoy their aromatic beverage. Luckily, having an insulated, no-spill tumbler will leave each sip feeling hot and tasting delicious for hours.

$35 at Yeti

2. For the teacher who loves coffee: This temperature control mug

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Temperature Smart Mug

Does the teacher in your life take too long to finish their coffee and end up drinking it at room temperature—or worse—consume a cold last few sips? This Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug will keep your teacher's cup of joe hot throughout class time. One of our editors tried this mug out for herself and says it kept her coffee piping hot for hours. More than 6,000 reviewers rate it a full 4.5 stars, saying they can "actually finish their cup of coffee now."

$129.95 at Amazon

3. For the teacher who needs to decompress: A self-care gift box subscription

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Therabox Self Care Box

Being responsible for several students can become stressful. This Therabox Self Care Box may just be what the teacher needs. The box delivers right to their door and incudes wellness products, happy activities, skincare products and more that benefit the body and mind.

$38 at Crate Joy

4. For the teacher who likes to have snacks handy: This mini fridge

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Vintage Style Pink Mini Fridge

This convenient and compact Vintage Style Pink Mini Fridge is ideal for the teacher who likes to have snacks, lunch and easy-to-grab drinks handy while teaching. It has over 3,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating, and it's referred to as “cute and small” and able to “fit exactly what you need.” It can hold six drinks or small snacks, such as a few yogurts, hardboiled eggs and cheese sticks.

$44.88 at Amazon

5. For the teacher who loves to read in their downtime: An Amazon Kindle

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Kindle Paperwhite

Whether this teacher you’re buying a gift for loves to delve into true crime e-books or is seeking to further educate themselves for teaching purposes, you really can’t go wrong with the Kindle Paperwhite. Our testers were big fans of the Kindle’s E Ink display and the front-lighting with 24 different levels of illumination that made for a relaxed reading experience. This kindle is even waterproof, so the teacher can take it poolside over summer vacation.

$139.99 at Amazon

6. For the teacher who loves sentimental gifts: A framed cover of their favorite book

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Book Cover Art Print

You can never go wrong with a thoughtful gift. If your favorite teacher has a favorite book, then why not frame the cover for them to hang it on their wall or next to the whiteboard? The First Edition Book Cover Art Print is a unique gift that this teacher will cherish forever.

$65 at Uncommon Goods

7. For the teacher who is always grading papers: These handy pens

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Amazon Basics Felt Tip Marker Pens

Teacher responsibilities don't end when the bell rings—they still need to plan class lessons and grade students papers. That is why you can't go wrong with these handy Amazon Basics Felt Tip Marker Pens. Plus, they're listed at an ideal, wallet-friendly price.

$8.23 at Amazon

8. For the teacher who needs help reading small letters: A pair of reading glasses

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Gaoye 5-Pack Reading Glasses

If you've noticed the teacher in your life squinting while looking at papers, then they may need a pair of reading glasses. The Gaoye 5-Pack Reading Glasses have over 70,000 Amazon reviews and 4.5 stars, described by reviewers as feeling "lightweight" and being "crystal clear."

$14.99 at Amazon

9. For the teacher who's always expanding their knowledge: A MasterClass subscription

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: A MasterClass Subscription

In life, we never stop learning—not even those who teach us. It's common for teachers to want to expand their knowledge continuously. Sometimes, that means attending in-person seminars, but A MasterClass subscription makes it easy to learn from the comfort of home. We loved MasterClass, and the celebrity expert-taught lessons are sure to inspire.

$180 at MasterClass

10. For the teacher who loves to drink wine in their free time: A wine gift basket

10 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: 92 Point Perfect Pair Wine Gift Set

If the teacher in your life loves wine, then getting them the 92 Point Perfect Pair Wine Gift Set that comes straight from wine country may just be the best gift for them. This highly rated gift box comes with several treats, such as pinot noir and chardonnay, cheese and crackers and some desserts to satisfy that sweet tooth.

$89.99 at Wine.com

