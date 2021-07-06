11 Best Camping Chairs For Every Level Of Comfort

This past year has put us back in touch with the great outdoors perhaps more than ever. With outdoor destinations being just about the only places we could safely travel to, traditional camping has become a rediscovered pastime that likely won't be diminishing anytime soon.
Any camper worth their salt knows that having the right gear can make or break a trip. Whether you're a casual day-tripper, on a weekend excursion, or thru-hiking the A.T., a great camping chair can make your time at your campsite (makeshift or official) much more comfortable.
We've rounded together a list of the best camping chairs for every level of camper. From a loveseat that transforms into a futon, to a compact camping chair that weighs less than five pounds, prepare to park your tush in comfort with these eleven picks ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
