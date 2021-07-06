11 Best Camping Chairs For Every Level Of Comfort

Ray Lowe
·4 min read

This past year has put us back in touch with the great outdoors perhaps more than ever. With outdoor destinations being just about the only places we could safely travel to, traditional camping has become a rediscovered pastime that likely won't be diminishing anytime soon.

Any camper worth their salt knows that having the right gear can make or break a trip. Whether you're a casual day-tripper, on a weekend excursion, or thru-hiking the A.T., a great camping chair can make your time at your campsite (makeshift or official) much more comfortable.

We've rounded together a list of the best camping chairs for every level of camper. From a loveseat that transforms into a futon, to a compact camping chair that weighs less than five pounds, prepare to park your tush in comfort with these eleven picks ahead.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

<h2>Suntime Sofa Chair</h2><br>Bring your couch to the great outdoors with these padded camping chairs from Suntime. For $130 you get two ergonomic, breathable, and extra-comfy portable seats that should last you for years to come. <br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3jWcBES" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Suntime" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Suntime</a></em></strong><br><br><br><br><strong>OUTDOOR LIVING SUNTIME</strong> Sofa Chair (2 Pack), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yrFSvb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

<h2>ALPS Mountaineering Escape Camp Chair</h2><br>Create a tranquil oasis, even from your dirt-laden campsite. After all the hard work you've done throwing together your tent and crafting the world's best s'more, you deserve to sit back, relax, and put your feet up on this chair's footrest.<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/ALPS+Mountaineering/page/1020C944-FAF3-4CD8-8808-4C721346698E?ref_=ast_bln" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ALPS Mountaineering" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ALPS Mountaineering</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>ALPS Mountaineering</strong> Escape Camp Chair, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004EQEB2E?th=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

<h2>L.L.Bean Camp Comfort II Rocker</h2><br>Yes, there is a way to make your home under the trees even more soothing. Consider this portable rocking chair. The truly innovative camping chair lies completely flat when folded up, while permitting you to move to and fro, perhaps with a drink in hand, when open. <br><br><em>Shop<strong> <a href="https://www.llbean.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:L.L.Bean" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">L.L.Bean</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>L.L. Bean</strong> Camp Comfort II Rocker, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F125141%3Fpage%3Dllbean-camp-comfort-ii-rocker%26bc%3D29-915-9925%26feat%3D9925-GN1%26csp%3Da%26pos%3D3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:L.L. Bean" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">L.L. Bean</a>

<h2>Uncommon Goods Travel Hammock Chair</h2>If you're heading someplace with lots of sturdy trees, pack this collapsible hammock chair. Most canvas chairs require two points of stability to hang, but this compact travel chair relies on finding just one post to loop around.<br><br><em>Shop<strong> <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/travel-hammock-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong> Travel Hammock Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Ftravel-hammock-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods</a>

<h2>REI Co-op Camp X Chair</h2><br>The original camp chair is new and improved with this modern iteration. The X-Web technology evenly distributes your weight, the mesh fabric dries quickly, and a drop-down pocket with a string and cord lock keeps small stored items from falling out. <br><br><em>Shop<strong> <a href="https://www.rei.com/b/rei-co-op" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:REI Co-op" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">REI Co-op</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>REI Co-op</strong> Camp X Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F847136%2Frei-co-op-camp-x-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:REI" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">REI</a>

<h2>Snow Peak Campfield Futon Starter Set</h2><br>The summit of all camp seating, this versatile futon operates like a sleek little transformer. The Campfield can be converted into a loveseat around the fire, a proper bed underneath the stars, an entire living room camping set with two individual chairs and a proper table, or even three separate stacking shelves.<br><br><em>Shop<strong> <a href="https://www.snowpeak.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Snowpeak" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Snowpeak</a></strong></em><br><br><br><br><strong>Snow Peak</strong> Campfield Futon Starter Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.snowpeak.com%2Fproducts%2Fracksotto-multi-starter-set-ar%3F_pos%3D9%26_sid%3Dd18250ea9%26_ss%3Dr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Snow Peak" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Snow Peak</a>

<h2>QuikShade Adjustable Folding Camping Chair</h2><br>Protect your skin (and take a break from the heat) with the generous canopy over this seat. While there are plenty of canopy chairs out there, this one is the only we could find that features a shade which you can raise, lower, and tilt.<br><br><em>Shop<strong> <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/brand/bnd/quikshade-b12622.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:QuikShade" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">QuikShade</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Quikshade</strong> Adjustable Folding Camping Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Fquikshade-adjustable-folding-camping-chair-zdz10073.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Wren Compact Camp Chair</h2><br>Looking for something that will take up little space in your thru-hiking backpack? The Wren compact chair, when all packed up, is about the size of a water bottle. The design is very similar to your classic pole-and-hub tent, making it easy to assemble and take apart in no time.<br><br><em>Shop<strong> <a href="https://www.bespokepost.com/store/brands/wren" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wren" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wren</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Wren</strong> Compact Camp Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bespokepost.com%2Fstore%2Fwren-camp-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bespoke Post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bespoke Post</a>

<h2>Hammacher Schlemmer The Strongest Camp Chair</h2><br>Hey, if the company calls it their "Strongest Camp Chair," it's worth checking out, right? This seat promises to support up to 800 pounds, thanks to a frame constructed from powder-coated steel and rugged 600-denier quilted fabric (600-denier is code for "really, really strong"). <br><br><em>Shop<strong> <a href="https://www.hammacher.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hammacher Schlemmer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hammacher Schlemmer</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Hammacher Schlemmer</strong> The Strongest Camp Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hammacher.com%2Fproduct%2Fstrongest-camp-chair%3Fpromo%3Dsearch" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hammacher Schlemmer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hammacher Schlemmer</a>

<h2>Stoic Fireside Side Table Camp Chair</h2><br>Planning on having a few cold ones and some snacks around the campfire? You're going to want a proper surface to set them on. Plop yourself, and your drink, down in this durable director's style chair.<br><br><em>Shop<strong> <a href="https://www.backcountry.com/stoic" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stoic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stoic</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Stoic</strong> Stoic Fireside Side Table Camp Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fstoic-fire-side-camp-chair-with-side-table" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Backcountry" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Backcountry</a>

<h2>TravelChair Company Ultimate Slacker 2.0 Folding Stool</h2><br>If you just need something simple, sweet, and incredibly lightweight, then the folding stool might be for you. Despite its tiny width and 4.8 pound weight, it can withstand up to 275 pounds, and it's not without modest luxuries like a backrest .<br><br><em>Shop<strong> <a href="https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/brand/travelchair-company/7543/?wmSkipPwa=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TravelChair Company" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">TravelChair Company</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>TravelChair Company</strong> Ultimate Slacker 2.0 Folding Stool, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Ftravelchair-company-ultimate-slacker-2-0-folding-stool%2F5247824%3Fkeyword%3Dcamp%2520chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bed Bath & Beyond" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bed Bath & Beyond</a>

