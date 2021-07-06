11 Best Camping Chairs For Every Level Of Comfort

This past year has put us back in touch with the great outdoors perhaps more than ever. With outdoor destinations being just about the only places we could safely travel to, traditional camping has become a rediscovered pastime that likely won't be diminishing anytime soon.



Any camper worth their salt knows that having the right gear can make or break a trip. Whether you're a casual day-tripper, on a weekend excursion, or thru-hiking the A.T., a great camping chair can make your time at your campsite (makeshift or official) much more comfortable.



We've rounded together a list of the best camping chairs for every level of camper. From a loveseat that transforms into a futon, to a compact camping chair that weighs less than five pounds, prepare to park your tush in comfort with these eleven picks ahead.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Suntime Sofa Chair

Bring your couch to the great outdoors with these padded camping chairs from Suntime. For $130 you get two ergonomic, breathable, and extra-comfy portable seats that should last you for years to come.



Shop Suntime







OUTDOOR LIVING SUNTIME Sofa Chair (2 Pack), $, available at Amazon

ALPS Mountaineering Escape Camp Chair

Create a tranquil oasis, even from your dirt-laden campsite. After all the hard work you've done throwing together your tent and crafting the world's best s'more, you deserve to sit back, relax, and put your feet up on this chair's footrest.



Shop ALPS Mountaineering



ALPS Mountaineering Escape Camp Chair, $, available at Amazon

L.L.Bean Camp Comfort II Rocker

Yes, there is a way to make your home under the trees even more soothing. Consider this portable rocking chair. The truly innovative camping chair lies completely flat when folded up, while permitting you to move to and fro, perhaps with a drink in hand, when open.



Shop L.L.Bean



L.L. Bean Camp Comfort II Rocker, $, available at L.L. Bean

Uncommon Goods Travel Hammock Chair If you're heading someplace with lots of sturdy trees, pack this collapsible hammock chair. Most canvas chairs require two points of stability to hang, but this compact travel chair relies on finding just one post to loop around.



Shop Uncommon Goods



Uncommon Goods Travel Hammock Chair, $, available at Uncommon Goods

REI Co-op Camp X Chair

The original camp chair is new and improved with this modern iteration. The X-Web technology evenly distributes your weight, the mesh fabric dries quickly, and a drop-down pocket with a string and cord lock keeps small stored items from falling out.



Shop REI Co-op



REI Co-op Camp X Chair, $, available at REI

Snow Peak Campfield Futon Starter Set

The summit of all camp seating, this versatile futon operates like a sleek little transformer. The Campfield can be converted into a loveseat around the fire, a proper bed underneath the stars, an entire living room camping set with two individual chairs and a proper table, or even three separate stacking shelves.



Shop Snowpeak







Snow Peak Campfield Futon Starter Set, $, available at Snow Peak

QuikShade Adjustable Folding Camping Chair

Protect your skin (and take a break from the heat) with the generous canopy over this seat. While there are plenty of canopy chairs out there, this one is the only we could find that features a shade which you can raise, lower, and tilt.



Shop QuikShade



Quikshade Adjustable Folding Camping Chair, $, available at Wayfair

Wren Compact Camp Chair

Looking for something that will take up little space in your thru-hiking backpack? The Wren compact chair, when all packed up, is about the size of a water bottle. The design is very similar to your classic pole-and-hub tent, making it easy to assemble and take apart in no time.



Shop Wren



Wren Compact Camp Chair, $, available at Bespoke Post

Hammacher Schlemmer The Strongest Camp Chair

Hey, if the company calls it their "Strongest Camp Chair," it's worth checking out, right? This seat promises to support up to 800 pounds, thanks to a frame constructed from powder-coated steel and rugged 600-denier quilted fabric (600-denier is code for "really, really strong").



Shop Hammacher Schlemmer



Hammacher Schlemmer The Strongest Camp Chair, $, available at Hammacher Schlemmer

Stoic Fireside Side Table Camp Chair

Planning on having a few cold ones and some snacks around the campfire? You're going to want a proper surface to set them on. Plop yourself, and your drink, down in this durable director's style chair.



Shop Stoic



Stoic Stoic Fireside Side Table Camp Chair, $, available at Backcountry

TravelChair Company Ultimate Slacker 2.0 Folding Stool

If you just need something simple, sweet, and incredibly lightweight, then the folding stool might be for you. Despite its tiny width and 4.8 pound weight, it can withstand up to 275 pounds, and it's not without modest luxuries like a backrest .



Shop TravelChair Company



TravelChair Company Ultimate Slacker 2.0 Folding Stool, $, available at Bed Bath & Beyond

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?