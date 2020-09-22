10 best cake stands to flaunt your showstopper-worthy bakes

From simple white porcelain to more unusual styles, there’s something for every taste (The Independent/iStock)

Your Swiss meringue buttercream might be flawlessly spread or your creme pat perfectly set, but if you serve it on a disposable party plate (too often the case), it’s sure to lose its some of its potential.

Do your creation justice – or jazz up something simple that needs a little added wow factor – with a standout cake stand, whether it’s a simple white porcelain beauty or something more dramatic in bright colours or unusual shapes.

We’ve been busy baking to test a range of cake stands, judging them on style, size, durability and price to help you inspire your inner Bake Off contestant.

John Lewis & Partners porcelain cake stand: £12, John Lewis & Partners

Simple, sleek and incredibly good value, this white porcelain stand is great for displaying smaller items, such as biscuits and macarons, as the lip prevents them from sliding off. At 26.5cm across, it works pretty well for most cakes, too.

House Doctor rustic cake stand: £55.50, Trouva

This light grey porcelain stand has a low profile with a wide base, and has a beautiful, rustic finish. It will be just as at home in a minimalist Scandi-style home as a country farmhouse. It’s quite subtle, so we like to use it for things other than cake too – croissants, fruit, and cheese and biscuits have all graced ours.

Canvas Home Abbesses cake stand red rim: £29, Canvas Home

