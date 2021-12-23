The 13 Best Body Sprays for Women, According to Scent Experts

We all want to smell good, but sometimes perfume can be, well, a lot (especially on steamy summer days or when you’re in close quarters with someone.) Enter: the best body sprays, your scent alternative savior. Think of fragrance mists as a lighter version of women’s perfume, making them ideal for any time you want to take the intensity down a notch.

Fragrance mist vs. perfume

“The biggest difference between the two forms is the intensity of fragrance and ultimately the fragrance experience on skin,” explains Jodi Geist, director of product development at Bath & Body Works. “Perfumes have a higher fragrance load than our Fine Fragrance Mists, and in many instances, include notes and ingredients that have more depth.

More from WWD

She continues: “Due to the higher level of fragrance used in an eau de parfum, the experience is more enhanced, diffusive and longer-lasting. As such, eau de parfums are often applied minimally throughout the day. Our Fine Fragrance Mist forms do have similarities to that of the eau de parfum in way of fragrance experience and longevity, however, they tend to be lighter and softer on skin, and are often applied liberally throughout the day for a quick refresh and burst of fragrance.”

Another key difference between a fragrance mist and perfume is that some fragrance mists do not contain alcohol, while perfumes almost always do. “I only use an alcohol-free body mist in my hair,” says Brook Harvey-Taylor, founder and CEO of Pacifica Beauty. “Straight alcohol can be very drying to your hair, so I avoid using perfume, and hair is such a great vehicle for a scent.”

He goes on to explain that, “a body mist is also good to use straight out of the shower to give a light overall spray. Basically, you would use a body mist when you want to have a more subtle scent. Use perfumes on pulse points to get more complexity and last-ability.”

Story continues

Since fragrance mists tend to use less expensive blends than perfumes, your wallet will notice. “Mists are generally more than half the price of their perfume counterparts and contain five times the liquid,” Harvey-Taylor says.

Remember, though, that one isn’t necessarily better than the other — choosing the right one all comes dom to personal preference. “Everyone experiences and uses fragrance differently,” says Abbey Bernard, director of merchandising for fragrant body care at Bath & Body Works. “For those in search of a softer fragrance experience or to refresh oneself after a shower or working out, a fragrance mist might be the better option for a lightweight scent. For those who want to experience fragrance that is richer, longer lasting and pervasive, an eau de parfum would be the optimal choice.”

The best way to apply body spray

“A fine fragrance mist can be used liberally over the entire body and can be applied whenever a pop of fragrance is desired,” Geist says. Be patient and let the mist dry without rubbing it in. “Rubbing it can break down the fragrance material molecules and mute them,” explains Harvey-Taylor. “I even use them to refresh my clothes before I steam or iron them. But make sure that you test this first, as not all clothing likes all body mists. When in doubt, stick to your skin and hair.”

How can you make the scent last longer?

Body mists aren’t known for their staying power, but there are tricks to make them last a little longer on your body. “Layering is a great way to enhance the fragrance experience throughout the day,” says Julie McCarter, senior vice president of merchandising for fragrant body care at Bath & Body Works. “Start with your base (in your favorite scent, of course) — a cleanser formula (shower gel or body wash), then apply a moisturizer and finish off with a body spray. It’s an easy daily fragrance ritual of cleansing, moisturizing and applying fragrance!”

Below, find the 13 best best body sprays you’ll want to be misting on all the time. Bonus: They also make great fragrance and beauty gifts for any woman on your list this season.

Juliette Has a Gun Not A Hair & Body Mist

Juliette Has a Gun Not A Hair & Body Mist isn’t your average body mist. For starters, it’s meant as a fragrance booster, so when you wear it layered with another scent, it’ll intensify it. However, it can also be worn solo, giving off a warm, woody and earthy scent. The lighter version of the brand’s Not A Perfume, it doubles as a hair mist. Best of all, the continuous atomizer spray application is designed to be environmentally-friendly.







Juliette Has a Gun Not A Hair & Body Mist



$58





Buy Now



Montblanc Legend Body Spray

Montblanc Legend Eau de Toilette gets a body spray makeover in this lighter version of the popular fragrance that’s famous for its timeless masculinity and sense of mystery. The fougére fragrance keeps its signature scent with a blend of Italian bergamot, French lavandin, pineapple leaves, white cedar, rose, fresh jasmine, pomarose, evernyl, sandalwood and tonka beans.







Montblanc Legend Body Spray



$22





Buy Now



Tom Ford Beau de Jour All Over Body Spray

Who doesn’t want Tom Ford all over their body? This aptly named spray can be applied literally all over, thanks to its 360-spray technology. We’re talking sprayed sideways and upside down to get it wherever you want it — on your neck, arms, legs and torso. Citrusy and woody, the fougère is crisp and refreshing. Beau de Jour features lavender, geranium and moss.







Tom Ford Beau de Jour All Over Body Spray



$50





Buy Now



Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

If you love the yummy scent of Sol de Janeiro’s cult-favorite Bum Bum Cream, then you’ll want to spray the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa hair & body fragrance mist all over your body and hair. It’s the brand’s signature scent of pistachio and salted caramel, and it can even be spritzed onto your clothes, too. In case you were wondering, “cheirosa” is a Portuguese word that means “always smelling good,” and a single whiff of this gourmand fragrance will transport you to the beaches of Brazil.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist, best body sprays for women







Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa Hair & Body Fragrance Mist



$20





Buy Now



Moroccanoil Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

Good news for those who can’t stop sniffing their Moroccanoil shampoo in the shower: The brand bottled up its signature scent in the newly launched Moroccanoil hair and body fragrance mist. The warm floral spray is a blend of amber, magnolia and woody notes that’s designed to be misted onto your body and hair. Best of all, it’s chock-full of skin- and hair-loving ingredients, including vitamin E to hydrate and fatty acid, and antioxidant-rich argan oil to nourish. Bonus: It has a sun-exposure absorber to safeguard strands from UV rays.

Moroccanoil Hair & Body Fragrance Mist, best body sprays for women







Moroccanoil Hair & Body Fragrance Mist



$18





Buy Now



Calvin Klein CK One All Over Body Spray

Calvin Klein One ruled the ’90s, and the now classic scent is still going strong — and available in a breezy body spray for women and men. The Calvin Klein CK One All Over body spray has all the citrusy brightness of the OG genderless fragrance, with notes of bergamot, cardamom, fresh pineapple, papaya, jasmine, violet, rose, nutmeg and musk. Decades later, it still feels so crisp and fresh.

Calvin Klein CK One All Over Body Spray, best body sprays for women







Calvin Klein CK One All Over Body Spray



$20





Buy Now



Philosophy Amazing Grace Satin-Finish Body Oil Mist

You’ll smell as good as your skin feels with Philosophy’s Amazing Grace Satin-Finish Body Oil Mist, making it one of the best body sprays for women. The famous powdery floral spotlights lily of the valley and musk for a soft, romantic scent. The lightweight body oil instantly sinks into skin, leaving it hydrated and glowing.

Philosophy Amazing Grace Satin-Finish Body Oil Mist, best body sprays for women







Philosophy Amazing Grace Satin-Finish Body Oil Mist



$32





Buy Now



Diptyque Do Son Body Mist

Light and airy, the Diptyque Do Son body mist screams — or should we say whispers — summer. The floral blend spotlights tuberose, rose, orange blossom and red peppercorn. To refresh and hydrate skin, it also contains white lotus extract, but it dries down to a delightful powdery, non-sticky finish, making it one of the best body sprays for women.

Diptyque Do Son Body Mist, best body sprays for women







Diptyque Do Son Body Mist



$56





Buy Now



Pacifica Beach Lavender Lemon Hair & Body Mist

It’s like taking a vacation every time you apply the Pacifica Beach Lavender Lemon hair and body Mist. Notes of lavender, lemon, sugar, grapefruit and vanilla mingle to create this beach getaway in a bottle. The formula is free of alcohol, so you don’t have to worry about it drying out your skin. It’s also 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Pacifica Beach Lavender Lemon Hair & Body Mist, best body sprays for women







Pacifica Beach Lavender Lemon Hair & Body Mist



$12





Buy Now



The Body Shop Coconut & Yuzu Hair & Body Mist

When you need a burst of energy, simply mist on The Body Shop coconut and yuzu hair and body mist. It’s the best body spray for women who are looking for an afternoon pick-me-up. Inspired by ingredients around the world, it’s a fresh blend of yuzu, coconut and jasmine that’s optimism in a mist. It’s great for stashing in a desk drawer or a gym bag to freshen up.

The Body Shop Coconut & Yuzu Hair & Body Mist, best body mists for women







The Body Shop Coconut & Yuzu Hair & Body Mist



$15





Buy Now



ScentWorx Wild Island Orchid Body Mist

Accurately named, the ScentWorx Wild Island Orchid body mist will whisk you away to a wild island, with a dreamy combination of wild orchid, Indonesian jasmine, mandarin orange and red berries. The body mist is formulated with essential oils for an extra dose of freshness.

best body sprays for women, ScentWorx Wild Island Orchid Body Mist







ScentWorx Wild Island Orchid Body Mist



$10





Buy Now



Ariana Grande Cloud Body Mist

A lighter version of her popular perfume of the same name, the Ariana Grande Cloud body mist features top notes of lavender blossom, pear and bergamot; middle notes of crème de coconut, praline and vanilla orchid; and a base of musks and creamy blond woods. Turns out the pop star can make a mean body mist.

Ariana Grande Cloud Body Mist, best body sprays for women







Ariana Grande Cloud Body Mist



$9





Buy Now



Bath & Body Works Cozy Sunday Morning Fine Fragrance Mist

“The great thing about fragrance is that there are so many options to choose from, and you can change scents dependent upon your mood or where you are going,” says Melissa Tauro, associate vice president of merchandising for fragrant body care at Bath & Body Works. “When I’m looking for a fragrance to feel cozy and warm, I use our new Cozy Sunday Morning body mist — it’s a fragrance that pairs notes of lavender and vanilla and a touch of wood that makes me instantly relaxed.”







Bath & Body Works Cozy Sunday Morning



$15.50





Buy Now



Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.