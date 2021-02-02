10 best cycling helmets: Stay safe on the road whether you’re commuting or racing

Many of these offerings have additional features such as build in LED lights or MIPS, the Multi-directional Impact Protection System (The Independent/iStock)

Not everyone wears a helmet when cycling – it's not a legal requirement– but if you take a spill you'll be glad you were wearing one, especially if moving at speed. Research shows using head protection can reduce the risk of serious injury by almost 70 per cent.

We have put a range of models through their paces, so whether you’re after something to wear on the commute to work, or you need one for fast rides at the weekend, we’ve got you covered.

We rode in hot weather and chilly downpours, while zipping around both town and country to put them to the test.

Some models feature additional safety features such as built-in lights or a multi-directional impact system (MIPS) which allows the helmet to move slightly during an impact. It reduces the rotational forces acting on your head, hopefully helping you to avoid serious injury.

Not everyone’s head is the same shape, so finding one that best suits you can be a bit hit and miss. Talk to friends about what works for them, and if you can’t try on a helmet before buying make sure you measure your head circumference and buy the size recommended by the manufacturer.

If you’ve got longer hair make sure you look for a helmet that’s ponytail compatible – they usually offer a bit of extra space at the back where the retention system adjuster is usually found.

Whatever you buy, always look out for the CE mark on the lid or the box as it ensures the helmet meets stringent European safety requirements.

Abus stormchaser

We got Abus’s latest design hot off the production line – and it’s a cracker. It uses technology drawn from the firm’s pro-level airbreaker design but comes in at a lower price. It’s aimed at everyone from racers to commuters and gravel riders. Light, aerodynamic and super-comfortable – we loved it. There are seven vents at the front to draw in cool air, with another 16 exhaust ports to get rid of it. There are some great design details to look out for – you can slot your sunglasses into the rear-facing arm holders while climbing hills, and the lay-flat chin straps can be popped out when you need to wash them. The padding is minimal and there’s a dial at the back to adjust the cradle, the position of which you can also raise or lower. You can even alter it by clipping into one of three tiny holes at the temples that give you an extra few millimetres of adjustment. It’s available in a wide range of colours including the clean-looking polar white and silver that we tried out.

Buy now £116.99, Cycle Solutions

Dhb R2.0

Riders who aren’t fussed about big names and the latest looks will love this one. There’s no MIPS and you can only adjust the fit via a wheel at the back, but it’s still great value for money. We ditched the included chin strap pad and tinkered around with the positioning of the pads and soon found a setup that we were really happy with. It’s ideal as a cheap winter helmet so you can save a more expensive one for the summer months. The 21 vents keep you comfortable in the heat and, as with every helmet in our round-up, it conforms to the EN 1078 safety standard.

Buy now £50.00, Wiggle

Smith optics convoy

If you’re after a solid helmet for commuting during the week and using on the trails at the weekend, this could be the one for you. At 325g for the medium size, it’s not the lightest lid, but it’s equipped with both a peak and MIPS, and there is extra protection at the back of the head to save you in rear-ward tumbles. Smith kit always looks cool and the “hornet” colourway we tried was no exception. If you fancy something a bit more subtle it’s also available in black, sage, white and “pool” blue, and at under £65 it’s a bargain.

Buy now £64.99, Leisure Lakes Bikes

Kask protone

This design has become a cycling staple after being worn by Chris Froome during three of his Tour de France victories. It’s light (just 225g), seriously well ventilated and looks neat on the head. It’s also available in 20 different colours. We like Kask’s “3D dry” padding, which does a great job of wicking sweat from your head and dries quickly. Finding a perfect fit is easy as you can tinker with the height of the retention system and the width of the rear cradle. There’s a synthetic leather strap, giving the helmet a very upmarket feel, and there’s a reflective strip on the back for extra safety at night.

Buy now £175.00, Wiggle

Specialized s-works evade II ANGi

Specialized tested this one in an in-house “win” tunnel (that’s a wind tunnel to you and me) and proclaimed it the fastest helmet the firm has ever made, so ideal for those who enjoy time trialling. It comes with both MIPS and ANGi – Specialized’s crash detection technology which will warn your chosen phone contacts if you take a tumble – and is packaged with a soft storage bag plus a set of replacement pads. We found our size medium to be very comfortable, and you can adjust the attachment system to get it dialled in to suit you. The straps fasten with a very clever magnetic clasp that’s easy to open and fasten with one hand.

Buy now £230.00, Specialized Concept Store

Lazer genesis

Lazer has been making bicycle helmets since 1987 and motorcycle helmets for an awful lot longer, so it’s safe to say the Belgian company knows a thing or two about safety. The genesis is its lightest road helmet yet at just 220g. As with its older Z1 model, Lazer has put the adjustment barrel for the retention system on top of the helmet. On the road, we found the helmet to be really comfortable. Its light weight and excellent ventilation also helped to keep our tester cool in hot weather. There’s no MIPS in this version – you’ll have to pay a little bit more for that – but you do get a set of replacement pads and a storage sack.

Buy now £169.99, Freewheel

Giro agilis

If you really want to stand out, buy the fluo green version of this smart lid. It’s not just eye-catching – we found it extremely comfortable too, with plenty of padding and more than 30 vents to stop you overheating. On our scales, it weighed in at 298g in a medium, and it’s got a sturdy feel that will appeal to commuters. We also like the fact that along with having MIPS it offers a bit more rear head protection than many rivals. One to consider if you’re looking out for an excellent all-rounder that offers superb protection but won’t break the bank.



Buy now £89.99, Giro

Bell formula LED MIPS

Lights on helmets are a great idea for both leisure riders and commuters alike, as having them up on your head puts them right in a driver’s eye-line. This one’s got its LED unit built into the cradle adjuster at the rear. You can have it in flashing or steady modes and the battery will last for up to 10 hours before you have to top it up via USB. It's sturdy enough for daily use and is finished off with a second shell around the base, protecting the bottom edge of the expanded polystyrene internal structure from knocks and bashes. It feels great in use thanks to decent padding, good ventilation and lie-flat straps. Having MIPS at this price point is a bonus.

Buy now £109.99, Bell Helmets

HJC furion

This one felt strange at first but we soon grew to like it. There’s no adjustment wheel at the rear as the inner cradle uses an elasticated system called "selfit" that stretches to accommodate your head – you just pull it apart with your thumbs before slipping it on. You can also move the cradle forwards or backwards by shifting the ends between holes in the main body of the helmet until you find your perfect position. Being an aero design, it's super light (205g in size medium) and only has a limited number of vents, but uses the Venturi effect to draw cooling air through it. There’s only one area of padding fitted – across the brow – but in the box you’ll find a tiny extra patch which, if required, you can stick to the "coolpath" structure that lifts the helmet off your crown and keeps air flowing.



Buy now £180.00, Sigma Sports

POC omne air spin

POC is famous for its oversized lids including the ventral and octal. This one dials down some of the more outrageous design aspects to give a broader appeal. It’s aimed at gravel riders, road racers and commuters – truly one helmet to rule them all. We love the rounded design with its shiny hard shell finish. It’s a great fit too, with nice thin straps and a highly adjustable retention cradle. The soft “spin” silicone-injected pads at the forehead and on top let the helmet slide around slightly in a crash, helping to dissipate twisting forces – it’s the brand's alternative to MIPS. The helmet comes with a storage sack and is available in a wide range of colours.

Buy now £125.00, Sigma Sports

The verdict: Bike helmets

We would be happy to ride in any of the helmets in our selection, although your final choice will come down to the sort of riding you do. As a great all rounder, the Abus wins our best buy spot.

Commuters could do worse than buy one of the more rugged designs such as the Bell with its built-in LED light, or the bright Giro. If you want a fancy bit of kit to wear while zipping around on a sporty steed on a Sunday, the Kask and HJC designs will fit the bill perfectly.