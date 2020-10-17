The best Aston Martins of all time

Although England-based Aston Martin is commonly associated with James Bond, its illustrious heritage stretches far beyond the silver screen. It was founded in London in 1913, and it started racing decades before Ian Fleming created James Bond. From an open-top racer to a gasoline-electric hypercar, here are the company’s greatest models.

Ulster

Aston Martin Ulster

The Ulster wasn’t the first Aston Martin, but it was the car that established Aston’s performance reputation. It was a replica of the race car that won the 1934 Ulster Tourist Trophy, hence its name. Its 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine developed 85 horsepower and propelled the Ulster to a claimed top speed of 100mph — heady stuff for the time.

DBR1

Aston Martin DBR1

In addition to being one of the most gorgeous cars ever produced, the DBR1 gave Aston its one and only 24 Hours of Le Mans win. In 1959, Carroll Shelby (later of Shelby Cobra fame) and Roy Salvadori drove a DBR1 to victory in the famous French race. Despite trying hard, Aston hasn’t won since, though it has won first in class a few times.

DB5

Aston Martin DB5

Bond. James Bond. What else do you have to say? The DB5 is inextricably linked with 007. When Sean Connery took the wheel of a DB5 in Goldfinger, he turned Aston Martin into a household name. The DB5 itself was more an evolution of the previous DB4 than a completely new model, but its celebrity status makes it the most iconic Aston by far. It’s so sought-after that Aston Martin decided to make a replica of the car, complete with Bond’s gadgets.