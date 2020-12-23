10 best anti-redness products that sooth, moisturise, and colour-correct sensitive skin
Whether you have patches of redness around your nose or cheeks, sensitive skin prone to irritation and tightness, or suffer from a condition like rosacea or eczema, you can apply many of the sample principles and products to help.
Look for simply formulated, lightweight and sensitivity-friendly products (French pharmacy brands such as Bioderma, La-Roche Posay and Vichy are particularly good for these things) that will cool and calm angriness, inflammation and stinging, and help moisturise and relieve tightness.
The products we’ve chosen roughly fall into two categories: skincare correctives (which usually have at least some of the aforementioned characteristics) that work over the long term and make-up correctives for a quick fix.
The latter use green pigment to cancel out redness, but don’t worry, they’re not as alarming as they look.
All our favourites offer temporary and/or long-lasting relief from redness, both visibly and the irritation that often accompanies it, and have been tested on a range of skin types, from those with skin conditions that cause redness to those who simply have a bit of cosmetic rosiness they want to correct.
Dermalogica ultracalming serum concentrate
This smells gorgeous as it contains evening primrose oil, as well as sunflower seed and avocado for hydration, boosting peptides and calming oat. Unusually for a serum, it is actually a cream texture; incredibly lightweight, it absorbs in seconds, leaving skin soft and protected.
Over time redness is significantly reduced, skin is better hydrated and more supple, and flare-ups occur far less often.
Buy now £55.00, Dermalogica
Kate Somerville DeliKate recovery cream
Kate Somerville’s DeliKate range is made for sensitive or aggravated, post-treatment skin. Recovery Cream is thick in the pot but surprisingly lightweight when applied. It gives deep hydration, relieving tightness and irritation immediately and also keeping skin moisturised all day.
It contains peptides, ceramides and ginger root to restore the skin’s protective barrier.
Buy now £69.00, Cult Beauty
Bioderma sensibio AR
Pretty much any product from super-gentle French pharmacy brand Bioderma will work for redness, but our favourite is Sensibio AR, a fragrance-free, non-oily, light-textured cream. Its patented Sensibio AR Rosactiv complex is formulated to tackle the source of much redness – weakened capillaries – as well as relieving tightness and dryness.
Buy now £10.65
Urban Decay naked skin colour correcting fluid
Green is opposite red on the colour wheel, meaning when you mix the two they neutralise; in other words, green cancels out red. Straight out of the tube it’s a pale minty green, but it buffs away to be almost imperceptible on skin, leaving a more neutral-toned base for make-up. Apply it over your whole face or just over troublesome patches.
Buy now £21.00, Urban Decay
REN Evercalm ultra comforting rescue mask
This is a gorgeous product for those times you need a little extra relief, especially if you’ve had a reaction to a particular season or product. Part of REN’s Evercalm range (we’d recommend the whole lot), it is incredibly gentle, nourishing and cooling, and leaves skin looking and feeling refreshed. It’s also incredible on sunburn.
Buy now £34.00, Space NK
La Roche-Posay rosaliac anti-redness serum
The modest price tag on this is deceiving: La Roche-Posay’s fragrance-free serum reduces redness, relieves discomfort and improves the appearance of bumps under the skin. It contains ambophenol, which works to reduce the size of inflamed blood vessels.
Buy now £19.50, Boots
Clinique redness solutions daily relief cream
The moisturiser from Clinique’s redness solutions range is quite thick and creamy in the pot but melts away easily on the skin and doesn’t leave any residue behind. It is cooling and calming, and also improves the skin's texture and reduces flare-ups over time.
Buy now £41.00, John Lewis & Partners
Vichy dermablend colour corrector green
Another green-toned corrector, this time from the brilliantly affordable Vichy, this is thick, matte and concealer-like in consistency. We like it best for small areas of redness (Urban Decay’s Correcting Fluid is best if you need all-over remedy), such as around the nose and over spot scarring. It blends out to be almost unnoticeable, but we’d still follow up with foundation or concealer.
Buy now £15.00, Look Fantastic
SkinCeuticals phyto corrective
There is nothing more calming for red, angry skin than Phyto Corrective, a super cooling, hydrating gel serum, with hyaluronic acid, thyme and cucumber. We saw long-lasting results in skin sensitivity and dryness, as well as giving immediate relief.
Buy now £60.00, SkinCeuticals
Dr Jart+ cicapair tiger grass calming gel cream
This, from oh-so-cool South Korean brand Dr Jart+, is a lightweight, cool hydrating gel that contains centella, an Asian herb that is rich in amino acids, has antioxidant properties to protect the skin from further external damage and has a soothing effect when applied.
It dries to a velvety, cushioned texture on the skin and leaves it feeling fresh.
Buy now £30.00, Beauty Bay
The verdict: Anti-redness products
For both immediate nourishment and long-term improvement, Dermalogica’s Ultracalming Concentrate is our favourite, closely followed by Kate Somerville’s super-soothing and restorative cream and REN’s nourishing mask, for moments of real skin distress.