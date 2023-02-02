The 10 Best Anti-Itch Creams of 2023

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The Lipikar Triple Repair Moisturizing Body Cream from La Roche-Posay is our top choice for its blend of hydrating and soothing ingredients.

When itchy skin comes knocking, soothing it becomes your number one priority. While severely itchy skin should be examined and treated by a doctor, you can also find plenty of anti-itch creams and deeply hydrating lotions readily available over-the-counter.

To determine the best anti-itch creams and lotions, we spent hours vetting top-performing options, considering formula types, ease of use, and ingredients. We also consulted Dr. Sherwin Parikh, a dermatologist who is the founder of Tribeca Skin Center and co-founder of A.P. CHEM Beauty, for suggestions on how to pick the right topical anti-itch cream.

Overall, you should make sure the cream you choose is "fragrance-free, dye-free, and perfume-free," says Dr. Parikh.

Our top pick overall is the La Roche-Posay Lipikar Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream, which provides lightweight and nourishing hydration that will ease dry, itching skin without fail.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Body Cream

Best Overall Anti-Itch Cream

Who it’s for: Anyone with sensitive skin looking for an everyday lotion that provides long-lasting hydration and irritation relief for the body and face.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for a medicated cream.



With its easy-to-use packaging and weightless formula, the La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Body Cream checks off every box you could create when searching for anti-itch products. The ingredient profile includes humectants like glycerin and niacinamide that draw moisture to the skin, plus occlusives like shea butter to seal in the added hydration. The brand also includes its well-known ceramide blend, which can heal the skin and help fight signs of aging.

A bonus aspect of this stand-out cream is the seal of approval from the National Eczema Association. It’s also free from fragrance, and is suitable for those with sensitive skin (including babies). For those struggling with dry, itchy, or eczema-prone skin, this is a fantastic everyday lotion.

Price at time of publish: $20

Product Details:

Type : Cream

Key Ingredients : Ceramides, shea butter, glycerin, niacinamide, prebiotic thermal water

Size: 13.5 ounces

Eucerin Skin Calming Cream

Best Budget Anti-Itch Cream

Who it’s for: Anyone looking for an easily accessible and rich formula.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for a lightweight lotion.

If you’re looking for an everyday cream that won’t break the bank, look no further than Eucerin's Skin Calming Cream. The formula is slightly thicker than most, with benefits of lasting hydration and skin-soothing. The lack of fragrance and added colloidal oatmeal in the formula offers near-immediate and long-standing relief from irritated skin woes, and can be used all over the body. Plus, it’s readily available at most drugstores.

Price at time of publish: $11

Product Details:

Type : Cream

Key Ingredients : Colloidal oatmeal, glycerin

Size: 14 ounces

Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength 1% Hydrocortisone Anti-Itch Cream With 24-Hour Moisture

Best Hydrocortisone Anti-Itch Cream

Who it’s for: People looking for a medicated cream that can be used for general irritation as well as rashes and bug bites.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a cooling gel cream.

Hydrocortisone is a highly-regarded topical steroid best known for its anti-itch properties. Specifically, the Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength 1% Hydrocortisone Anti-Itch Cream With 24-Hour Moisture takes the lead in this category, as it’s made with seven moisturizers and skin-nurturing vitamins A, C, and E. The list includes glycerin, aloe, jojoba, and petrolatum, all of which allow this product to alleviate itching and irritation for up to 24 hours while providing intense hydration.

It’s free from fragrance and dyes, and is suitable for eczema, psoriasis, and skin irritations like bug bites and poison ivy. Unlike other creams, Cortizone-10 shouldn’t be used daily over large parts of the body. Instead, use only on the affected area no more than 3-4 times a day.

Price at time of publish: $8

Product Details:

Type : Cream

Key Ingredients : Hydrocortisone

Size: 2 ounces

Aveeno Anti-Itch Concentrated Lotion

Best Calamine Anti-Itch Cream

Who it’s for: People dealing with rashes, hives, or other inflammatory skin conditions.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for a lotion with a higher percentage of calamine.

All of Aveeno’s lotions are highly nourishing and soothing, but there’s only one made solely with itchy skin in mind: the Anti-Itch Concentrated Lotion. Made with a blend of oat extracts and complete with soothing calamine (an over-the-counter medication that treats itchiness), this lotion eases itchiness associated with bug bites, hives, rashes, and inflammatory skin conditions. While the bottle size is small, the overall formula is worth the purchase.

Price at time of publish: $10

Product Details:

Type : Lotion

Key Ingredients : Calamine, Pramoxine HCl, Triple Oat Complex

Size: 4 ounces

CeraVe Eczema Relief Creamy Oil

Best Oatmeal Anti-Itch Cream

Who it’s for: Anyone looking for a fast-absorbing and nourishing product that’s still lightweight.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a very thick cream.

Oat is a powerful ingredient for calming irritated skin and repairing a damaged skin barrier. So, CeraVe’s Eczema Relief Creamy Oil, which contains colloidal oatmeal, is a great option for those looking for relief from dry, itchy skin—especially eczema. The usual ceramides in every CeraVe formula add to the moisturizing benefits, as do other ingredients like safflower oil and glycerin. Unlike other lotions, this CeraVe product is part lotion, part body oil, giving it a lightweight feel that blends seamlessly into the skin.

Price at time of publish: $16

Product Details:

Type : Creamy oil

Key Ingredients : Colloidal oatmeal, Ceramides, safflower oil

Size: 8 ounces

Gold Bond Medicated Anti-Itch Lotion

Best Menthol Anti-Itch Cream

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants a cooling cream for minor burns, cuts, and other skin irritation.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a product that doesn’t have to reapplied often.

Menthol and pramoxine HCl make the Gold Bond Medicated Anti-Itch Lotion anything but basic. This lightweight lotion doesn’t just soothe itching—it also helps ease minor pain associated with burns, cuts, and bug bites. This is due to the menthol, which provides a cooling sensation that’s very soothing on the skin.

Because it’s medicated, don’t plan on using it every day for a long period of time. Instead, apply to the affected area 3-4 times a day.

Price at time of publish: $9

Product Details:

Type : Lotion

Key Ingredients : Menthol, pramoxine HCl, aloe, vitamin E

Size: 5.5 ounces

Vanicream Moisturizing Lotion

Best Anti-Itch Cream for Sensitive Skin

Who it’s for: Anyone looking for an affordable everyday lotion that can be used all over the body and face.

Who it isn’t for: People who want to avoid petroleum-based products.

When you have sensitive skin, you have to be sure to select product formulas that won't cause a reaction or flare-up of any preexisting skin conditions. If you have dry, itchy skin, including eczema or psoriasis, you’ll love the Vanicream Moisturizing Lotion, which stands out for its simple yet effective ingredients.

This budget-friendly pick comes with a pump, which keeps messes to a minimum. We also love that it is gluten-, fragrance-, and paraben-free, and that it has the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association.

Price at time of publish: $13

Product Details:

Type : Lotion

Key Ingredients : Petrolatum

Size: 16 ounces

Skinfix Eczema+ Extra Strength Body Cream

Best Anti-Itch Cream for Eczema

Who it’s for: People looking for an extra rich cream for eczema and sensitive skin.

Who it isn’t for: Anyone who is on a topical from their doctor.

Skinfix is a newer brand that focuses on healing a damaged skin barrier, and their Eczema+ Extra Strength Body Cream is a fantastic option for those with eczema. This cream is jam-packed with humectants to pull in moisture, emollients to soften and soothe the skin, and occlusives to protect against moisture loss.

The texture feels rich and luxurious without weighing the skin down, and it’s also suitable for those with rashes and general winter skin irritation. Finally, it has the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association.

Price at time of publish: $39

Product Details:

Type : Cream

Key Ingredients : Colloidal oatmeal, sweet almond oil

Size: 8 ounces

Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Nourishing Balm

Best Anti-Itch Cream for Psoriasis

Who it’s for: Anyone seeking a multipurpose balm for inflammatory skin conditions.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for a lighter cream.

Psoriasis is an autoimmune response within the body that manifests on the skin in itchy or sensitive areas of plaque. When facing an episode, it's worth having a product on hand that hydrates, soothes, and heals, just like the Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Balm. Any itching you're experiencing gets ameliorated overnight thanks to ingredients like ceramides, glycerin, and oils. Even better? It can be used on the face as well.

Price at time of publish: $28

Product Details:

Type : Balm

Key Ingredients : Glycerin, sunflower seed oil

Size: 16.7 ounces

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

Best Anti-Itch Cream for Face

Who it’s for: Anyone with dry skin needing hydration.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for a lightweight gel moisturizer.

Most anti-itch creams can only be used on the body. That's why, when it comes to the face, trusting a formula like the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream is a no-brainer. This vegan, cruelty-, and gluten-free brand uses the power of allantoin, shea butter, and colloidal oatmeal to restore balance to the skin.

This product has gone viral repeatedly, particularly for anyone experiencing the effects of eczema, psoriasis, and accutane treatments. With multiple sizes, there is sure to be an option that you can add to your next skincare haul.

Price at time of publish: $38

Product Details:

Type : Cream

Key Ingredients : Colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, allantoin

Size: 6 or 8 ounces

Final Verdict

The La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Body Cream is our top choice thanks to the efficacious formula, accessible price point, and practical packaging. It's a favorite of dermatologists for its hydrating and soothing properties for both the face and body. If you're looking for a product that’s more budget-friendly, we recommend the Eucerin Skin Calming Cream.

How to Shop for Anti-Itch Creams Like a Pro

Type

When shopping for a moisturizer that soothes itchy and irritated skin, it is worth distinguishing if you want a lotion, cream, or balm. While all three provide ample hydration to the skin, each formula type differs in consistency.

A lotion feels more lightweight and is usually used during the day to maintain nourished and soothed skin. Creams, on the other hand, are richer in texture and typically penetrate deeper into the skin, offering a more luxurious and beneficial experience. It is worth noting that anyone opting for a balm might have better luck using it in their evening routine. Since this formulation has minimal viscosity (or is highly occlusive), it takes considerable time to sink into the pores for itching and sensitivity relief.

Formula

With so many ingredients on the market, it can be hard to tell which ones will alleviate itching commonly associated with conditions like psoriasis or eczema. Ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, and medicines like calamine and hydrocortisone, work fast for near-immediate relief.

While these results can happen quickly, they differ from something you would receive as a prescription from a dermatologist. In those instances, topical steroids and antihistamines are usual suggestions if the itching and sensitivity are a result of allergic reactions or bacterial infections on the skin's surface.

“Prescription steroids reduce inflammation in patchy areas of skin, while oral antihistamines reduce sensations of itching and reduce scratching behavior,” says Dr. Parikh.

When looking at over-the-counter options, consider what other factors, aside from itching, you need to treat. Something like oatmeal can deeply moisturize while simultaneously stopping any itching, making it best for those with general dry skin. Hydrocortisone and calamine, however, tackle itching as well as pain and swelling, so they’re best for rashes, bug bites, and poison ivy.

Questions You Might Ask

Can you use a lotion for itchy skin every day?

If you’re using a general lotion or cream, then you can follow the words of Dr. Parikh: "Yes! Everyday." Whether you decide on a lightweight lotion or a rich balm, the continued use of any product will keep ailments like itching, inflammation, psoriasis plaque, or eczema patches at bay.

What's more crucial is technique. Dr. Parikh suggests applying your product of choice "after a shower while the skin is still damp." This application technique allows you to lock in any moisture the skin draws into your pores during your cleansing routine. He also recommends avoiding hot water as it can further dry out the skin, resulting in a greater need to scratch.

Take note, though, that medications like hydrocortisone shouldn’t be used every day for extended periods of time. Instead, they should be used for a week (any longer should be approved by your doctor), until the issue is resolved.

Are tubes, pumps, or jars better for anti-itch lotions?

Product packaging only matters when you compare it to the product formula. If you're using lotion, you'll notice the viscosity is much more fluid and runny. In this case, a pump or tube will allow you to get and apply the product with little to no mess. Thicker creams or balms will likely be in a jar or squeeze tube. Again, this allows for a clean application process.

The one downside to consider here, and what the beauty industry often misses, is how these packaging styles don’t often work for people with physical conditions that result in difficulty opening products.

What types of ingredients should people with itchy skin avoid?

People with itchy skin likely have sensitive skin or conditions like rosacea, psoriasis, or eczema. With this in mind, individuals who fall into this category should avoid ingredients that overstimulate the skin, like high percentages of retinol, exfoliating acids, or drying alcohol. They should also steer clear of fragrances, dyes, and perfumes, which are known irritants for sensitive skin.

Instead, they should seek products with humectants, ceramides, occlusives, and soothing agents. Dr. Parikh is a fan of colloidal oatmeal and frequently instructs clients to incorporate it into their routines.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Samantha Parsons, a beauty industry veteran and writer with experience across the cosmetics, skin, and wellness industries. She researched countless sites and brands to find anti-itch creams that were efficacious in formulation, easily accessible to consumers, and offered additional benefits to itchy dry skin. She also consulted Dr. Sherwin Parikh, a dermatologist who is the founder of Tribeca Skin Center and co-founder of A.P. CHEM Beauty.



