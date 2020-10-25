10 best ankle boots for autumn: Biker, leather, and heeled styles this season

Our summer dresses are packed away, pumpkin spice is on every corner and it’s time to embrace autumn for all it’s worth – especially in our wardrobes.

Ankle boots might be a staple all year round, but they become more of a staple as the weather gets colder and wetter. Whether it’s a classic pair of black boots or something a bit bolder, finding your perfect footwear is the best way to mark the new season.

In our search for the best boots, we wanted to balance cost, quality, style and practicality. While some items can seem like the most important purchase of your life in store, trends come and go, and when you’re investing in boots for several seasons to come it helps to be picky.

Boots are supposed to protect you from the elements, but it doesn’t hurt to look good while doing it.

It might seem like an impossible feat, but we scoured the high street and online shops to find you the best autumn boots of the season.

Topshop bliss western boots: £31.20, Topshop

Topshop has upped its shoe game in recent years, bringing out must-have after must-have. We were instantly drawn to this western-inspired pair, which are not only bang on trend but surprisingly comfortable. The heel comes up at 2in tall but is blocky and gentle on your feet, even during the longest of days. These are a versatile choice and our tester loved how they gave even the simplest of outfits an edge. It doesn’t hurt that they’re so purse-friendly, either.

Dr Martens 1460 pascal virginia mono: £139, Dr Martens

You might balk at the price, but Dr Martens are an investment for years to come, not just this season. Not only do they go with literally anything, but the brand’s trademark air-cushioned sole technology leaves feet comfy all day long, and thanks to years of perfected craftsmanship, they’ll also be dry after the heaviest of autumn showers. While any pair of Dr Martens are a safe bet, we particularly love this pascal style. These are made of a softer, slightly thinner real leather than the classic boots, which are notoriously difficult to wear in. Our tester found that these were immediately wearable as a result.