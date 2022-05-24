The 10 Best Amazon Luggage Sets Worth Going on Vacay For

After two years of little-to-no travel and with summer on the horizon, no one could blame you if you caught the travel bug extra hard this year. The one thing we didn't miss about sightseeing, however? Lugging our less-than-stellar luggage to-and-from the airport. After all, the last thing you want to worry about when you're rushing to your gate are your suitcase wheels catching on every obstacle in your path. The key to alleviating all of that airport-stress and ensuring a seamless travel experience can be found in the best Amazon luggage sets.

There are several factors we considered when looking for a dream luggage collection: durability, size, added features (think USB chargers, organizational pockets and safety locks) and maneuverability, to name a few. And the durability and maneuverability of your luggage has a lot to do with the material it's made from. Hardside, or hardshell luggage, for instance, which is far more heavy-duty than soft luggage, is typically made from acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS plastic) or polycarbonate (more on those below). When shopping for soft luggage, on the other hand, you want to look for more lightweight materials, such as polyester or leather.

Materials to Look for in a Luggage Set

Leather: Leather is the ideal material if you want a luxe softshell luggage set. A leather suitcase is both timeless and practical, as it's known to age better than its synthetic counterparts.





Polyester: Polyester is the one of the most popular fabrics used for softside luggage sets, because it’s super affordable, lightweight and storage-friendly. Beyond that, what it lacks in durability it makes up for in flexibility, which makes it easy to shove under your seat or in a too-full overhead bin.





Polyurethane: Polyurethane is a plastic material that's commonly used in hardside luggage and can be either rigid or more flexible, depending on your travel needs. It’s also cost-effective and easy to clean.





Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS plastic) : ABS plastic is one of the most popular hardshell materials due to its affordability. This material has a high strength-to-weight ratio and the ability to stand up against corrosion and other adverse environmental conditions. It’s one of the more lightweight-yet-rigid plastic options, but not quite as durable as polycarbonate. Essentially, it's an ideal option for short-term or last-minute travel.





Polycarbonate: Polycarbonate is the cream of the crop when it comes to sturdiness. As a result, it’s the slightly more expensive option, but if you’re looking for luggage that can withstand getting thrown around by even the roughest of baggage handlers, it's the material for you. The downside? Due to its extreme sturdiness, it tends to be heavier and not as space-conscious.

The Best Amazon Luggage Sets at a Glance

Top Luggage Set

Why We Love It: Family-sized, ergonomic handle, good color variety

Made from durable ABS material with a TSA-accepted security lock to help protect your belongings, this hardside set checks plenty of boxes, as is evident by its incredible ratings. The 360-degree wheels will help you navigate the airport with ease, and each of the four pieces found in this set nest inside each other for easy storage, so they’ll take up less space when they're not in use.

$300; $210 at Amazon

Runner-Up

Why We Love It: Expandable for added packing capacity, wheeled tote

This three-piece luggage set includes a large 28-inch check-in suitcase, a 20-inch carry-on and a 16-inch carry-on tote that's designed to fit perfectly under your airplane seat. Each one (even the tote!) has wheels with 360-degree mobility, which will make zipping around the airport quick and painless. The larger pieces also have the ability to expand by an extra 2 inches for added packing capacity, so you won't have to make the difficult decision over whether you really need your fourth favorite sweater.

$198 at Amazon

Runner-Up Luggage Set

Why We Love It: Durable polycarbonate material, TSA combo lock

The roomy main compartment of these bags contains elastic tie-down straps to maximize your packing space, plus zippered mesh dividers to separate your clean clothes from your soiled ones. A TSA combination lock is also included on both the medium and large spinners.

$329 at Amazon

Most Attractive Luggage Set

Why We Love It: Stellar value, chic color

With four pieces to speak of (a 26-inch check-in suitcase, a 20-inch wheeled carry-on suitcase, a boarding tote (perfect for your laptop and other items you may want on hand while flying) and a cute travel toiletry case for less than $150, this set is a favorite with Amazon shoppers. Seriously, there's more than 8,000 glowing reviews to speak of, with buyers raving about its quality, durability and size. It also comes in five appealing colorways, including our personal favorite, lilac—can you say adorable?

$140 at Amazon

Best Soft Luggage

Why We Love It: Cushioned at the top and the sides, expands from every angle.

One of the benefits of a soft luggage set is the extra space you’ll receive, and this option is no exception. Each of these pieces, which come in 21-, 25- and 29-inch sizes, have expandable storage pockets at the front to pack in as many of your belongings as possible. The roomy interior, meanwhile, includes shoe pockets, accessory mesh pockets and cross straps. Other niceties include a retractable push handle and multidirectional wheels.

$250 at Amazon

Best Hardside Luggage Set

Why We Love It: Scratch-resistant, three generous sizes

The trolley handles of these bags adjust to three convenient heights to suit your stature while the smooth, multidirectional wheels allow you to move to your destination more quickly (so you’ll have no problem catching that flight in record time).

$180; $180 at Amazon

Best Luggage Storage

Why We Love It: Generous packing compartments, zipper mesh and organizer pockets, elastic shoe holders.

The rounded edge guards of this hardside collection will protect your luggage from impact and shock, be it rigorous handling at the airport or jostling in the trunk of your car. It contains dual wheels at each corner for optimal stability and comes in 16 unique colors (think Smoky Purple and Raspberry) so you’re able to easily identify it on the conveyor belt. It also expands by up to 1.5 inches.

$350 at Amazon

Best 2-Piece Luggage Set

Why We Love It: TSA regulation-size, expands by up to 15 percent

Each of the two luggage pieces included in this set are made of extra-thick ABS plastic and are expandable by up to 15 percent for added packing capabilities. They've got multidirectional wheels and a retractable handle, too, allowing you to breeze through the airport with ease, plus a divider and three compartments to help you organize your belongings.

$147 at Amazon

Best Cheap Luggage

Why We Love: Nearly 40 colors and patterns, good value

If you’re looking to allocate the bulk of your funds toward a memorable trip, opt for this budget-friendly two-piece made of sturdy polyester. It includes an upright carry-on and a tote bag with side-grip handles and a two-stage ergonomic trolley at the top. There’s also a fully lined interior with a mesh pocket.

$45 at Amazon

Best Family Luggage Set

Why We Love It: Eight pieces, copious zip pockets

This collection’s copious front-zip pockets allow you and your loved ones easy access to essentials, from your passports and phones to your wallets. You’ll also get plenty of extras you would usually need to buy separately, like the packing cubes that come in four different sizes or the chic little travel tote that has an adjustable strap for comfort. Better still, it's made of two-tone polyester fabric that looks as luxurious as it’s sure to feel.

$208 at Amazon

