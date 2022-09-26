The best advent calendars you can buy for 2022

These are the best Advent calendars for 2022.

The holidays are fast approaching, and it's time to start thinking about gifts! The holiday spirit comes in many forms, like celebrating Christmas albums or just finding the right gift for your loved ones.

As you start the countdown till Christmas 2022, a fun practice to take on is Advent calendars. These are cards or boxes with 24 tiny gifts you open every day in December before Christmas. It's a fun way to count down to the ultimate day of celebration.

Advent calendars can be creative and tailored to your interests. Whether you're a beauty fan, wine enthusiast or tea lover, you can shop your favorite retailers: There's a calendar for everything.

Here are our favorite Advent calendars you can buy right now.

1. Dolly Parton Advent Calendar

For Dolly Parton, the holiday season is about faith, family and fun. This year, she provides plenty of sweet surprises for everyone with her Dolly Parton Advent Calendar. Find different flavored gummies, mints and chocolates inside!

$40 at Williams Sonoma

2. Godiva Chocolate Advent Calendar

Count down to Christmas with decadent chocolates through Godiva's Chocolate Advent Calendar. It includes a delectable assortment of Christmas chocolates in milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate.

$40 at Neiman Marcus

3. Candle Advent Calendar

This DesignUndone Candle Advent Calendar is a luxury edition for those that prefer higher-end fragrances in their candles. All candles are handmade in Texas and range from scents like neroli and white citrus to jasmine and sea salt. They're truly luxurious scents that will brighten your home.

$180 at Etsy

4. George & Viv Grand Hotel Advent Calendar

The George & Viv Grand Hotel Advent Calendar features twenty-four tiny drawers to fill with treats and treasures. It's a collaboration between the brand George & Viv with Canadian artist Emily Taylor. Inside you'll find items for your bath and beauty needs.

$128 at Anthropologie

5. 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar

Savor 24 unique blends of soothing, finely sourced tea every day of the season in this 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar. The shimmering calendar has teas that range from Chinese black tea to Scandinavian tea with cranberry and elderflower.

$36 at Uncommon Goods

6. Sephora Wishing You Advent Calendar

For beauty lovers, this Sephora Wishing You Advent Calendar is a dream! Inside, you can find items like a mini gua sha for chiseled cheekbones, a mini brightening eye cream with caffeine and hyaluronic acid, colorful eyeshadows and more. The best part? This calendar was developed responsibly using cardboard from sustainably managed forests

$45 at Sephora

7. The Body Shop Advent Calendar

Count down to the holiday season with 24 little items inside The Body Shop Share the Joy Beauty Advent Calendar. Enjoy products like strawberry-scented hand cream, British rose shower gel, tea tree face wash and more.

$73 at Amazon

8. MacKenzie-Childs Advent Calendar

This MacKenzie-Childs Christmas Tree Advent Calendar, topped with a miniature Courtly Check tea kettle, has 24 tiny boxes open to hold a treat for each day leading up to Christmas. The tea kettle is a signature design of MacKenzie-Childs that celebrates tradition with a twist in all their products, from furniture to tabletop accessories.

$148 at Neiman Marcus

9. ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Advent Calendar

Discover a new product every day for 24 days and a makeup bag filled with five products for day 25 with the ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Advent Calendar. Find items like the Too Faced Deluxe Lip Injection, Murad Essential C-Cleanser, Benefit Rose Tinted Lip & Cheek Stain and more. This calendar also includes a reusable ASOS tote and makeup bag.

$99 at ASOS

10. Kylie Cosmetics Advent Calendar

This is a limited-edition, Nordstrom-exclusive Kylie Cosmetics Advent calendar with 12 best-selling products wrapped up in one festive box. Get products like signature matte lipsticks, shimmery brown eyeliner, coconut body lotion and more.

$180 at Nordstrom

11. Supernatural: The Official Advent Calendar

Open a new gift pocket in this Supernatural: The Official Advent Calendar daily to discover otherworldly keepsakes inspired by the iconic television series! These include recipe cards, a tin button, a cell phone card holder and more.

$30 at Amazon

12. 24 Nights of Wine

The holidays are filled with hustle and bustle. Sip back and relax with the perfect gift for yourself or the wine lover in your life with this Vinebox 24 Night of Wine Advent Calendar. You can find find twelve carefully crafted glass tubes, each carrying a world-class pour of exquisite wine.

$199 at Vinebox

13. Olive and June Christmas Calendar

Pamper yourself with 25 days of holiday magic with the Olive and June Christmas Advent Calendar. Behind each door awaits a mini surprise! It includes items like nail files, an overnight hand treatment, a cuticle serum and more.

$65 at Olive and June

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 2022 advent calendars to help celebrate the holiday season