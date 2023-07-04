10 best 4th of July deals on Microsoft, Apple, Winix and more

Shop the 10 best July 4th deals and sales on video games, garden hoses, earbuds and more.

Are you shopping for the best 4th of July sales and deals? Look no further than this comprehensive list of the 10 best sales on Microsoft laptops, Apple AirTags, Winix air purifiers and more. Whether you're searching for the newest tech products to upgrade your home office or the perfect gift for someone, you'll find unbeatable prices and amazing discounts on tons of Reviewed-approved products. Don't miss out on these exclusive 4th of July sales happening today!

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Score this Microsoft laptop 5 for a stellar price at Best Buy's 4th of July sale.

In testing, we loved this lightweight laptop's modern design, great keyboard, responsive touchpad and solid battery life. While the price tag was less thrilling, this Best Buy deal makes that a moot point. Save $150 on the Reviewed-approved laptop and power up with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Windows 11, 18-hour battery life, top-tier graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Save $150 on this Reviewed-approved laptop

$849.99 at Best Buy (Save $150)

2. "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

Save big on "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" with this rare Amazon deal.

Amazon has the smash hit Nintendo Switch game for less than $58 this 4th of July. The current deal price is $12 off the original $69.99 price tag and is especially sweet given the game's incredible success. On Amazon, "Tears of the Kingdom" has thousands of five-star ratings, and it's even our experts' favorite Switch game of the year.

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

Save 17% with this 4th of July Amazon deal

$57.99 at Amazon (Save $12)

3. Apple iPad (9th Generation)

The 9th generation Apple iPad is one of the best tablets and it's now on sale during 4th of July.

The ninth-generation iPad is one of Reviewed's favorite tablets for its more-affordable price tag and bevy of features it has to offer. When we tested it, the tablet showed off its skills straight out of the box with a super-responsive touchscreen that displays vivid imagery. With the on-page coupon, you end up saving nearly $80 on the iPad, making this 4th of July sale price an incredible deal.

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Save nearly $80 on one of our favorite tablets with Amazon's on-page coupon

$249.99 at Amazon (Save $79.01)

4. Flexzilla Garden Hose

We love this Flexzilla garden hose and it's on mega sale right now at Amazon during 4th of July.

The Flexzilla garden hose is just about as good as they get, ranking as our best overall garden hose in testing. Right now, Amazon is sprinkling on the savings and slashing the price for the Flexzilla hose by a whopping 49%. That means, you can take home the 75-foot garden hose for just $54.98 today instead of the full $108.69 list price.

Flexzilla Garden Hose

Save 49% on our favorite garden hose

$54.98 at Amazon (Save $53.71)

5. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Amazon 4th of July deal: Save 20% on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon right now.

Usually ringing up at $249, the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro can be yours for just $199.99 with this 4th of July deal—that's a 20% savings and the lowest price we've seen online right now. Our testers found that these 2nd generation AirPods have a battery life of up to six hours with active noise-cancelation on, seven hours without and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Shop one of our favorite Amazon deals this 4th of July

$199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)

6. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

Amazon has the Winix 5500-2 air purifier for 40% off—shop the Reviewed-approved 4th of July deal.

Reviewed named the Winix 5500-2 as the best value air purifier in our tests. We praised the Winix for its combination of HEPA and AOC filters that eliminated a variety of odors. According to the developer, the Winix 5500-2 captures 99.7% of airborne pollutants such as dust mites, pet dander and pollen, as well as other allergens as small as 0.3 microns. Additionally, its washable AOC carbon filter helps break down odors to keep your space smelling fresh and the filter works for rooms up to 360 square feet. Save 36% with this July 4th deal.

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

Save 36% on a Reviewed-approved air purifier

$159.99 at Amazon (Save $90)

7. Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Save big on this Ninja pressure cooker right now at Walmart's 4th of July sale.

Ninja makes some of the best pressure cookers we've ever tested and during this 4th of July sale at Walmart, you can get the customer-favorite Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 pressure cooker for $135.88 off. Perfect for easy summer meals, this kitchen gadget features 14 programmable cooking functions such as, pressure cook, steam and crisp, steam and bake, air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate and more. The pressure cooker also includes a SmartLid and a reversible rack to make cooking easier than ever.

Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Save 55% on this do-it-all kitchen appliance

$109 at Walmart (Save $135.88)

8. Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Shop this rare Amazon deal on Apple AirTags to help you keep track of your essentials.

Normally $99, we found an Amazon deal on a four-pack of Apple AirTags for $89.99, for a savings of 9%. If you're constantly losing your keys, wallet or even a feline friend, then these are exceptionally useful tools—simply pair the trackers to your device with a simple one-tap. One of our testers installed an AirTag in their dog's collar to get precise locations of where their runaway pup escaped to. Car owners who often forget what block they parked on will never need to worry about finding their ride after a street sweeping day again.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Save 9% with this July 4th deal

$89.99 at Amazon (Save $9.01

9. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Save 33% on a new Nectar mattress at this big 4th of July sale.

A queen size Nectar memory foam mattress with accessories normally runs you $1,049, but this 4th of July sale lets you get the sleeper, two cooling pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector all for $699. We tested a Nectar mattress to see if it lives up to the hype and found that it stays cool and cradles the body nicely, especially for side sleepers. While a Nectar was once considered our top pick mattress, after testing many more, we noticed that it is softer than others, making it a great pick if a super soft mattress is your specific preference.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Save 33% at this 4th of July mattress sale

$699 at Nectar (Save $350)

10. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-Pack

Save an extra 20% on our favorite pillows with this 4th of July Amazon deal.

The Beckham Hotel Collection pillows have over 100,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, and it's not hard to see why. We tested them and rated them one of the best pillows of 2023. Our testers loved the longevity and durability of the pillows. They showed no signs of wear after an extended period of time and offered great support for side sleepers, especially compared to other pillows in the same price range. With an extra 20% off thanks to Amazon's July 4th sale, this deal is a dream come true.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-Pack

Save 20% on these Reviewed-approved pillows

49.10 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $12.27)

