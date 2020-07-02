10 Beauty Rollers That Actually Do Something for Your Face

Beauty rollers are a somewhat controversial topic in the beauty community. Some people swear by them, and others render the practice completely useless. As for me, I’m not completely sold on the idea that rolling stones on your face has healing properties and “enhances my aura” or whatever, but I can’t deny that it gives one heck of a lymphatic massage. When thrown into the fridge the night prior, it’s the only thing that can depuff my tired face and soothe face mask inflammation. Plus, it seals in all my favorite serums so I can guarantee I’m getting my skincare’s worth. After having tried countless beauty tools and rollers on the market, I’ve narrowed down my rolling arsenal into a select few that I can’t live without. Try my esteemed picks below.

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device

I, like many beauty editors, can wax poetic about the NuFace Trinity. The sticker shock is a bit large with this one—I’ll admit—but the effects are far worth the price tag. The before-and-after photos speak for itself, but here’s a quick lowdown on the technology: The device gently stimulates your skin with microcurrents to contour and tone your complexion. Wrinkles aren’t the biggest problem for me just yet, but it gives me one unbelievably toned facelift in just a few minutes.

To buy: $325; sephora.com.

Joanna Vargas Magic Glow Wand

This vibrating face massager, topped with a cooling stainless steel tip that you roll over your face, is my go-to tool after a long day. The vibrating sensation not only puts me in a meditative state right before bed, but it works in all of my serums and soothes away inflammation. Apply your favorite oil or serum for some slip, and glide the device in smooth strokes along the jawline, neck, and forehead.

To buy: $285; joannavargas.com.

Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller

With a hexagonal shape and 24 massaging stones, Nurse Jamie’s massaging roller looks a bit funky, but this unique tool provides the most relief for inflamed skin. As sensitive skin sufferers know, your face can feel a bit tight and itchy after washing. Not only will this help wake up your skin and improve its morning glow, the rhythmic rolling action, replicating the techniques used in signature facials, will soothe angry skin.

To buy: $69; sephora.com.

Fraicheur Ice Globes

These skincare globes take ice-cold skincare to the next level. Dunking your face in a vat of cold water has been long done as a morning ritual to tighten pores, but this tool makes that process much easier. Made of Borosilicate glass containing cold liquid, the spherical orbs are the ultimate pick-me-up for your complexion. Toss it into the freezer before applying, and the resulting cold massage will be like nothing else you’ve experienced.

To buy: $50; urbanoutfitters.com.

Spa Sciences The ISLA

The rotating spheres and pinching pressure of this roller gives me an immediate lifting effect that lasts throughout the day with results that get better over time. Plus, you can adjust the intensity depending on how you angle the tool. Your newly emerging jawline and cheekbones will be proof of its effectiveness.

To buy: $29; spasciences.com.

MDNA SKIN The Beauty Roller for Eyes

MDNA’s iconic Beauty Roller has been dubbed the Rolls Royce of rollers for good reason—and it’s recently rolled over (ha) into the eye space. Using the same 360-degree rolling movement, this contouring tool utilizes ultra-infrared energy waves from pure carbon to visibly firm fragile skin of the delicate eye area while helping smooth the appearance of pesky expression lines.

To buy: $150; mdnaskin.us.

Body Glide Rykr Roll

Body Glide’s Rykr Roll was specifically designed with an ergonomic design to help relieve muscle aches and pain. Although you can use it to promote body recovery and alleviate back stiffness, I’ve found that the stainless steel half-circle is also great at enhancing blood circulation and oxygen flow to your face, making for one fantastic lymphatic drainage massage.

To buy: $24; rykerproducts.com.

BeautyBio Rose Quartz Roller

This rose quartz roller from BeautyBio is my all-time favorite—unlike a lot of rollers out there, it feels weighty and it’s built sturdy so you don’t hear that annoying squeaking when you glide it across your face. Roll in upward motions over your face to tighten pores, improve texture, and minimize under-eye circles.

To buy: $60; sephora.com.

Nurse Jaimie NuVibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Tool

Incorporating this element into my morning skincare routine is the most therapeutic way to de-stress my stressed undereyes. It has a sonic amethyst head that vibrates at 6,000 pulses per minute, and the sonic vibration helps soften fine lines and puffiness that make you look tired.

To buy: $95; sephora.com.

Glotrition Super Beauty Serum Roller

What makes this roller so interesting is that it actually has a serum built into it. The compact system makes it perfect for travel–roll it over a freshly washed face to reduce inflammation and increase circulation while pushing active ingredients deeper into the epidermis.

To buy: $75; glotrition.com.