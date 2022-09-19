10 Beauty Products That Helped Me Survive NYFW

My beauty routine undergoes an occasional transition just as the seasons do. More times than none, I prefer to use the same product rotation until I’m forced to part ways (which is typically due to me pumping out the final drop of a beloved serum or my skin simply no longer working in harmony with its once favorite product). But with New York Fashion Week in full swing, I was given an excuse to bust out the big beauty ammunition in order to float from one show to the other without looking like the subway’s gust of wind knocked the mascara out of me.

I’m a strong believer in whether you’re strutting down the runway in front of a live audience or gracing the hallway of your brownstone in Brooklyn, that one special week in September is dazzling with glitz and glamor for talent and spectators alike. From experimenting with patterns and textures in clothing to trying out a new hairstyle, NYFW warrants everyone to show up as their true and best selves; all of the shame and shyness were to be left at the door.

Those beauty regimens prior to showtime have now become sacred moments in my NYFW prep. While my looks were focused on a glowing complexion and a little razzle-dazzle rather than the full monty, I felt as confident as Bella Hadid in a glam chair herself knowing I had intentionally curated my glam from my choice of hairdo, specific makeup direction and all the way down to my selected fragrance of the day.

Keep reading for the products that served as my religious text for the past seven days.

REFY Lip Sculpt $26 USD





A liner that lasted through the chatter. I bounced between REFY's Lip Sculpt in the shades "Fawn" and "Sepia" to outline my lips and slathered on any gloss I had on hand for a glass-like pout with kissable dimensional.

Gisou Hair Perfume Pocket Size $44 USD





The finishing moment to all of my glam looks was a spritz of this honey-infused spray. With each brush of the shoulder as the fashion crowd scrambled to find their seats, I'm pretty sure my Gisou Hair Perfume whisked people away to a floral field across the globe.

Baby Tress Edge Styler $15 USD





My go-to hairdo was a center-parted slicked back bun with edges that wouldn't dare move out of place. I began by using the pointy end of Baby Tress's Edge Styler to part my hair down the middle. After precisely smoothing my hair into place and grabbing a few hair ties to give my face an alluring facelift, I used the soft bristles of the brush to smooth out my hairline, tame flyaways and design baby hairs.

Sakara Beauty Water + Detox Water Drops $39 USD





With back-to-back shows and happenings, it was imperative that my body felt its best so it could look its best (I wouldn't allow complimentary hors d'oeuvres and open cocktail bars to get the best of me). I paired my Sakara Beauty + Detox Water Drops together to keep my body hydrated, light and energized.

SIMIHAZE Beauty EYE PLAY Gem Pack $38 USD





If Euphoria taught me anything, it was to go big or go home with eye makeup. But since I'm incapable of completing any eye shadow look known to humankind, these Gem Packs from SIMIHAZE Beauty gave me a charming "star quality" look in as easy as 1-2-3.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask $49 USD





A cult favorite, the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask would've fooled anyone into believing I had eight hours of sleep the night before.

Skin Gym IceCool Ice Roller $30 USD





I love a good gua sha and jade roller but because time was of the essence, I was unable to add another ten steps to my already existing 10-step skincare routine. With just a few rolls of Skin Gym's IceCool Ice Roller, my complexion was depuffed, de-stressed and ready to be seen another day.

Kilian Paris Angels' Share $210 USD





If you follow Hypebae Beauty on Instagram, then you know Kilian Paris' Angels' Share is my fragrance of choice on any occasion. The notes of tonka bean and oak wood danced in harmony with my body's tempo.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter $46 USD





I may have been scooping the last drops of Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter out of the bottle, but I wouldn't have gotten through NYFW without my makeup longtime bestie. Typically, my skin's glowing complexion stems from a thorough skincare routine, but this time around the foundation took the crown.

Alo Magnesium Reset Spray $48 USD





This Magnesium Reset Spray from Alo's Glow System collection was my holy grail skin saver during those long and hot days. Whether I spritzed in between makeup steps or as I ran up the subway steps in six-inch platform boots, this magic in a bottle released tension in the face and promoted a sense of calm during fashion's busiest time of the year.