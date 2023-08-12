10 Awesome Back-to-School Items From Target for Less Than $20

jimkruger / iStock.com

It's officially back-to-school season, which likely means you have a long list of supplies you need to get ahead of the new school year. From pencils to backpacks to tech gear, these expenses can really add up. Fortunately, you can cross many items off your back-to-school shopping list at Target, which is offering some particularly good deals this year.

Here's a look at 10 standout back-to-school items you can buy at Target for less than $20.

©Target

Paper Mate Ink Joy Gel Pens

Price: $6.39

This six-pack of fast-dry gel pens is currently marked down 41% and is available in bold, multicolored and pastel color sets.

©Target

Mondo Llama Classic Markers

Price: 50 cents

Markers are one school supply that needs to be replaced regularly, so if you're due for a new set, don't miss out on this great deal. This 10-pack of bold-colored Mondo Llama Classic Markers is marked down from $2.25 to just 50 cents.

©Target

Sony ZX Series Wired On Ear Headphones

Price: $9.99

These lightweight headphones were designed for both comfort and performance -- and they're a great deal right now. Usually priced at $24.99, the Sony ZX Series Wired On Ear Headphones are on sale for just $9.99. They're available in both black and white.

©Target

Thermos 16-Ounce FUNtainer Water Bottle With Bail Handle

Price: $16.14

Select colorways of the Thermos 16-Ounce FUNtainer Water Bottle With Bail Handle are currently marked down 15%. The vacuum insulation technology will keep your kids' drinks cool all school day long.

©Target

Cat & Jack Kids' 16.8-Inch Cat Pocket Backpack

Price: $12

Any cat lovers will adore this cat pocket backpack, which is normally priced at $20 but is now on sale for $12.

©Target

Emily Ley for At-A-Glance 2023-24 Academic Planner

Price: $9.74

This weekly/monthly academic planner makes it easy to stay on top of assignments. It's currently on sale for 25% off.

©Target

Paper Junkie Colorful Floral 3-Ring Binder 2-Pack

Price: $19.99

These Paper Junkie three-ring binders are as practical as they are aesthetically pleasing. Each binder holds up to 250 sheets. This two-pack is currently 35% off.

©Target

6-Pack Cute Fruit Shaped Sticky Notes

Price: $9.99

Note-taking never looked so cute. These fruit-shaped sticky notes come in a well-priced six-pack that's currently 29% off.

©Target

Star Wars The Mandalorian TV Series Grogu Kids Lunch Box

Price: $12.99

"Star Wars" fans will be delighted by this insulated lunch box. Normally priced at $20.99, it's now on sale for $12.99.

©Target

Yoobi 1 Subject 100 Sheet College Ruled Spiral Notebook

Price: $2.99

You'll look forward to taking notes in this chic Yoobi spiral notebook.

