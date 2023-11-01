These 10 Apple Watch Are 20 Percent Off Ahead of Black Friday

Jeremy Moeller - Getty Images



It might not feel like it yet, but—believe it or not—Black Friday is almost here, and with it comes huge markdowns on the latest Apple Watches. Along with cozying up with your latest warm sweater and planning out your New Year’s resolutions, this is also the time of year to plan what you’ll be buying during the biggest sale of the year. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are historically the best time to buy tech gadgets. The good news is, nowadays, you don’t have to camp outside a big box store–you can safely score huge deals from the comfort of your couch. And while we still have some time before we’re full on turkey and too much family time, there are actually a ton of early Black Friday deals on Apple Watches that you can shop right this minute.

Do Apple Watches go on sale?

The short answer–yes! While all deals on Apple products are cause for celebration, Apple Watches are one of the products that routinely gets marked down during sale events. Even right now, you can score up to 20 percent off on some Apple Watches.

Which retailers have sales on Apple Watches?

Generally speaking, Apple.com rarely participates in sale events. But that doesn’t mean you can’t buy verified, genuine Apple Watches from their affiliated retailers. Your best bet is to look at big-box online sites like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. But just in case Apple wants to play this year, it won’t hurt to check on the brand as we get closer to the holidays.

What are the best Apple Watch deals?

Today, you can score up to 22 percent off on the Apple Watch Series 8 from Amazon, along with slightly lower markdowns on other versions of the smartwatch. However, last year Walmart surprised us by selling older Apple Watches for over 50 percent off. While those deals haven’t hit yet, we’ll be sure to let you know when they do.

Which Apple Watch should I buy?

There are so many different Apple Watches available, but the latest–and most innovative–version is the Series 8. Lucky for us, that is the version that is currently experiencing markdowns. While they might sound similar, deciding between various versions of the Apple Watch Series 8 can be difficult. Below, you can see various colorways and materials, along with various face sizes. However, the most important decision to make is between GPS alone and GPS + Cellular. If you’d like to be able to stream music on the go from your watch, rather than just using navigation, getting an Apple Watch with cellular capabilities is a great option. The Apple Watch with GPS, on the other hand, needs to be connected to a Wi-Fi network for many of its functions.

Here, shop the 10 best early Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch Series 8. Keep this tab bookmarked, so you can keep up with even more deals as the holiday weekend approaches.

Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band

With the largest markdown we’re seeing right now, this Apple Watch in the smaller size and Midnight case and band is great for home workouts.

Shop Now Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band amazon.com $319.97

Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band

This 45mm Apple Watch is the slightly larger version of the one above. It has GPS capabilities and a sleek band.

Shop Now Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band walmart.com $349.97

Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band

For a lighter version, this Apple Watch in the larger 45mm size is GPS enabled in the Starlight colorway.

Shop Now Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band amazon.com $399.00

Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band

For a daintier look, this 41mm Starlight Apple Watch is great for anyone with smaller wrists who prefers a slighter watch face.

Shop Now Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band amazon.com $319.97

Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Midnight Sport Band

For anyone who would like to leave their phone at home during workouts, this Series 8 Apple Watch in Graphite has both GPS and cellular capabilities.

Shop Now Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Midnight Sport Band walmart.com $579.00

Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band

If you love the 41mm GPS and cellular Series 8 Apple Watch but would prefer a different color, this classic Midnight navy blue is a great choice.

Shop Now Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band amazon.com $419.97

Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band

This watch has all the same capabilities as the above option, but it has a larger watch face, making it ideal for larger wrists or anyone who prefers a bigger screen.

Shop Now Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band amazon.com $549.99

Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band

For a timeless look, this silver-and-white Apple Watch has GPS capabilities and goes with every outfit.

Shop Now Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band amazon.com $319.00

Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band

This larger version of the above watch makes it easier to read the monitor, while still having a sleek look.

Shop Now Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band amazon.com $445.00

Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm RED Aluminum Case with RED Sport Band

If you want a subtle way to stand out with your wearable tech, this is the way to do it. This one, available in the 41mm size, includes an activity tracker, a heart rate monitor, and a sleep monitor, among other features.

Shop Now Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm RED Aluminum Case with RED Sport Band amazon.com $399.48

